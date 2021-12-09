PORTLAND (94)
Covington 3-7 0-0 7, Little 5-8 6-10 18, Nurkic 5-14 2-3 12, Powell 8-23 9-11 26, Smith Jr. 5-9 2-2 12, Nance Jr. 2-8 0-0 4, Elleby 1-1 0-0 3, McLemore 4-8 1-2 12, Snell 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 33-81 20-28 94.
GOLDEN STATE (104)
Green 1-5 3-6 5, Wiggins 4-9 4-4 14, Looney 5-8 1-2 11, Curry 8-19 0-0 22, Poole 5-14 8-9 20, Bjelica 3-9 2-3 8, Porter Jr. 4-8 3-3 15, Toscano-Anderson 1-4 1-2 3, Lee 1-4 2-2 4, Payton II 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 33-83 24-31 104.
|Portland
|23
|22
|21
|28
|—
|94
|Golden State
|26
|21
|29
|28
|—
|104
3-Point Goals_Portland 8-30 (McLemore 3-7, Little 2-4, Covington 1-3, Powell 1-7, Smith Jr. 0-2, Snell 0-2, Nance Jr. 0-3), Golden State 14-46 (Curry 6-17, Porter Jr. 4-6, Wiggins 2-5, Poole 2-10, Bjelica 0-4). Fouled Out_Portland 1 (Nurkic), Golden State None. Rebounds_Portland 43 (Nurkic 13), Golden State 47 (Green 10). Assists_Portland 24 (Nurkic 6), Golden State 22 (Green 8). Total Fouls_Portland 24, Golden State 19. A_18,064 (18,064)