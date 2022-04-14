THROUGH APRIL 13

Goaltenders Goals Against Record

NameTeamGPIMINSGAAVG
Frederik AndersenCarolina5130151042.07
Igor ShesterkinN.Y. Rangers492836992.09
Jacob MarkstromCalgary5834261252.19
Ilya SorokinN.Y. Islanders4526561022.30
Brian ElliottTampa Bay15856332.31
Jeremy SwaymanBoston352053802.34
Ville HussoSt. Louis362100832.37
Darcy KuemperColorado5128981152.38
Tristan JarryPittsburgh5733551352.41
Antti RaantaCarolina221240502.42
Andrei VasilevskiyTampa Bay5734321392.43
Juuse SarosNashville6136211512.50
Jake OettingerDallas4223721002.53
Anthony StolarzAnaheim241306562.57
Vitek VanecekWashington372043882.58
Linus UllmarkBoston372130922.59
Adin HillSan Jose251375612.66
Thatcher DemkoVancouver5934191522.67
Sergei BobrovskyFlorida4827541242.70
Jonathan QuickLos Angeles4123861082.72

Goaltenders Win Record

NameTeamGPIMINSWLOT
Juuse SarosNashville61362136223
Andrei VasilevskiyTampa Bay57343235175
Frederik AndersenCarolina51301535133
Darcy KuemperColorado5128983593
Sergei BobrovskyFlorida4827543563
Jacob MarkstromCalgary58342634148
Igor ShesterkinN.Y. Rangers49283634114
Tristan JarryPittsburgh57335533186
Thatcher DemkoVancouver59341931206
Cam TalbotMinnesota45262229123
Connor HellebuyckWinnipeg623691272510
Jack CampbellToronto4424922795
Jake OettingerDallas42237226131
Elvis MerzlikinsColumbus52290525196
Mikko KoskinenEdmonton42244325114
Ilya SorokinN.Y. Islanders45265624147
Marc-Andre FleuryChicago50292023225
Robin LehnerVegas42246923162
Linus UllmarkBoston37213023102
Ville HussoSt. Louis3621002365

Goaltenders Saves Record

NameTeamGPIMINSGASASPCTGWLOT
Igor ShesterkinN.Y. Rangers492836991401.93434114
Ilya SorokinN.Y. Islanders4526561021292.92724147
Darcy KuemperColorado5128981151440.9263593
Frederik AndersenCarolina5130151041294.92635133
Ville HussoSt. Louis362100831021.9252365
Jacob MarkstromCalgary5834261251514.92434148
Juuse SarosNashville6136211511789.92236223
Anthony StolarzAnaheim24130656640.9201172
Tristan JarryPittsburgh5733551351537.91933186
Brian ElliottTampa Bay1585633370.918833
Andrei VasilevskiyTampa Bay5734321391551.91835175
Anton ForsbergOttawa4022051011122.91718163
Thatcher DemkoVancouver5934191521685.91731206
Jeremy SwaymanBoston35205380878.91620113
James ReimerSan Jose4323631091177.91518167
Antti RaantaCarolina22124050534.9141244
Jake OettingerDallas4223721001064.91426131
Semyon VarlamovN.Y. Islanders28161377819.9149152
Braden HoltbyDallas24131861639.91310101
Cam TalbotMinnesota4526221211254.91229123

Goaltenders Shutout Record

NameTeamGPIMINSSOWLOT
Jacob MarkstromCalgary583426934148
Ilya SorokinN.Y. Islanders452656624147
Darcy KuemperColorado51289853593
Connor HellebuyckWinnipeg6236914272510
Juuse SarosNashville613621436223
Tristan JarryPittsburgh573355433186
Frederik AndersenCarolina513015435133
Marc-Andre FleuryChicago502920423225
Igor ShesterkinN.Y. Rangers492836434114
Jack CampbellToronto44249242795
Sergei BobrovskyFlorida48275433563
Cal PetersenLos Angeles362112320141
Ilya SamsonovWashington39209132294
Jeremy SwaymanBoston352053320113
Vitek VanecekWashington372043318115
Anthony StolarzAnaheim24130631172

