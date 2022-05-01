THROUGH APRIL 30
Goaltenders Goals Against Record
|Name
|Team
|GPI
|MINS
|GA
|AVG
|Keith Kinkaid
|N.Y. Rangers
|1
|60
|2
|2.00
|Louis Domingue
|Pittsburgh
|2
|118
|4
|2.03
|Igor Shesterkin
|N.Y. Rangers
|53
|3070
|106
|2.07
|Frederik Andersen
|Carolina
|52
|3070
|111
|2.17
|Jacob Markstrom
|Calgary
|63
|3695
|137
|2.22
|Ilya Sorokin
|N.Y. Islanders
|52
|3072
|123
|2.40
|Jeremy Swayman
|Boston
|41
|2390
|96
|2.41
|Tristan Jarry
|Pittsburgh
|58
|3415
|138
|2.42
|Brian Elliott
|Tampa Bay
|19
|1063
|43
|2.43
|Linus Ullmark
|Boston
|41
|2330
|95
|2.45
|Antti Raanta
|Carolina
|28
|1516
|62
|2.45
|Andrei Vasilevskiy
|Tampa Bay
|63
|3760
|156
|2.49
|Jake Oettinger
|Dallas
|48
|2707
|114
|2.53
|Darcy Kuemper
|Colorado
|57
|3258
|138
|2.54
|Ville Husso
|St. Louis
|40
|2341
|100
|2.56
|Jonathan Quick
|Los Angeles
|46
|2685
|116
|2.59
|Jack Campbell
|Toronto
|49
|2795
|123
|2.64
|Juuse Saros
|Nashville
|67
|3931
|173
|2.64
|Sergei Bobrovsky
|Florida
|54
|3082
|137
|2.67
|Vitek Vanecek
|Washington
|42
|2317
|103
|2.67
Goaltenders Win Record
|Name
|Team
|GPI
|MINS
|W
|L
|OT
|Andrei Vasilevskiy
|Tampa Bay
|63
|3760
|39
|18
|5
|Sergei Bobrovsky
|Florida
|54
|3082
|39
|7
|3
|Juuse Saros
|Nashville
|67
|3931
|38
|25
|3
|Jacob Markstrom
|Calgary
|63
|3695
|37
|15
|9
|Darcy Kuemper
|Colorado
|57
|3258
|37
|12
|4
|Igor Shesterkin
|N.Y. Rangers
|53
|3070
|36
|13
|4
|Frederik Andersen
|Carolina
|52
|3070
|35
|14
|3
|Tristan Jarry
|Pittsburgh
|58
|3415
|34
|18
|6
|Thatcher Demko
|Vancouver
|64
|3700
|33
|22
|7
|Cam Talbot
|Minnesota
|49
|2864
|32
|12
|4
|Jack Campbell
|Toronto
|49
|2795
|31
|9
|6
|Jake Oettinger
|Dallas
|48
|2707
|30
|15
|1
|Connor Hellebuyck
|Winnipeg
|66
|3903
|29
|27
|10
|Marc-Andre Fleury
|Chicago
|56
|3283
|28
|23
|5
|Elvis Merzlikins
|Columbus
|59
|3320
|27
|23
|7
|Mikko Koskinen
|Edmonton
|45
|2628
|27
|12
|4
|Ilya Sorokin
|N.Y. Islanders
|52
|3072
|26
|18
|8
|Linus Ullmark
|Boston
|41
|2330
|26
|10
|2
|Ville Husso
|St. Louis
|40
|2341
|25
|7
|6
|Jonathan Quick
|Los Angeles
|46
|2685
|23
|13
|9
|Robin Lehner
|Vegas
|44
|2546
|23
|17
|2
|Jeremy Swayman
|Boston
|41
|2390
|23
|14
|3
|Ilya Samsonov
|Washington
|44
|2361
|23
|12
|5
Goaltenders Saves Record
|Name
|Team
|GPI
|MINS
|GA
|SA
|SPCTG
|W
|L
