|FG
|FT
|Reb
|GOLDEN STATE
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Porter Jr.
|13:02
|2-3
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|6
|Wiggins
|43:41
|7-18
|0-0
|3-6
|5
|0
|18
|Green
|41:49
|5-10
|0-0
|4-12
|8
|1
|12
|Curry
|39:56
|12-21
|4-4
|0-7
|7
|4
|34
|Thompson
|41:19
|5-20
|0-0
|0-5
|2
|3
|12
|Looney
|21:40
|0-2
|0-0
|6-7
|1
|4
|0
|Payton II
|19:46
|2-6
|2-2
|1-3
|2
|5
|6
|Poole
|17:46
|5-12
|2-2
|1-3
|2
|3
|15
|Iguodala
|1:01
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|240:00
|38-92
|8-8
|15-44
|27
|20
|103
Percentages: FG .413, FT 1.000.
3-Point Goals: 19-46, .413 (Curry 6-11, Wiggins 4-9, Poole 3-8, Porter Jr. 2-3, Green 2-5, Thompson 2-8, Payton II 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: 2.
Blocked Shots: 7 (Wiggins 3, Green 2, Curry, Payton II).
Turnovers: 15 (Green 5, Thompson 3, Wiggins 3, Curry 2, Looney, Payton II).
Steals: 13 (Wiggins 4, Payton II 3, Curry 2, Green 2, Thompson 2).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|BOSTON
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Horford
|39:13
|6-8
|3-3
|3-14
|2
|1
|19
|Tatum
|40:13
|6-18
|0-0
|0-3
|7
|3
|13
|Williams III
|32:37
|4-8
|2-2
|5-7
|2
|2
|10
|Brown
|44:00
|12-23
|5-6
|1-7
|3
|2
|34
|Smart
|38:29
|4-12
|0-0
|1-6
|9
|5
|9
|White
|16:27
|1-6
|0-0
|0-1
|2
|1
|2
|Williams
|15:51
|1-2
|1-1
|0-1
|1
|1
|3
|Pritchard
|7:57
|0-2
|0-0
|1-1
|1
|0
|0
|Hauser
|1:03
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Kornet
|1:03
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Nesmith
|1:03
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Stauskas
|1:03
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Morgan
|1:01
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|240:00
|34-80
|11-12
|11-41
|27
|16
|90
Percentages: FG .425, FT .917.
3-Point Goals: 11-28, .393 (Brown 5-11, Horford 4-5, Smart 1-2, Tatum 1-4, Stauskas 0-1, Williams 0-1, Pritchard 0-2, White 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 8 (Williams III 5, Horford, Tatum, Williams).
Turnovers: 22 (Brown 5, Tatum 5, Horford 3, Smart 3, Williams III 2, Kornet, Pritchard, White, Williams).
Steals: 8 (Tatum 3, Horford 2, Smart 2, Brown).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Golden State
|27
|27
|22
|27
|—
|103
|Boston
|22
|17
|27
|24
|—
|90
A_19,156 (18,624). T_2:20.
