THROUGH NOVEMBER 27

Goaltenders Goals Against Record

NameTeamGPIMINSGAAVG
Linus UllmarkBoston16902302.00
Vitek VanecekNew Jersey14762262.05
Ilya SorokinN.Y. Islanders16905332.19
Ilya SamsonovToronto8457172.23
Alexandar GeorgievColorado13785302.29
Ville HussoDetroit14853342.39
Connor HellebuyckWinnipeg16963392.43
Antti RaantaCarolina8486202.47
Sam MontembeaultMontreal8484202.48
Logan ThompsonVegas15894372.48
Igor ShesterkinN.Y. Rangers16965402.49
Matt MurrayToronto6358152.51
Cam TalbotOttawa10501212.51
Jake OettingerDallas15833352.52
Martin JonesSeattle17952412.58
Darcy KuemperWashington17970422.60
Filip GustavssonMinnesota8458202.62
Spencer KnightFlorida11639282.63
Erik KallgrenToronto10561252.67
Pavel FrancouzColorado6356162.70

Goaltenders Win Record

NameTeamGPIMINSWLOT
Linus UllmarkBoston169021310
Martin JonesSeattle179521142
Logan ThompsonVegas158941140
Igor ShesterkinN.Y. Rangers169651033
Connor HellebuyckWinnipeg169631051
Ilya SorokinN.Y. Islanders169051050
Alexandar GeorgievColorado137851021
Vitek VanecekNew Jersey147621020
Jordan BinningtonSt. Louis16924970
Ville HussoDetroit14853923
Jacob MarkstromCalgary16930852
Andrei VasilevskiyTampa Bay15898861
Jake OettingerDallas15833823
Tristan JarryPittsburgh13784832
Darcy KuemperWashington17970791
Jonathan QuickLos Angeles16938762
Juuse SarosNashville15861762
Marc-Andre FleuryMinnesota14802751
Jack CampbellEdmonton12667750
Carter HartPhiladelphia15885654
Karel VejmelkaArizona14829652
Jake AllenMontreal13780670
Spencer KnightFlorida11639632
Spencer MartinVancouver8481611
Ilya SamsonovToronto8457620

Goaltenders Saves Record

NameTeamGPIMINSGASASPCTGWLOT
Linus UllmarkBoston1690230431.9351310
Alexandar GeorgievColorado1378530421.9331021
Ilya SorokinN.Y. Islanders1690533460.9331050
Connor HellebuyckWinnipeg1696339484.9251051
Sam MontembeaultMontreal848420242.924521
Vitek VanecekNew Jersey1476226313.9231020
Stuart SkinnerEdmonton1058327316.921450
Matt MurrayToronto635815175.921411
Ilya SamsonovToronto845717197.921620
Logan ThompsonVegas1589437428.9201140
Ville HussoDetroit1485334385.919923
Cam TalbotOttawa1050121237.919350
Jake OettingerDallas1583335389.917823
Craig AndersonBuffalo950023253.917440
Karel VejmelkaArizona1482941447.916652
Spencer KnightFlorida1163928305.916632
Semyon VarlamovN.Y. Islanders846422239.916530
Carter HartPhiladelphia1588542453.915654
Alex StalockChicago732816171.914321
Igor ShesterkinN.Y. Rangers1696540426.9141033

Goaltenders Shutout Record

NameTeamGPIMINSSOWLOT
Ville HussoDetroit148533923
Darcy KuemperWashington179702791
Connor HellebuyckWinnipeg1696321051
Ilya SorokinN.Y. Islanders1690521050
Logan ThompsonVegas1589421140
Karel VejmelkaArizona148292652
Igor ShesterkinN.Y. Rangers1696511033
Martin JonesSeattle1795211142
Jonathan QuickLos Angeles169381762
Jordan BinningtonSt. Louis169241970
Linus UllmarkBoston1690211310
James ReimerSan Jose159011582
Jake OettingerDallas158331823
Marc-Andre FleuryMinnesota148021751
Alexandar GeorgievColorado1378511021
Tristan JarryPittsburgh137841832
Vitek VanecekNew Jersey1476211020
Spencer KnightFlorida116391632
Pyotr KochetkovCarolina63601213

