FGFTReb
BOSTONMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Horford27:381-40-02-8122
Tatum34:188-196-81-63228
Williams III14:021-10-00-2122
Brown27:375-174-50-63317
Smart25:081-60-00-2542
White30:154-132-21-42212
Williams20:542-21-20-1136
Pritchard18:352-70-02-4204
Theis14:250-10-00-5100
Nesmith10:452-40-00-2204
Hauser5:381-20-00-0103
Fitts3:351-10-00-0003
Kornet3:351-10-00-0102
Stauskas3:351-20-00-3103
Totals240:0030-8013-176-43241888

Percentages: FG .375, FT .765.

3-Point Goals: 15-37, .405 (Tatum 6-9, Brown 3-9, White 2-4, Fitts 1-1, Williams 1-1, Hauser 1-2, Stauskas 1-2, Theis 0-1, Nesmith 0-2, Pritchard 0-3, Smart 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 10. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 7 (White 2, Williams III 2, Horford, Theis, Williams).

Turnovers: 18 (Smart 5, Tatum 4, White 3, Brown 2, Horford 2, Pritchard, Theis).

Steals: 5 (Nesmith, Pritchard, Smart, Tatum, White).

Technical Fouls: coach Ime Udoka, 6:47 third.

FGFTReb
GOLDEN STATEMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Green34:532-35-70-5739
Wiggins30:304-121-23-62211
Looney21:226-60-01-72212
Curry32:119-216-70-64229
Thompson30:274-192-20-31111
Payton II25:193-30-21-3327
Poole22:386-140-00-23117
Porter Jr.14:521-10-01-3113
Bjelica10:363-40-00-5036
Moody6:271-10-00-0002
Kuminga3:350-00-00-0000
Lee3:350-10-00-0000
Toscano-Anderson3:350-10-00-2200
Totals240:0039-8614-206-422517107

Percentages: FG .453, FT .700.

3-Point Goals: 15-37, .405 (Poole 5-9, Curry 5-12, Wiggins 2-3, Payton II 1-1, Porter Jr. 1-1, Thompson 1-8, Green 0-1, Lee 0-1, Toscano-Anderson 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 12. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Green, Looney).

Turnovers: 12 (Poole 3, Curry 2, Thompson 2, Wiggins 2, Bjelica, Green, Toscano-Anderson).

Steals: 15 (Curry 3, Looney 3, Porter Jr. 3, Poole 2, Thompson 2, Bjelica, Green).

Technical Fouls: Green, 4:47 first.

Boston3020142488
Golden State31213520107

A_18,064 (18,064). T_2:28.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you