THROUGH MARCH 23

Goaltenders Goals Against Record

NameTeamGPIMINSGAAVG
Louis DominguePittsburgh16011.00
Frederik AndersenCarolina432540872.06
Jeremy SwaymanBoston301779622.09
Jacob MarkstromCalgary4929051022.11
Igor ShesterkinN.Y. Rangers422414862.14
Tristan JarryPittsburgh5029491112.26
Ilya SorokinN.Y. Islanders412431932.30
Antti RaantaCarolina191059412.32
Ville HussoSt. Louis271573612.33
Andrei VasilevskiyTampa Bay4929531172.38
Darcy KuemperColorado4525341012.39
Vitek VanecekWashington331825742.43
Juuse SarosNashville5331421302.48
Jake OettingerDallas351954812.49
Brian ElliottTampa Bay12669282.51
Sergei BobrovskyFlorida4123851022.57
Cal PetersenLos Angeles291699752.65
Jonathan QuickLos Angeles362127942.65
Jack CampbellToronto4022851012.65
Adin HillSan Jose251375612.66

Goaltenders Win Record

NameTeamGPIMINSWLOT
Andrei VasilevskiyTampa Bay49295332134
Tristan JarryPittsburgh50294932126
Juuse SarosNashville53314231193
Frederik AndersenCarolina43254031102
Darcy KuemperColorado4525343092
Igor ShesterkinN.Y. Rangers4224143093
Sergei BobrovskyFlorida4123853063
Jacob MarkstromCalgary49290529127
Thatcher DemkoVancouver52299727194
Cam TalbotMinnesota39225725121
Jack CampbellToronto4022852494
Connor HellebuyckWinnipeg54320823229
Mikko KoskinenEdmonton37216923103
Elvis MerzlikinsColumbus42230822153
Jake OettingerDallas35195422101
Ilya SorokinN.Y. Islanders41243121137
Robin LehnerVegas38222721151
Marc-Andre FleuryChicago45262619215
Linus UllmarkBoston3118101992
Ilya SamsonovWashington3418281894
Jeremy SwaymanBoston3017791883

Goaltenders Saves Record

NameTeamGPIMINSGASASPCTGWLOT
Louis DominguePittsburgh160140.976100
Igor ShesterkinN.Y. Rangers422414861249.9363093
Frederik AndersenCarolina432540871121.92831102
Jacob MarkstromCalgary4929051021303.92729127
Ilya SorokinN.Y. Islanders412431931174.92721137
Ville HussoSt. Louis27157361756.9251654
Jeremy SwaymanBoston30177962765.9251883
Tristan JarryPittsburgh5029491111335.92332126
Darcy KuemperColorado4525341011213.9233092
Juuse SarosNashville5331421301539.92231193
Andrei VasilevskiyTampa Bay4929531171335.91932134
Anthony StolarzAnaheim21112650564.919962
Anton ForsbergOttawa32172579886.91814132
Antti RaantaCarolina19105941458.9181043
Semyon VarlamovN.Y. Islanders22123655608.9176122
Vitek VanecekWashington33182574814.9171695
Jake OettingerDallas35195481890.91722101
Sergei BobrovskyFlorida4123851021120.9173063
Thatcher DemkoVancouver5229971341461.91627194
James ReimerSan Jose382096981063.91617136

Goaltenders Shutout Record

NameTeamGPIMINSSOWLOT
Jacob MarkstromCalgary492905929127
Ilya SorokinN.Y. Islanders412431621137
Darcy KuemperColorado45253453092
Connor HellebuyckWinnipeg543208423229
Tristan JarryPittsburgh502949432126
Marc-Andre FleuryChicago452626419215
Jack CampbellToronto40228542494
Juuse SarosNashville533142331193
Frederik AndersenCarolina432540331102
Igor ShesterkinN.Y. Rangers42241433093
Ilya SamsonovWashington34182831894
Vitek VanecekWashington33182531695
Jeremy SwaymanBoston30177931883
Cal PetersenLos Angeles291699317101

