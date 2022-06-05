|FG
|FT
|Reb
|BOSTON
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Horford
|27:38
|1-4
|0-0
|2-8
|1
|2
|2
|Tatum
|34:18
|8-19
|6-8
|1-6
|3
|2
|28
|Williams III
|14:02
|1-1
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|2
|2
|Brown
|27:37
|5-17
|4-5
|0-6
|3
|3
|17
|Smart
|25:08
|1-6
|0-0
|0-2
|5
|4
|2
|White
|30:15
|4-13
|2-2
|1-4
|2
|2
|12
|Williams
|20:54
|2-2
|1-2
|0-1
|1
|3
|6
|Pritchard
|18:35
|2-7
|0-0
|2-4
|2
|0
|4
|Theis
|14:25
|0-1
|0-0
|0-5
|1
|0
|0
|Nesmith
|10:45
|2-4
|0-0
|0-2
|2
|0
|4
|Hauser
|5:38
|1-2
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|0
|3
|Fitts
|3:35
|1-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|3
|Kornet
|3:35
|1-1
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|0
|2
|Stauskas
|3:35
|1-2
|0-0
|0-3
|1
|0
|3
|Totals
|240:00
|30-80
|13-17
|6-43
|24
|18
|88
Percentages: FG .375, FT .765.
3-Point Goals: 15-37, .405 (Tatum 6-9, Brown 3-9, White 2-4, Fitts 1-1, Williams 1-1, Hauser 1-2, Stauskas 1-2, Theis 0-1, Nesmith 0-2, Pritchard 0-3, Smart 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 10. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 7 (White 2, Williams III 2, Horford, Theis, Williams).
Turnovers: 18 (Smart 5, Tatum 4, White 3, Brown 2, Horford 2, Pritchard, Theis).
Steals: 5 (Nesmith, Pritchard, Smart, Tatum, White).
Technical Fouls: coach Ime Udoka, 6:47 third.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|GOLDEN STATE
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Green
|34:53
|2-3
|5-7
|0-5
|7
|3
|9
|Wiggins
|30:30
|4-12
|1-2
|3-6
|2
|2
|11
|Looney
|21:22
|6-6
|0-0
|1-7
|2
|2
|12
|Curry
|32:11
|9-21
|6-7
|0-6
|4
|2
|29
|Thompson
|30:27
|4-19
|2-2
|0-3
|1
|1
|11
|Payton II
|25:19
|3-3
|0-2
|1-3
|3
|2
|7
|Poole
|22:38
|6-14
|0-0
|0-2
|3
|1
|17
|Porter Jr.
|14:52
|1-1
|0-0
|1-3
|1
|1
|3
|Bjelica
|10:36
|3-4
|0-0
|0-5
|0
|3
|6
|Moody
|6:27
|1-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|2
|Kuminga
|3:35
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Lee
|3:35
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Toscano-Anderson
|3:35
|0-1
|0-0
|0-2
|2
|0
|0
|Totals
|240:00
|39-86
|14-20
|6-42
|25
|17
|107
Percentages: FG .453, FT .700.
3-Point Goals: 15-37, .405 (Poole 5-9, Curry 5-12, Wiggins 2-3, Payton II 1-1, Porter Jr. 1-1, Thompson 1-8, Green 0-1, Lee 0-1, Toscano-Anderson 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 12. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Green, Looney).
Turnovers: 12 (Poole 3, Curry 2, Thompson 2, Wiggins 2, Bjelica, Green, Toscano-Anderson).
Steals: 15 (Curry 3, Looney 3, Porter Jr. 3, Poole 2, Thompson 2, Bjelica, Green).
Technical Fouls: Green, 4:47 first.
|Boston
|30
|20
|14
|24
|—
|88
|Golden State
|31
|21
|35
|20
|—
|107
A_18,064 (18,064). T_2:28.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.