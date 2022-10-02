|FG
|FT
|Reb
|WASHINGTON
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Hachimura
|26:21
|4-10
|2-2
|1-10
|2
|1
|11
|Kuzma
|22:50
|3-11
|2-2
|0-4
|2
|2
|8
|Porzingis
|21:38
|5-9
|6-6
|1-6
|2
|5
|18
|Barton
|22:39
|3-10
|5-6
|1-1
|3
|3
|12
|Morris
|21:15
|5-8
|0-0
|0-1
|3
|1
|11
|Davis
|25:00
|0-7
|2-2
|0-5
|1
|2
|2
|Gafford
|18:53
|0-1
|3-4
|3-7
|3
|1
|3
|Wright
|18:10
|2-6
|0-0
|1-3
|6
|0
|5
|Schakel
|16:08
|3-9
|4-4
|1-1
|0
|2
|10
|Gill
|12:04
|4-4
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|0
|9
|Gibson
|12:00
|1-3
|2-2
|1-2
|0
|3
|5
|Todd
|12:00
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|2
|0
|Carey Jr.
|7:29
|0-3
|1-2
|2-4
|1
|1
|1
|Kispert
|3:33
|0-3
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|240:00
|30-85
|27-30
|12-46
|23
|23
|95
Percentages: FG .353, FT .900.
3-Point Goals: 8-33, .242 (Porzingis 2-4, Gill 1-1, Gibson 1-2, Wright 1-2, Hachimura 1-3, Morris 1-3, Barton 1-7, Carey Jr. 0-1, Kispert 0-1, Todd 0-1, Davis 0-2, Kuzma 0-3, Schakel 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Porzingis 2).
Turnovers: 16 (Wright 4, Carey Jr. 2, Gafford 2, Gibson 2, Hachimura 2, Davis, Morris, Porzingis, Schakel).
Steals: 9 (Hachimura 2, Morris 2, Porzingis 2, Wright 2, Davis).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|GOLDEN STATE
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|D.Green
|16:41
|2-3
|0-0
|0-3
|5
|0
|6
|Wiggins
|16:09
|4-9
|1-3
|1-1
|3
|5
|10
|Looney
|15:02
|2-3
|0-1
|3-7
|3
|1
|4
|Curry
|16:58
|7-13
|0-0
|0-5
|2
|1
|17
|Poole
|18:24
|3-7
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|2
|7
|Kuminga
|25:08
|2-5
|0-0
|1-4
|1
|2
|5
|Moody
|24:32
|5-10
|0-0
|0-0
|2
|2
|12
|Wiseman
|18:23
|2-7
|3-4
|1-3
|0
|6
|8
|Baldwin Jr.
|17:17
|4-6
|0-0
|1-6
|1
|2
|12
|J.Green
|14:02
|0-2
|0-0
|0-3
|1
|2
|0
|DiVincenzo
|13:16
|0-3
|0-0
|0-2
|2
|1
|0
|McClung
|12:00
|4-6
|0-0
|0-2
|2
|0
|9
|Spencer
|12:00
|0-0
|6-6
|1-3
|3
|0
|6
|Williams
|8:36
|1-3
|0-2
|3-6
|2
|1
|2
|Rollins
|5:46
|0-4
|2-2
|0-0
|2
|0
|2
|Weatherspoon
|5:46
|2-2
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|4
|Totals
|240:00
|38-83
|12-18
|11-47
|29
|25
|104
Percentages: FG .458, FT .667.
3-Point Goals: 16-39, .410 (Baldwin Jr. 4-5, Curry 3-8, D.Green 2-2, Moody 2-5, McClung 1-1, Wiseman 1-1, Kuminga 1-2, Poole 1-4, Wiggins 1-5, J.Green 0-1, Williams 0-2, DiVincenzo 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 5 (J.Green 2, Baldwin Jr., Curry, Wiseman).
Turnovers: 22 (Poole 5, Curry 4, DiVincenzo 3, Baldwin Jr. 2, Kuminga 2, Moody 2, Wiseman 2, J.Green, Looney).
Steals: 6 (McClung 2, Baldwin Jr., DiVincenzo, Kuminga, Poole).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Washington
|25
|31
|29
|10
|—
|95
|Golden State
|26
|28
|20
|30
|—
|104
A_20,647 (37,000). T_2:14.
