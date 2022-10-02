FGFTReb
WASHINGTONMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Hachimura26:214-102-21-102111
Kuzma22:503-112-20-4228
Porzingis21:385-96-61-62518
Barton22:393-105-61-13312
Morris21:155-80-00-13111
Davis25:000-72-20-5122
Gafford18:530-13-43-7313
Wright18:102-60-01-3605
Schakel16:083-94-41-10210
Gill12:044-40-01-2009
Gibson12:001-32-21-2035
Todd12:000-10-00-0020
Carey Jr.7:290-31-22-4111
Kispert3:330-30-00-0000
Totals240:0030-8527-3012-46232395

Percentages: FG .353, FT .900.

3-Point Goals: 8-33, .242 (Porzingis 2-4, Gill 1-1, Gibson 1-2, Wright 1-2, Hachimura 1-3, Morris 1-3, Barton 1-7, Carey Jr. 0-1, Kispert 0-1, Todd 0-1, Davis 0-2, Kuzma 0-3, Schakel 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Porzingis 2).

Turnovers: 16 (Wright 4, Carey Jr. 2, Gafford 2, Gibson 2, Hachimura 2, Davis, Morris, Porzingis, Schakel).

Steals: 9 (Hachimura 2, Morris 2, Porzingis 2, Wright 2, Davis).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
GOLDEN STATEMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
D.Green16:412-30-00-3506
Wiggins16:094-91-31-13510
Looney15:022-30-13-7314
Curry16:587-130-00-52117
Poole18:243-70-00-1027
Kuminga25:082-50-01-4125
Moody24:325-100-00-02212
Wiseman18:232-73-41-3068
Baldwin Jr.17:174-60-01-61212
J.Green14:020-20-00-3120
DiVincenzo13:160-30-00-2210
McClung12:004-60-00-2209
Spencer12:000-06-61-3306
Williams8:361-30-23-6212
Rollins5:460-42-20-0202
Weatherspoon5:462-20-00-1004
Totals240:0038-8312-1811-472925104

Percentages: FG .458, FT .667.

3-Point Goals: 16-39, .410 (Baldwin Jr. 4-5, Curry 3-8, D.Green 2-2, Moody 2-5, McClung 1-1, Wiseman 1-1, Kuminga 1-2, Poole 1-4, Wiggins 1-5, J.Green 0-1, Williams 0-2, DiVincenzo 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 5 (J.Green 2, Baldwin Jr., Curry, Wiseman).

Turnovers: 22 (Poole 5, Curry 4, DiVincenzo 3, Baldwin Jr. 2, Kuminga 2, Moody 2, Wiseman 2, J.Green, Looney).

Steals: 6 (McClung 2, Baldwin Jr., DiVincenzo, Kuminga, Poole).

Technical Fouls: None.

Washington2531291095
Golden State26282030104

A_20,647 (37,000). T_2:14.

