GOLDEN STATEMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Porter Jr.13:022-30-00-1006
Wiggins43:417-180-03-65018
Green41:495-100-04-128112
Curry39:5612-214-40-77434
Thompson41:195-200-00-52312
Looney21:400-20-06-7140
Payton II19:462-62-21-3256
Poole17:465-122-21-32315
Iguodala1:010-00-00-0000
Totals240:0038-928-815-442720103

Percentages: FG .413, FT 1.000.

3-Point Goals: 19-46, .413 (Curry 6-11, Wiggins 4-9, Poole 3-8, Porter Jr. 2-3, Green 2-5, Thompson 2-8, Payton II 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: 2.

Blocked Shots: 7 (Wiggins 3, Green 2, Curry, Payton II).

Turnovers: 15 (Green 5, Thompson 3, Wiggins 3, Curry 2, Looney, Payton II).

Steals: 13 (Wiggins 4, Payton II 3, Curry 2, Green 2, Thompson 2).

Technical Fouls: None.

BOSTONMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Horford39:136-83-33-142119
Tatum40:136-180-00-37313
Williams III32:374-82-25-72210
Brown44:0012-235-61-73234
Smart38:294-120-01-6959
White16:271-60-00-1212
Williams15:511-21-10-1113
Pritchard7:570-20-01-1100
Hauser1:030-00-00-0000
Kornet1:030-00-00-1000
Nesmith1:030-00-00-0010
Stauskas1:030-10-00-0000
Morgan1:010-00-00-0000
Totals240:0034-8011-1211-41271690

Percentages: FG .425, FT .917.

3-Point Goals: 11-28, .393 (Brown 5-11, Horford 4-5, Smart 1-2, Tatum 1-4, Stauskas 0-1, Williams 0-1, Pritchard 0-2, White 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 8 (Williams III 5, Horford, Tatum, Williams).

Turnovers: 22 (Brown 5, Tatum 5, Horford 3, Smart 3, Williams III 2, Kornet, Pritchard, White, Williams).

Steals: 8 (Tatum 3, Horford 2, Smart 2, Brown).

Technical Fouls: None.

Golden State27272227103
Boston2217272490

A_19,156 (18,624). T_2:20.

