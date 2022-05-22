GOLDEN STATE (109)
D.Green 5-10 0-0 10, Wiggins 11-20 4-5 27, Looney 3-4 3-4 9, Curry 10-20 6-6 31, Thompson 6-18 4-4 19, Porter Jr. 1-2 0-0 2, Toscano-Anderson 0-0 0-0 0, Moody 0-3 1-2 1, Poole 2-4 4-4 10. Totals 38-81 22-25 109.
DALLAS (100)
Bullock 0-10 0-1 0, Finney-Smith 3-7 1-2 9, Powell 1-1 1-2 3, Brunson 7-12 3-4 20, Doncic 11-23 14-17 40, Bertans 1-3 0-0 2, Kleber 0-5 0-0 0, Dinwiddie 7-13 8-8 26, Ntilikina 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 30-75 27-34 100.
|Golden State
|25
|23
|30
|31
|—
|109
|Dallas
|22
|25
|21
|32
|—
|100
3-Point Goals_Golden State 11-32 (Curry 5-10, Thompson 3-10, Poole 2-4, Wiggins 1-5, Moody 0-3), Dallas 13-45 (Doncic 4-9, Dinwiddie 4-10, Brunson 3-6, Finney-Smith 2-5, Ntilikina 0-1, Bertans 0-2, Kleber 0-5, Bullock 0-7). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Golden State 47 (Looney 12), Dallas 33 (Doncic 11). Assists_Golden State 28 (Curry 11), Dallas 18 (Bullock 4). Total Fouls_Golden State 23, Dallas 18. A_20,813 (19,200)
