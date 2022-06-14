|FG
|FT
|Reb
|BOSTON
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Horford
|32:50
|3-6
|1-2
|1-9
|1
|1
|9
|Tatum
|44:25
|10-20
|2-6
|0-10
|4
|3
|27
|Williams III
|30:15
|4-5
|2-2
|3-8
|2
|2
|10
|Brown
|44:03
|5-18
|8-10
|3-9
|4
|2
|18
|Smart
|39:43
|7-15
|3-4
|0-3
|2
|4
|20
|White
|21:24
|0-4
|1-2
|0-1
|3
|1
|1
|Williams
|16:04
|1-2
|1-1
|0-3
|1
|3
|3
|Pritchard
|4:41
|0-3
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Hauser
|1:19
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|0
|0
|Kornet
|1:19
|1-1
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|3
|Morgan
|1:19
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Nesmith
|1:19
|0-1
|3-4
|1-1
|0
|0
|3
|Stauskas
|1:19
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|240:00
|31-75
|21-31
|8-47
|18
|16
|94
Percentages: FG .413, FT .677.
3-Point Goals: 11-32, .344 (Tatum 5-9, Smart 3-6, Horford 2-3, Kornet 1-1, Nesmith 0-1, Williams 0-1, Pritchard 0-3, White 0-3, Brown 0-5).
Team Rebounds: 13. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Williams 2).
Turnovers: 18 (Brown 5, Smart 4, Tatum 4, Horford 2, Williams 2, Pritchard).
Steals: 2 (Brown, White).
Technical Fouls: coach Ime Udoka, 00:00 first; Smart, 9:16 fourth.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|GOLDEN STATE
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Porter Jr.
|14:37
|1-3
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|2
|2
|Wiggins
|42:32
|12-23
|2-3
|1-13
|2
|2
|26
|Green
|34:59
|3-6
|2-2
|1-8
|6
|6
|8
|Curry
|37:08
|7-22
|2-3
|0-3
|8
|2
|16
|Thompson
|39:37
|7-14
|2-2
|0-3
|2
|4
|21
|Payton II
|26:10
|6-8
|2-2
|1-5
|0
|3
|15
|Looney
|16:45
|1-2
|0-0
|1-4
|3
|5
|2
|Poole
|14:17
|4-8
|3-3
|0-0
|0
|1
|14
|Bjelica
|4:43
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|1
|0
|Iguodala
|3:56
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|2
|0
|0
|Kuminga
|1:19
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Lee
|1:19
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Moody
|1:19
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Toscano-Anderson
|1:19
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|2
|0
|Totals
|240:00
|41-88
|13-15
|4-39
|23
|28
|104
Percentages: FG .466, FT .867.
3-Point Goals: 9-40, .225 (Thompson 5-11, Poole 3-6, Payton II 1-3, Lee 0-1, Green 0-2, Porter Jr. 0-2, Wiggins 0-6, Curry 0-9).
Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Porter Jr., Wiggins).
Turnovers: 6 (Green 2, Curry, Looney, Poole, Thompson).
Steals: 9 (Payton II 3, Thompson 2, Wiggins 2, Curry, Green).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Boston
|16
|23
|35
|20
|—
|94
|Golden State
|27
|24
|24
|29
|—
|104
A_18,064 (18,064). T_2:27.
