THROUGH APRIL 6

Goaltenders Goals Against Record

NameTeamGPIMINSGAAVG
Frederik AndersenCarolina482837982.07
Igor ShesterkinN.Y. Rangers462658952.14
Jacob MarkstromCalgary5633271212.18
Jeremy SwaymanBoston341995762.29
Ilya SorokinN.Y. Islanders432531972.30
Ville HussoSt. Louis341979782.36
Tristan JarryPittsburgh5532391292.39
Antti RaantaCarolina211180472.39
Darcy KuemperColorado4927731112.40
Andrei VasilevskiyTampa Bay5533101362.47
Jake OettingerDallas402253932.48
Brian ElliottTampa Bay14796332.49
Anthony StolarzAnaheim231246532.55
Juuse SarosNashville5834391472.56
Vitek VanecekWashington361984862.60
Linus UllmarkBoston352008882.63
Thatcher DemkoVancouver5732971462.66
Jonathan QuickLos Angeles3822571002.66
Adin HillSan Jose251375612.66
Cal PetersenLos Angeles342002902.70

Goaltenders Win Record

NameTeamGPIMINSWLOT
Andrei VasilevskiyTampa Bay55331035164
Juuse SarosNashville58343934213
Jacob MarkstromCalgary56332733148
Tristan JarryPittsburgh55323933166
Frederik AndersenCarolina48283733123
Darcy KuemperColorado4927733393
Sergei BobrovskyFlorida4626303363
Igor ShesterkinN.Y. Rangers46265832104
Thatcher DemkoVancouver57329729206
Cam TalbotMinnesota43250128122
Jack CampbellToronto4324312695
Connor HellebuyckWinnipeg59351125259
Mikko KoskinenEdmonton40231925103
Jake OettingerDallas40225325121
Elvis MerzlikinsColumbus49272223186
Marc-Andre FleuryChicago49286122225
Ilya SorokinN.Y. Islanders43253122147
Robin LehnerVegas40234922161
Linus UllmarkBoston3520082292
Ville HussoSt. Louis3419792165

Goaltenders Saves Record

NameTeamGPIMINSGASASPCTGWLOT
Igor ShesterkinN.Y. Rangers462658951329.93332104
Ilya SorokinN.Y. Islanders432531971229.92722147
Frederik AndersenCarolina482837981224.92633123
Darcy KuemperColorado4927731111362.9253393
Jacob MarkstromCalgary5633271211475.92433148
Ville HussoSt. Louis34197978947.9242165
Juuse SarosNashville5834391471716.92134213
Anthony StolarzAnaheim23124653610.9201072
Tristan JarryPittsburgh5532391291477.92033166
Anton ForsbergOttawa372027921039.91917143
Jeremy SwaymanBoston34199576852.91820103
Semyon VarlamovN.Y. Islanders27155371794.9189142
Thatcher DemkoVancouver5732971461609.91729206
Antti RaantaCarolina21118047516.9171144
Andrei VasilevskiyTampa Bay5533101361488.91635164
Jake OettingerDallas402253931008.91625121
James ReimerSan Jose4223141061145.91518157
Jack CampbellToronto4324311101154.9132695
Braden HoltbyDallas24131861639.91310101
Connor HellebuyckWinnipeg5935111701767.91225259

Goaltenders Shutout Record

NameTeamGPIMINSSOWLOT
Jacob MarkstromCalgary563327933148
Ilya SorokinN.Y. Islanders432531622147
Darcy KuemperColorado49277353393
Connor HellebuyckWinnipeg593511425259
Tristan JarryPittsburgh553239433166
Marc-Andre FleuryChicago492861422225
Frederik AndersenCarolina482837433123
Jack CampbellToronto43243142695
Juuse SarosNashville583439334213
Igor ShesterkinN.Y. Rangers462658332104
Sergei BobrovskyFlorida46263033363
Cal PetersenLos Angeles342002320121
Jeremy SwaymanBoston341995320103
Vitek VanecekWashington361984317115
Ilya SamsonovWashington37197132094
Anthony StolarzAnaheim23124631072

