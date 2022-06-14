FGFTReb
BOSTONMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Horford32:503-61-21-9119
Tatum44:2510-202-60-104327
Williams III30:154-52-23-82210
Brown44:035-188-103-94218
Smart39:437-153-40-32420
White21:240-41-20-1311
Williams16:041-21-10-3133
Pritchard4:410-30-00-1000
Hauser1:190-00-00-0100
Kornet1:191-10-00-1003
Morgan1:190-00-00-1000
Nesmith1:190-13-41-1003
Stauskas1:190-00-00-0000
Totals240:0031-7521-318-47181694

Percentages: FG .413, FT .677.

3-Point Goals: 11-32, .344 (Tatum 5-9, Smart 3-6, Horford 2-3, Kornet 1-1, Nesmith 0-1, Williams 0-1, Pritchard 0-3, White 0-3, Brown 0-5).

Team Rebounds: 13. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Williams 2).

Turnovers: 18 (Brown 5, Smart 4, Tatum 4, Horford 2, Williams 2, Pritchard).

Steals: 2 (Brown, White).

Technical Fouls: coach Ime Udoka, 00:00 first; Smart, 9:16 fourth.

FGFTReb
GOLDEN STATEMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Porter Jr.14:371-30-00-2022
Wiggins42:3212-232-31-132226
Green34:593-62-21-8668
Curry37:087-222-30-38216
Thompson39:377-142-20-32421
Payton II26:106-82-21-50315
Looney16:451-20-01-4352
Poole14:174-83-30-00114
Bjelica4:430-00-00-1010
Iguodala3:560-00-00-0200
Kuminga1:190-10-00-0000
Lee1:190-10-00-0000
Moody1:190-00-00-0000
Toscano-Anderson1:190-00-00-0020
Totals240:0041-8813-154-392328104

Percentages: FG .466, FT .867.

3-Point Goals: 9-40, .225 (Thompson 5-11, Poole 3-6, Payton II 1-3, Lee 0-1, Green 0-2, Porter Jr. 0-2, Wiggins 0-6, Curry 0-9).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Porter Jr., Wiggins).

Turnovers: 6 (Green 2, Curry, Looney, Poole, Thompson).

Steals: 9 (Payton II 3, Thompson 2, Wiggins 2, Curry, Green).

Technical Fouls: None.

Boston1623352094
Golden State27242429104

A_18,064 (18,064). T_2:27.

