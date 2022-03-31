THROUGH MARCH 30
Goaltenders Goals Against Record
|Name
|Team
|GPI
|MINS
|GA
|AVG
|Frederik Andersen
|Carolina
|45
|2665
|91
|2.05
|Igor Shesterkin
|N.Y. Rangers
|44
|2534
|89
|2.11
|Jacob Markstrom
|Calgary
|52
|3083
|111
|2.16
|Jeremy Swayman
|Boston
|32
|1879
|70
|2.24
|Ilya Sorokin
|N.Y. Islanders
|43
|2531
|97
|2.30
|Tristan Jarry
|Pittsburgh
|53
|3122
|121
|2.33
|Darcy Kuemper
|Colorado
|47
|2654
|105
|2.37
|Andrei Vasilevskiy
|Tampa Bay
|52
|3133
|124
|2.37
|Brian Elliott
|Tampa Bay
|13
|731
|29
|2.38
|Antti Raanta
|Carolina
|21
|1180
|47
|2.39
|Ville Husso
|St. Louis
|30
|1751
|70
|2.40
|Jake Oettinger
|Dallas
|37
|2074
|86
|2.49
|Juuse Saros
|Nashville
|56
|3321
|141
|2.55
|Vitek Vanecek
|Washington
|35
|1925
|82
|2.56
|Sergei Bobrovsky
|Florida
|43
|2508
|109
|2.61
|Jack Campbell
|Toronto
|40
|2285
|101
|2.65
|Jonathan Quick
|Los Angeles
|38
|2257
|100
|2.66
|Adin Hill
|San Jose
|25
|1375
|61
|2.66
|Thatcher Demko
|Vancouver
|55
|3175
|142
|2.68
|Linus Ullmark
|Boston
|33
|1888
|85
|2.70
Goaltenders Win Record
|Name
|Team
|GPI
|MINS
|W
|L
|OT
|Andrei Vasilevskiy
|Tampa Bay
|52
|3133
|34
|14
|4
|Juuse Saros
|Nashville
|56
|3321
|33
|20
|3
|Tristan Jarry
|Pittsburgh
|53
|3122
|33
|14
|6
|Frederik Andersen
|Carolina
|45
|2665
|32
|10
|3
|Igor Shesterkin
|N.Y. Rangers
|44
|2534
|32
|9
|3
|Sergei Bobrovsky
|Florida
|43
|2508
|32
|6
|3
|Jacob Markstrom
|Calgary
|52
|3083
|31
|13
|7
|Darcy Kuemper
|Colorado
|47
|2654
|31
|9
|3
|Thatcher Demko
|Vancouver
|55
|3175
|28
|20
|5
|Cam Talbot
|Minnesota
|41
|2377
|27
|12
|1
|Connor Hellebuyck
|Winnipeg
|57
|3395
|25
|23
|9
|Mikko Koskinen
|Edmonton
|40
|2319
|25
|10
|3
|Jack Campbell
|Toronto
|40
|2285
|24
|9
|4
|Jake Oettinger
|Dallas
|37
|2074
|23
|11
|1
|Ilya Sorokin
|N.Y. Islanders
|43
|2531
|22
|14
|7
|Elvis Merzlikins
|Columbus
|45
|2485
|22
|16
|5
|Marc-Andre Fleury
|Chicago
|47
|2745
|21
|21
|5
|Robin Lehner
|Vegas
|38
|2227
|21
|15
|1
|Linus Ullmark
|Boston
|33
|1888
|20
|9
|2
|Ilya Samsonov
|Washington
|36
|1913
|19
|9
|4
|Jeremy Swayman
|Boston
|32
|1879
|19
|9
|3
Goaltenders Saves Record
|Name
|Team
|GPI
|MINS
|GA
|SA
|SPCTG
|W
|L
|OT
|Igor Shesterkin
|N.Y. Rangers
|44
|2534
|89
|1291
|.936
|32
|9
|3
|Frederik Andersen
|Carolina
|45
|2665
|91
|1158
|.927
|32
|10
|3
|Ilya Sorokin
|N.Y. Islanders
|43
|2531
|97
|1229
|.927
|22
|14
|7
|Jacob Markstrom
|Calgary
|52
|3083
|111
|1373
|.925
|31
|13
|7
|Darcy Kuemper
|Colorado
|47
|2654
|105
|1283
|.924
|31
|9
|3
|Ville Husso
|St. Louis
|30
|1751
|70
|834
|.923
|18
|6
|4
|Tristan Jarry
|Pittsburgh
|53
|3122
|121
|1416
|.921
|33
|14
|6
|Juuse Saros
|Nashville
|56
|3321
|141
|1638
|.921
|33
|20
|3
|Jeremy Swayman
|Boston
|32
|1879
|70
|806
|.920
|19
|9
|3
|Andrei Vasilevskiy
|Tampa Bay
|52
|3133
|124
|1410
|.919
|34
|14
|4
|Anton Forsberg
|Ottawa
|35
|1907
|87
|982
|.919
|15
|14
|3
|Antti Raanta
|Carolina
|21
|1180
|47
|516
|.917
|11
|4
|4
|Jake Oettinger
|Dallas
|37
|2074
|86
|943
|.916
|23
|11
|1
|Thatcher Demko
|Vancouver
|55
|3175
|142
|1549
|.916
|28
|20
|5
|Brian Elliott
|Tampa Bay
|13
|731
|29
|315
|.916
|7
|3
|2
|James Reimer
|San Jose
|40
|2215
|103
|1109
|.915
|18
|14
|6
|Sergei Bobrovsky
|Florida
|43
|2508
|109
|1159
|.914
|32
|6
|3
|Semyon Varlamov
|N.Y. Islanders
|24
|1376
|66
|700
|.914
|7
|13
|2
|Jack Campbell
|Toronto
|40
|2285
|101
|1071
|.914
|24
|9
|4
|Vitek Vanecek
|Washington
|35
|1925
|82
|867
|.914
|17
|10
|5
Goaltenders Shutout Record
|Name
|Team
|GPI
|MINS
|SO
|W
|L
|OT
|Jacob Markstrom
|Calgary
|52
|3083
|9
|31
|13
|7
|Ilya Sorokin
|N.Y. Islanders
|43
|2531
|6
|22
|14
|7
|Darcy Kuemper
|Colorado
|47
|2654
|5
|31
|9
|3
|Connor Hellebuyck
|Winnipeg
|57
|3395
|4
|25
|23
|9
|Tristan Jarry
|Pittsburgh
|53
|3122
|4
|33
|14
|6
|Marc-Andre Fleury
|Chicago
|47
|2745
|4
|21
|21
|5
|Jack Campbell
|Toronto
|40
|2285
|4
|24
|9
|4
|Juuse Saros
|Nashville
|56
|3321
|3
|33
|20
|3
|Frederik Andersen
|Carolina
|45
|2665
|3
|32
|10
|3
|Igor Shesterkin
|N.Y. Rangers
|44
|2534
|3
|32
|9
|3
|Vitek Vanecek
|Washington
|35
|1925
|3
|17
|10
|5
|Ilya Samsonov
|Washington
|36
|1913
|3
|19
|9
|4
|Jeremy Swayman
|Boston
|32
|1879
|3
|19
|9
|3
|Cal Petersen
|Los Angeles
|31
|1819
|3
|18
|11
|1
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.