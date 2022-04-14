THROUGH APRIL 13
Goaltenders Goals Against Record
|Name
|Team
|GPI
|MINS
|GA
|AVG
|Frederik Andersen
|Carolina
|51
|3015
|104
|2.07
|Igor Shesterkin
|N.Y. Rangers
|49
|2836
|99
|2.09
|Jacob Markstrom
|Calgary
|58
|3426
|125
|2.19
|Ilya Sorokin
|N.Y. Islanders
|45
|2656
|102
|2.30
|Brian Elliott
|Tampa Bay
|15
|856
|33
|2.31
|Jeremy Swayman
|Boston
|35
|2053
|80
|2.34
|Ville Husso
|St. Louis
|36
|2100
|83
|2.37
|Darcy Kuemper
|Colorado
|51
|2898
|115
|2.38
|Tristan Jarry
|Pittsburgh
|57
|3355
|135
|2.41
|Antti Raanta
|Carolina
|22
|1240
|50
|2.42
|Andrei Vasilevskiy
|Tampa Bay
|57
|3432
|139
|2.43
|Juuse Saros
|Nashville
|61
|3621
|151
|2.50
|Jake Oettinger
|Dallas
|42
|2372
|100
|2.53
|Anthony Stolarz
|Anaheim
|24
|1306
|56
|2.57
|Vitek Vanecek
|Washington
|37
|2043
|88
|2.58
|Linus Ullmark
|Boston
|37
|2130
|92
|2.59
|Adin Hill
|San Jose
|25
|1375
|61
|2.66
|Thatcher Demko
|Vancouver
|59
|3419
|152
|2.67
|Sergei Bobrovsky
|Florida
|48
|2754
|124
|2.70
|Jonathan Quick
|Los Angeles
|41
|2386
|108
|2.72
Goaltenders Win Record
|Name
|Team
|GPI
|MINS
|W
|L
|OT
|Juuse Saros
|Nashville
|61
|3621
|36
|22
|3
|Andrei Vasilevskiy
|Tampa Bay
|57
|3432
|35
|17
|5
|Frederik Andersen
|Carolina
|51
|3015
|35
|13
|3
|Darcy Kuemper
|Colorado
|51
|2898
|35
|9
|3
|Sergei Bobrovsky
|Florida
|48
|2754
|35
|6
|3
|Jacob Markstrom
|Calgary
|58
|3426
|34
|14
|8
|Igor Shesterkin
|N.Y. Rangers
|49
|2836
|34
|11
|4
|Tristan Jarry
|Pittsburgh
|57
|3355
|33
|18
|6
|Thatcher Demko
|Vancouver
|59
|3419
|31
|20
|6
|Cam Talbot
|Minnesota
|45
|2622
|29
|12
|3
|Connor Hellebuyck
|Winnipeg
|62
|3691
|27
|25
|10
|Jack Campbell
|Toronto
|44
|2492
|27
|9
|5
|Jake Oettinger
|Dallas
|42
|2372
|26
|13
|1
|Elvis Merzlikins
|Columbus
|52
|2905
|25
|19
|6
|Mikko Koskinen
|Edmonton
|42
|2443
|25
|11
|4
|Ilya Sorokin
|N.Y. Islanders
|45
|2656
|24
|14
|7
|Marc-Andre Fleury
|Chicago
|50
|2920
|23
|22
|5
|Robin Lehner
|Vegas
|42
|2469
|23
|16
|2
|Linus Ullmark
|Boston
|37
|2130
|23
|10
|2
|Ville Husso
|St. Louis
|36
|2100
|23
|6
|5
Goaltenders Saves Record
|Name
|Team
|GPI
|MINS
|GA
|SA
|SPCTG
|W
|L
|OT
|Igor Shesterkin
|N.Y. Rangers
|49
|2836
|99
|1401
|.934
|34
|11
|4
|Ilya Sorokin
|N.Y. Islanders
|45
|2656
|102
|1292
|.927
|24
|14
|7
|Darcy Kuemper
|Colorado
|51
|2898
|115
|1440
|.926
|35
|9
|3
|Frederik Andersen
|Carolina
|51
|3015
|104
|1294
|.926
|35
|13
|3
|Ville Husso
|St. Louis
|36
|2100
|83
|1021
|.925
|23
|6
|5
|Jacob Markstrom
|Calgary
|58
|3426
|125
|1514
|.924
|34
|14
|8
|Juuse Saros
|Nashville
|61
|3621
|151
|1789
|.922
|36
|22
|3
|Anthony Stolarz
|Anaheim
|24
|1306
|56
|640
|.920
|11
|7
|2
|Tristan Jarry
|Pittsburgh
|57
|3355
|135
|1537
|.919
|33
|18
|6
|Brian Elliott
|Tampa Bay
|15
|856
|33
|370
|.918
|8
|3
|3
|Andrei Vasilevskiy
|Tampa Bay
|57
|3432
|139
|1551
|.918
|35
|17
|5
|Anton Forsberg
|Ottawa
|40
|2205
|101
|1122
|.917
|18
|16
|3
|Thatcher Demko
|Vancouver
|59
|3419
|152
|1685
|.917
|31
|20
|6
|Jeremy Swayman
|Boston
|35
|2053
|80
|878
|.916
|20
|11
|3
|James Reimer
|San Jose
|43
|2363
|109
|1177
|.915
|18
|16
|7
|Antti Raanta
|Carolina
|22
|1240
|50
|534
|.914
|12
|4
|4
|Jake Oettinger
|Dallas
|42
|2372
|100
|1064
|.914
|26
|13
|1
|Semyon Varlamov
|N.Y. Islanders
|28
|1613
|77
|819
|.914
|9
|15
|2
|Braden Holtby
|Dallas
|24
|1318
|61
|639
|.913
|10
|10
|1
|Cam Talbot
|Minnesota
|45
|2622
|121
|1254
|.912
|29
|12
|3
Goaltenders Shutout Record
|Name
|Team
|GPI
|MINS
|SO
|W
|L
|OT
|Jacob Markstrom
|Calgary
|58
|3426
|9
|34
|14
|8
|Ilya Sorokin
|N.Y. Islanders
|45
|2656
|6
|24
|14
|7
|Darcy Kuemper
|Colorado
|51
|2898
|5
|35
|9
|3
|Connor Hellebuyck
|Winnipeg
|62
|3691
|4
|27
|25
|10
|Juuse Saros
|Nashville
|61
|3621
|4
|36
|22
|3
|Tristan Jarry
|Pittsburgh
|57
|3355
|4
|33
|18
|6
|Frederik Andersen
|Carolina
|51
|3015
|4
|35
|13
|3
|Marc-Andre Fleury
|Chicago
|50
|2920
|4
|23
|22
|5
|Igor Shesterkin
|N.Y. Rangers
|49
|2836
|4
|34
|11
|4
|Jack Campbell
|Toronto
|44
|2492
|4
|27
|9
|5
|Sergei Bobrovsky
|Florida
|48
|2754
|3
|35
|6
|3
|Cal Petersen
|Los Angeles
|36
|2112
|3
|20
|14
|1
|Ilya Samsonov
|Washington
|39
|2091
|3
|22
|9
|4
|Jeremy Swayman
|Boston
|35
|2053
|3
|20
|11
|3
|Vitek Vanecek
|Washington
|37
|2043
|3
|18
|11
|5
|Anthony Stolarz
|Anaheim
|24
|1306
|3
|11
|7
|2
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.