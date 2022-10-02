WASHINGTON (95)
Hachimura 4-10 2-2 11, Kuzma 3-11 2-2 8, Porzingis 5-9 6-6 18, Barton 3-10 5-6 12, Morris 5-8 0-0 11, Gibson 1-3 2-2 5, Gill 4-4 0-0 9, Kispert 0-3 0-0 0, Schakel 3-9 4-4 10, Todd 0-1 0-0 0, Carey Jr. 0-3 1-2 1, Gafford 0-1 3-4 3, Davis 0-7 2-2 2, Wright 2-6 0-0 5. Totals 30-85 27-30 95.
GOLDEN STATE (104)
D.Green 2-3 0-0 6, Wiggins 4-9 1-3 10, Looney 2-3 0-1 4, Curry 7-13 0-0 17, Poole 3-7 0-0 7, Baldwin Jr. 4-6 0-0 12, J.Green 0-2 0-0 0, Kuminga 2-5 0-0 5, Williams 1-3 0-2 2, Wiseman 2-7 3-4 8, DiVincenzo 0-3 0-0 0, McClung 4-6 0-0 9, Moody 5-10 0-0 12, Rollins 0-4 2-2 2, Spencer 0-0 6-6 6, Weatherspoon 2-2 0-0 4. Totals 38-83 12-18 104.
|Washington
|25
|31
|29
|10
|—
|95
|Golden State
|26
|28
|20
|30
|—
|104
3-Point Goals_Washington 8-33 (Porzingis 2-4, Gill 1-1, Gibson 1-2, Wright 1-2, Hachimura 1-3, Morris 1-3, Barton 1-7, Carey Jr. 0-1, Kispert 0-1, Todd 0-1, Davis 0-2, Kuzma 0-3, Schakel 0-3), Golden State 16-39 (Baldwin Jr. 4-5, Curry 3-8, D.Green 2-2, Moody 2-5, McClung 1-1, Wiseman 1-1, Kuminga 1-2, Poole 1-4, Wiggins 1-5, J.Green 0-1, Williams 0-2, DiVincenzo 0-3). Fouled Out_Washington None, Golden State 1 (Wiseman). Rebounds_Washington 46 (Hachimura 10), Golden State 47 (Looney 7). Assists_Washington 23 (Wright 6), Golden State 29 (D.Green 5). Total Fouls_Washington 23, Golden State 25. A_20,647 (37,000)
