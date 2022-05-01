THROUGH APRIL 30

Goaltenders Goals Against Record

NameTeamGPIMINSGAAVG
Keith KinkaidN.Y. Rangers16022.00
Louis DominguePittsburgh211842.03
Igor ShesterkinN.Y. Rangers5330701062.07
Frederik AndersenCarolina5230701112.17
Jacob MarkstromCalgary6336951372.22
Ilya SorokinN.Y. Islanders5230721232.40
Jeremy SwaymanBoston412390962.41
Tristan JarryPittsburgh5834151382.42
Brian ElliottTampa Bay191063432.43
Linus UllmarkBoston412330952.45
Antti RaantaCarolina281516622.45
Andrei VasilevskiyTampa Bay6337601562.49
Jake OettingerDallas4827071142.53
Darcy KuemperColorado5732581382.54
Ville HussoSt. Louis4023411002.56
Jonathan QuickLos Angeles4626851162.59
Jack CampbellToronto4927951232.64
Juuse SarosNashville6739311732.64
Sergei BobrovskyFlorida5430821372.67
Vitek VanecekWashington4223171032.67

Goaltenders Win Record

NameTeamGPIMINSWLOT
Andrei VasilevskiyTampa Bay63376039185
Sergei BobrovskyFlorida5430823973
Juuse SarosNashville67393138253
Jacob MarkstromCalgary63369537159
Darcy KuemperColorado57325837124
Igor ShesterkinN.Y. Rangers53307036134
Frederik AndersenCarolina52307035143
Tristan JarryPittsburgh58341534186
Thatcher DemkoVancouver64370033227
Cam TalbotMinnesota49286432124
Jack CampbellToronto4927953196
Jake OettingerDallas48270730151
Connor HellebuyckWinnipeg663903292710
Marc-Andre FleuryChicago56328328235
Elvis MerzlikinsColumbus59332027237
Mikko KoskinenEdmonton45262827124
Ilya SorokinN.Y. Islanders52307226188
Linus UllmarkBoston41233026102
Ville HussoSt. Louis4023412576
Jonathan QuickLos Angeles46268523139
Robin LehnerVegas44254623172
Jeremy SwaymanBoston41239023143
Ilya SamsonovWashington44236123125

Goaltenders Saves Record

NameTeamGPIMINSGASASPCTGWLOT
Louis DominguePittsburgh2118479.952110
Keith KinkaidN.Y. Rangers160229.935100
Igor ShesterkinN.Y. Rangers5330701061516.93536134
Ilya SorokinN.Y. Islanders5230721231520.92526188
Frederik AndersenCarolina5230701111320.92235143
Jacob MarkstromCalgary6336951371617.92237159
Darcy KuemperColorado5732581381616.92137124
Tristan JarryPittsburgh5834151381573.91934186
Ville HussoSt. Louis4023411001136.9192576
Juuse SarosNashville6739311731934.91838253
Anthony StolarzAnaheim28150667742.9171283
Anton ForsbergOttawa4625711211336.91722174
Linus UllmarkBoston412330951043.91726102
Andrei VasilevskiyTampa Bay6337601561712.91639185
Mike SmithEdmonton28157974800.9151692
Thatcher DemkoVancouver6437001681799.91533227
Jake OettingerDallas4827071141217.91430151
Casey DeSmithPittsburgh26141866703.9141165
Jack CampbellToronto4927951231307.9143196
Jeremy SwaymanBoston412390961015.91423143

Goaltenders Shutout Record

NameTeamGPIMINSSOWLOT
Jacob MarkstromCalgary633695937159
Ilya SorokinN.Y. Islanders523072726188
Igor ShesterkinN.Y. Rangers533070636134
Darcy KuemperColorado573258537124
Jack CampbellToronto49279553196
Juuse SarosNashville673931438253
Connor HellebuyckWinnipeg6639034292710
Tristan JarryPittsburgh583415434186
Marc-Andre FleuryChicago563283428235
Alex NedeljkovicDetroit593230420249
Frederik AndersenCarolina523070435143
Vitek VanecekWashington422317420126
Sergei BobrovskyFlorida54308233973
Cam TalbotMinnesota492864332124
Jeremy SwaymanBoston412390323143
Ilya SamsonovWashington442361323125
Cal PetersenLos Angeles372176320142
Anthony StolarzAnaheim28150631283
Casey DeSmithPittsburgh26141831165

