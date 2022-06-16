GOLDEN STATE (103)
Porter Jr. 2-3 0-0 6, Wiggins 7-18 0-0 18, Green 5-10 0-0 12, Curry 12-21 4-4 34, Thompson 5-20 0-0 12, Looney 0-2 0-0 0, Iguodala 0-0 0-0 0, Payton II 2-6 2-2 6, Poole 5-12 2-2 15. Totals 38-92 8-8 103.
BOSTON (90)
Horford 6-8 3-3 19, Tatum 6-18 0-0 13, Williams III 4-8 2-2 10, Brown 12-23 5-6 34, Smart 4-12 0-0 9, Hauser 0-0 0-0 0, Morgan 0-0 0-0 0, Nesmith 0-0 0-0 0, Williams 1-2 1-1 3, Kornet 0-0 0-0 0, Pritchard 0-2 0-0 0, Stauskas 0-1 0-0 0, White 1-6 0-0 2. Totals 34-80 11-12 90.
|Golden State
|27
|27
|22
|27
|—
|103
|Boston
|22
|17
|27
|24
|—
|90
3-Point Goals_Golden State 19-46 (Curry 6-11, Wiggins 4-9, Poole 3-8, Porter Jr. 2-3, Green 2-5, Thompson 2-8, Payton II 0-2), Boston 11-28 (Brown 5-11, Horford 4-5, Smart 1-2, Tatum 1-4, Stauskas 0-1, Williams 0-1, Pritchard 0-2, White 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Golden State 44 (Green 12), Boston 41 (Horford 14). Assists_Golden State 27 (Green 8), Boston 27 (Smart 9). Total Fouls_Golden State 20, Boston 16. A_19,156 (18,624)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.