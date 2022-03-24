THROUGH MARCH 23
Goaltenders Goals Against Record
|Name
|Team
|GPI
|MINS
|GA
|AVG
|Louis Domingue
|Pittsburgh
|1
|60
|1
|1.00
|Frederik Andersen
|Carolina
|43
|2540
|87
|2.06
|Jeremy Swayman
|Boston
|30
|1779
|62
|2.09
|Jacob Markstrom
|Calgary
|49
|2905
|102
|2.11
|Igor Shesterkin
|N.Y. Rangers
|42
|2414
|86
|2.14
|Tristan Jarry
|Pittsburgh
|50
|2949
|111
|2.26
|Ilya Sorokin
|N.Y. Islanders
|41
|2431
|93
|2.30
|Antti Raanta
|Carolina
|19
|1059
|41
|2.32
|Ville Husso
|St. Louis
|27
|1573
|61
|2.33
|Andrei Vasilevskiy
|Tampa Bay
|49
|2953
|117
|2.38
|Darcy Kuemper
|Colorado
|45
|2534
|101
|2.39
|Vitek Vanecek
|Washington
|33
|1825
|74
|2.43
|Juuse Saros
|Nashville
|53
|3142
|130
|2.48
|Jake Oettinger
|Dallas
|35
|1954
|81
|2.49
|Brian Elliott
|Tampa Bay
|12
|669
|28
|2.51
|Sergei Bobrovsky
|Florida
|41
|2385
|102
|2.57
|Cal Petersen
|Los Angeles
|29
|1699
|75
|2.65
|Jonathan Quick
|Los Angeles
|36
|2127
|94
|2.65
|Jack Campbell
|Toronto
|40
|2285
|101
|2.65
|Adin Hill
|San Jose
|25
|1375
|61
|2.66
Goaltenders Win Record
|Name
|Team
|GPI
|MINS
|W
|L
|OT
|Andrei Vasilevskiy
|Tampa Bay
|49
|2953
|32
|13
|4
|Tristan Jarry
|Pittsburgh
|50
|2949
|32
|12
|6
|Juuse Saros
|Nashville
|53
|3142
|31
|19
|3
|Frederik Andersen
|Carolina
|43
|2540
|31
|10
|2
|Darcy Kuemper
|Colorado
|45
|2534
|30
|9
|2
|Igor Shesterkin
|N.Y. Rangers
|42
|2414
|30
|9
|3
|Sergei Bobrovsky
|Florida
|41
|2385
|30
|6
|3
|Jacob Markstrom
|Calgary
|49
|2905
|29
|12
|7
|Thatcher Demko
|Vancouver
|52
|2997
|27
|19
|4
|Cam Talbot
|Minnesota
|39
|2257
|25
|12
|1
|Jack Campbell
|Toronto
|40
|2285
|24
|9
|4
|Connor Hellebuyck
|Winnipeg
|54
|3208
|23
|22
|9
|Mikko Koskinen
|Edmonton
|37
|2169
|23
|10
|3
|Elvis Merzlikins
|Columbus
|42
|2308
|22
|15
|3
|Jake Oettinger
|Dallas
|35
|1954
|22
|10
|1
|Ilya Sorokin
|N.Y. Islanders
|41
|2431
|21
|13
|7
|Robin Lehner
|Vegas
|38
|2227
|21
|15
|1
|Marc-Andre Fleury
|Chicago
|45
|2626
|19
|21
|5
|Linus Ullmark
|Boston
|31
|1810
|19
|9
|2
|Ilya Samsonov
|Washington
|34
|1828
|18
|9
|4
|Jeremy Swayman
|Boston
|30
|1779
|18
|8
|3
Goaltenders Saves Record
|Name
|Team
|GPI
|MINS
|GA
|SA
|SPCTG
|W
|L
|OT
|Louis Domingue
|Pittsburgh
|1
|60
|1
|40
|.976
|1
|0
|0
|Igor Shesterkin
|N.Y. Rangers
|42
|2414
|86
|1249
|.936
|30
|9
|3
|Frederik Andersen
|Carolina
|43
|2540
|87
|1121
|.928
|31
|10
|2
|Jacob Markstrom
|Calgary
|49
|2905
|102
|1303
|.927
|29
|12
|7
|Ilya Sorokin
|N.Y. Islanders
|41
|2431
|93
|1174
|.927
|21
|13
|7
|Ville Husso
|St. Louis
|27
|1573
|61
|756
|.925
|16
|5
|4
|Jeremy Swayman
|Boston
|30
|1779
|62
|765
|.925
|18
|8
|3
|Tristan Jarry
|Pittsburgh
|50
|2949
|111
|1335
|.923
|32
|12
|6
|Darcy Kuemper
|Colorado
|45
|2534
|101
|1213
|.923
|30
|9
|2
|Juuse Saros
|Nashville
|53
|3142
|130
|1539
|.922
|31
|19
|3
|Andrei Vasilevskiy
|Tampa Bay
|49
|2953
|117
|1335
|.919
|32
|13
|4
|Anthony Stolarz
|Anaheim
|21
|1126
|50
|564
|.919
|9
|6
|2
|Anton Forsberg
|Ottawa
|32
|1725
|79
|886
|.918
|14
|13
|2
|Antti Raanta
|Carolina
|19
|1059
|41
|458
|.918
|10
|4
|3
|Semyon Varlamov
|N.Y. Islanders
|22
|1236
|55
|608
|.917
|6
|12
|2
|Vitek Vanecek
|Washington
|33
|1825
|74
|814
|.917
|16
|9
|5
|Jake Oettinger
|Dallas
|35
|1954
|81
|890
|.917
|22
|10
|1
|Sergei Bobrovsky
|Florida
|41
|2385
|102
|1120
|.917
|30
|6
|3
|Thatcher Demko
|Vancouver
|52
|2997
|134
|1461
|.916
|27
|19
|4
|James Reimer
|San Jose
|38
|2096
|98
|1063
|.916
|17
|13
|6
Goaltenders Shutout Record
|Name
|Team
|GPI
|MINS
|SO
|W
|L
|OT
|Jacob Markstrom
|Calgary
|49
|2905
|9
|29
|12
|7
|Ilya Sorokin
|N.Y. Islanders
|41
|2431
|6
|21
|13
|7
|Darcy Kuemper
|Colorado
|45
|2534
|5
|30
|9
|2
|Connor Hellebuyck
|Winnipeg
|54
|3208
|4
|23
|22
|9
|Tristan Jarry
|Pittsburgh
|50
|2949
|4
|32
|12
|6
|Marc-Andre Fleury
|Chicago
|45
|2626
|4
|19
|21
|5
|Jack Campbell
|Toronto
|40
|2285
|4
|24
|9
|4
|Juuse Saros
|Nashville
|53
|3142
|3
|31
|19
|3
|Frederik Andersen
|Carolina
|43
|2540
|3
|31
|10
|2
|Igor Shesterkin
|N.Y. Rangers
|42
|2414
|3
|30
|9
|3
|Ilya Samsonov
|Washington
|34
|1828
|3
|18
|9
|4
|Vitek Vanecek
|Washington
|33
|1825
|3
|16
|9
|5
|Jeremy Swayman
|Boston
|30
|1779
|3
|18
|8
|3
|Cal Petersen
|Los Angeles
|29
|1699
|3
|17
|10
|1