|OT
|Louis Domingue
|Pittsburgh
|2
|118
|4
|79
|.952
|1
|1
|0
|Keith Kinkaid
|N.Y. Rangers
|1
|60
|2
|29
|.935
|1
|0
|0
|Igor Shesterkin
|N.Y. Rangers
|53
|3070
|106
|1516
|.935
|36
|13
|4
|Ilya Sorokin
|N.Y. Islanders
|52
|3072
|123
|1520
|.925
|26
|18
|8
|Frederik Andersen
|Carolina
|52
|3070
|111
|1320
|.922
|35
|14
|3
|Jacob Markstrom
|Calgary
|63
|3695
|137
|1617
|.922
|37
|15
|9
|Darcy Kuemper
|Colorado
|57
|3258
|138
|1616
|.921
|37
|12
|4
|Tristan Jarry
|Pittsburgh
|58
|3415
|138
|1573
|.919
|34
|18
|6
|Ville Husso
|St. Louis
|40
|2341
|100
|1136
|.919
|25
|7
|6
|Juuse Saros
|Nashville
|67
|3931
|173
|1934
|.918
|38
|25
|3
|Anthony Stolarz
|Anaheim
|28
|1506
|67
|742
|.917
|12
|8
|3
|Anton Forsberg
|Ottawa
|46
|2571
|121
|1336
|.917
|22
|17
|4
|Linus Ullmark
|Boston
|41
|2330
|95
|1043
|.917
|26
|10
|2
|Andrei Vasilevskiy
|Tampa Bay
|63
|3760
|156
|1712
|.916
|39
|18
|5
|Mike Smith
|Edmonton
|28
|1579
|74
|800
|.915
|16
|9
|2
|Thatcher Demko
|Vancouver
|64
|3700
|168
|1799
|.915
|33
|22
|7
|Jake Oettinger
|Dallas
|48
|2707
|114
|1217
|.914
|30
|15
|1
|Casey DeSmith
|Pittsburgh
|26
|1418
|66
|703
|.914
|11
|6
|5
|Jack Campbell
|Toronto
|49
|2795
|123
|1307
|.914
|31
|9
|6
|Jeremy Swayman
|Boston
|41
|2390
|96
|1015
|.914
|23
|14
|3
Goaltenders Shutout Record
|Name
|Team
|GPI
|MINS
|SO
|W
|L
|OT
|Jacob Markstrom
|Calgary
|63
|3695
|9
|37
|15
|9
|Ilya Sorokin
|N.Y. Islanders
|52
|3072
|7
|26
|18
|8
|Igor Shesterkin
|N.Y. Rangers
|53
|3070
|6
|36
|13
|4
|Darcy Kuemper
|Colorado
|57
|3258
|5
|37
|12
|4
|Jack Campbell
|Toronto
|49
|2795
|5
|31
|9
|6
|Juuse Saros
|Nashville
|67
|3931
|4
|38
|25
|3
|Connor Hellebuyck
|Winnipeg
|66
|3903
|4
|29
|27
|10
|Tristan Jarry
|Pittsburgh
|58
|3415
|4
|34
|18
|6
|Marc-Andre Fleury
|Chicago
|56
|3283
|4
|28
|23
|5
|Alex Nedeljkovic
|Detroit
|59
|3230
|4
|20
|24
|9
|Frederik Andersen
|Carolina
|52
|3070
|4
|35
|14
|3
|Vitek Vanecek
|Washington
|42
|2317
|4
|20
|12
|6
|Sergei Bobrovsky
|Florida
|54
|3082
|3
|39
|7
|3
|Cam Talbot
|Minnesota
|49
|2864
|3
|32
|12
|4
|Jeremy Swayman
|Boston
|41
|2390
|3
|23
|14
|3
|Ilya Samsonov
|Washington
|44
|2361
|3
|23
|12
|5
|Cal Petersen
|Los Angeles
|37
|2176
|3
|20
|14
|2
|Anthony Stolarz
|Anaheim
|28
|1506
|3
|12
|8
|3
|Casey DeSmith
|Pittsburgh
|26
|1418
|3
|11
|6
|5
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.