BOSTON (94)
Horford 3-6 1-2 9, Tatum 10-20 2-6 27, Williams III 4-5 2-2 10, Brown 5-18 8-10 18, Smart 7-15 3-4 20, Hauser 0-0 0-0 0, Morgan 0-0 0-0 0, Nesmith 0-1 3-4 3, Williams 1-2 1-1 3, Kornet 1-1 0-0 3, Pritchard 0-3 0-0 0, Stauskas 0-0 0-0 0, White 0-4 1-2 1. Totals 31-75 21-31 94.
GOLDEN STATE (104)
Porter Jr. 1-3 0-0 2, Wiggins 12-23 2-3 26, Green 3-6 2-2 8, Curry 7-22 2-3 16, Thompson 7-14 2-2 21, Bjelica 0-0 0-0 0, Kuminga 0-1 0-0 0, Looney 1-2 0-0 2, Toscano-Anderson 0-0 0-0 0, Iguodala 0-0 0-0 0, Lee 0-1 0-0 0, Moody 0-0 0-0 0, Payton II 6-8 2-2 15, Poole 4-8 3-3 14. Totals 41-88 13-15 104.
|Boston
|16
|23
|35
|20
|—
|94
|Golden State
|27
|24
|24
|29
|—
|104
3-Point Goals_Boston 11-32 (Tatum 5-9, Smart 3-6, Horford 2-3, Kornet 1-1, Nesmith 0-1, Williams 0-1, Pritchard 0-3, White 0-3, Brown 0-5), Golden State 9-40 (Thompson 5-11, Poole 3-6, Payton II 1-3, Lee 0-1, Green 0-2, Porter Jr. 0-2, Wiggins 0-6, Curry 0-9). Fouled Out_Boston None, Golden State 1 (Green). Rebounds_Boston 47 (Tatum 10), Golden State 39 (Wiggins 13). Assists_Boston 18 (Brown, Tatum 4), Golden State 23 (Curry 8). Total Fouls_Boston 16, Golden State 28. A_18,064 (18,064)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.