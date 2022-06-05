BOSTON (88)
Horford 1-4 0-0 2, Tatum 8-19 6-8 28, Williams III 1-1 0-0 2, Brown 5-17 4-5 17, Smart 1-6 0-0 2, Fitts 1-1 0-0 3, Hauser 1-2 0-0 3, Nesmith 2-4 0-0 4, Williams 2-2 1-2 6, Kornet 1-1 0-0 2, Theis 0-1 0-0 0, Pritchard 2-7 0-0 4, Stauskas 1-2 0-0 3, White 4-13 2-2 12. Totals 30-80 13-17 88.
GOLDEN STATE (107)
Green 2-3 5-7 9, Wiggins 4-12 1-2 11, Looney 6-6 0-0 12, Curry 9-21 6-7 29, Thompson 4-19 2-2 11, Bjelica 3-4 0-0 6, Kuminga 0-0 0-0 0, Porter Jr. 1-1 0-0 3, Toscano-Anderson 0-1 0-0 0, Lee 0-1 0-0 0, Moody 1-1 0-0 2, Payton II 3-3 0-2 7, Poole 6-14 0-0 17. Totals 39-86 14-20 107.
|Boston
|30
|20
|14
|24
|—
|88
|Golden State
|31
|21
|35
|20
|—
|107
3-Point Goals_Boston 15-37 (Tatum 6-9, Brown 3-9, White 2-4, Fitts 1-1, Williams 1-1, Hauser 1-2, Stauskas 1-2, Theis 0-1, Nesmith 0-2, Pritchard 0-3, Smart 0-3), Golden State 15-37 (Poole 5-9, Curry 5-12, Wiggins 2-3, Payton II 1-1, Porter Jr. 1-1, Thompson 1-8, Green 0-1, Lee 0-1, Toscano-Anderson 0-1). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Boston 43 (Horford 8), Golden State 42 (Looney 7). Assists_Boston 24 (Smart 5), Golden State 25 (Green 7). Total Fouls_Boston 18, Golden State 17. A_18,064 (18,064)
