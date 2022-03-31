THROUGH MARCH 30

Goaltenders Goals Against Record

NameTeamGPIMINSGAAVG
Frederik AndersenCarolina452665912.05
Igor ShesterkinN.Y. Rangers442534892.11
Jacob MarkstromCalgary5230831112.16
Jeremy SwaymanBoston321879702.24
Ilya SorokinN.Y. Islanders432531972.30
Tristan JarryPittsburgh5331221212.33
Darcy KuemperColorado4726541052.37
Andrei VasilevskiyTampa Bay5231331242.37
Brian ElliottTampa Bay13731292.38
Antti RaantaCarolina211180472.39
Ville HussoSt. Louis301751702.40
Jake OettingerDallas372074862.49
Juuse SarosNashville5633211412.55
Vitek VanecekWashington351925822.56
Sergei BobrovskyFlorida4325081092.61
Jack CampbellToronto4022851012.65
Jonathan QuickLos Angeles3822571002.66
Adin HillSan Jose251375612.66
Thatcher DemkoVancouver5531751422.68
Linus UllmarkBoston331888852.70

Goaltenders Win Record

NameTeamGPIMINSWLOT
Andrei VasilevskiyTampa Bay52313334144
Juuse SarosNashville56332133203
Tristan JarryPittsburgh53312233146
Frederik AndersenCarolina45266532103
Igor ShesterkinN.Y. Rangers4425343293
Sergei BobrovskyFlorida4325083263
Jacob MarkstromCalgary52308331137
Darcy KuemperColorado4726543193
Thatcher DemkoVancouver55317528205
Cam TalbotMinnesota41237727121
Connor HellebuyckWinnipeg57339525239
Mikko KoskinenEdmonton40231925103
Jack CampbellToronto4022852494
Jake OettingerDallas37207423111
Ilya SorokinN.Y. Islanders43253122147
Elvis MerzlikinsColumbus45248522165
Marc-Andre FleuryChicago47274521215
Robin LehnerVegas38222721151
Linus UllmarkBoston3318882092
Ilya SamsonovWashington3619131994
Jeremy SwaymanBoston3218791993

Goaltenders Saves Record

NameTeamGPIMINSGASASPCTGWLOT
Igor ShesterkinN.Y. Rangers442534891291.9363293
Frederik AndersenCarolina452665911158.92732103
Ilya SorokinN.Y. Islanders432531971229.92722147
Jacob MarkstromCalgary5230831111373.92531137
Darcy KuemperColorado4726541051283.9243193
Ville HussoSt. Louis30175170834.9231864
Tristan JarryPittsburgh5331221211416.92133146
Juuse SarosNashville5633211411638.92133203
Jeremy SwaymanBoston32187970806.9201993
Andrei VasilevskiyTampa Bay5231331241410.91934144
Anton ForsbergOttawa35190787982.91915143
Antti RaantaCarolina21118047516.9171144
Jake OettingerDallas37207486943.91623111
Thatcher DemkoVancouver5531751421549.91628205
Brian ElliottTampa Bay1373129315.916732
James ReimerSan Jose4022151031109.91518146
Sergei BobrovskyFlorida4325081091159.9143263
Semyon VarlamovN.Y. Islanders24137666700.9147132
Jack CampbellToronto4022851011071.9142494
Vitek VanecekWashington35192582867.91417105

Goaltenders Shutout Record

NameTeamGPIMINSSOWLOT
Jacob MarkstromCalgary523083931137
Ilya SorokinN.Y. Islanders432531622147
Darcy KuemperColorado47265453193
Connor HellebuyckWinnipeg573395425239
Tristan JarryPittsburgh533122433146
Marc-Andre FleuryChicago472745421215
Jack CampbellToronto40228542494
Juuse SarosNashville563321333203
Frederik AndersenCarolina452665332103
Igor ShesterkinN.Y. Rangers44253433293
Vitek VanecekWashington351925317105
Ilya SamsonovWashington36191331994
Jeremy SwaymanBoston32187931993
Cal PetersenLos Angeles311819318111

