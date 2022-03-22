THROUGH MARCH 21

Goaltenders Goals Against Record

NameTeamGPIMINSGAAVG
Louis DominguePittsburgh16011.00
Igor ShesterkinN.Y. Rangers412374812.05
Frederik AndersenCarolina422480852.06
Jacob MarkstromCalgary482847982.07
Jeremy SwaymanBoston301779622.09
Tristan JarryPittsburgh4928891102.28
Ilya SorokinN.Y. Islanders412431932.30
Antti RaantaCarolina191059412.32
Ville HussoSt. Louis261513592.34
Andrei VasilevskiyTampa Bay4828951142.36
Vitek VanecekWashington321768702.38
Darcy KuemperColorado442476992.40
Jake OettingerDallas341894782.47
Juuse SarosNashville5331421302.48
Brian ElliottTampa Bay12669282.51
Sergei BobrovskyFlorida4123851022.57
Cal PetersenLos Angeles291699752.65
Jack CampbellToronto4022851012.65
Adin HillSan Jose251375612.66
Anthony StolarzAnaheim211126502.66

Goaltenders Win Record

NameTeamGPIMINSWLOT
Andrei VasilevskiyTampa Bay48289532124
Juuse SarosNashville53314231193
Tristan JarryPittsburgh49288931126
Frederik AndersenCarolina42248030102
Darcy KuemperColorado4424763082
Sergei BobrovskyFlorida4123853063
Igor ShesterkinN.Y. Rangers4123743083
Jacob MarkstromCalgary48284729117
Thatcher DemkoVancouver52299727194
Cam TalbotMinnesota39225725121
Jack CampbellToronto4022852494
Mikko KoskinenEdmonton3621102393
Connor HellebuyckWinnipeg53314822229
Elvis MerzlikinsColumbus42230822153
Ilya SorokinN.Y. Islanders41243121137
Robin LehnerVegas38222721151
Jake OettingerDallas34189421101
Marc-Andre FleuryChicago45262619215
Linus UllmarkBoston3118101992
Ilya SamsonovWashington3418281894
Jeremy SwaymanBoston3017791883

Goaltenders Saves Record

NameTeamGPIMINSGASASPCTGWLOT
Louis DominguePittsburgh160140.976100
Igor ShesterkinN.Y. Rangers412374811230.9383083
Jacob MarkstromCalgary482847981269.92829117
Frederik AndersenCarolina422480851094.92830102
Ilya SorokinN.Y. Islanders412431931174.92721137
Ville HussoSt. Louis26151359737.9261554
Jeremy SwaymanBoston30177962765.9251883
Darcy KuemperColorado442476991189.9233082
Tristan JarryPittsburgh4928891101309.92231126
Juuse SarosNashville5331421301539.92231193
Andrei VasilevskiyTampa Bay4828951141297.91932124
Anthony StolarzAnaheim21112650564.919962
Anton ForsbergOttawa31166677862.91814122
Antti RaantaCarolina19105941458.9181043
Vitek VanecekWashington32176870781.9181685
Jake OettingerDallas34189478868.91821101
Sergei BobrovskyFlorida4123851021120.9173063
Thatcher DemkoVancouver5229971341461.91627194
James ReimerSan Jose372036951035.91616136
Semyon VarlamovN.Y. Islanders21117655584.9145122

Goaltenders Shutout Record

NameTeamGPIMINSSOWLOT
Jacob MarkstromCalgary482847929117
Ilya SorokinN.Y. Islanders412431621137
Darcy KuemperColorado44247653082
Tristan JarryPittsburgh492889431126
Marc-Andre FleuryChicago452626419215
Jack CampbellToronto40228542494
Connor HellebuyckWinnipeg533148322229
Juuse SarosNashville533142331193
Frederik AndersenCarolina422480330102
Igor ShesterkinN.Y. Rangers41237433083
Ilya SamsonovWashington34182831894
Jeremy SwaymanBoston30177931883
Vitek VanecekWashington32176831685
Cal PetersenLos Angeles291699317101

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

