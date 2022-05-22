|FG
|FT
|Reb
|GOLDEN STATE
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|D.Green
|36:55
|5-10
|0-0
|1-5
|5
|4
|10
|Wiggins
|39:49
|11-20
|4-5
|6-11
|3
|4
|27
|Looney
|29:11
|3-4
|3-4
|4-12
|4
|3
|9
|Curry
|39:01
|10-20
|6-6
|1-5
|11
|5
|31
|Thompson
|39:02
|6-18
|4-4
|0-7
|3
|2
|19
|Poole
|27:56
|2-4
|4-4
|1-5
|1
|4
|10
|Moody
|16:14
|0-3
|1-2
|1-1
|1
|1
|1
|Porter Jr.
|6:49
|1-2
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|2
|Toscano-Anderson
|5:03
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|240:00
|38-81
|22-25
|14-47
|28
|23
|109
Percentages: FG .469, FT .880.
3-Point Goals: 11-32, .344 (Curry 5-10, Thompson 3-10, Poole 2-4, Wiggins 1-5, Moody 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: 3.
Blocked Shots: 1 (D.Green).
Turnovers: 10 (Curry 3, D.Green 3, Poole 2, Looney, Toscano-Anderson).
Steals: 5 (D.Green 2, Poole 2, Looney).
Technical Fouls: Warriors, 6:47 first; Green, 5:51 second.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|DALLAS
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Bullock
|39:58
|0-10
|0-1
|0-4
|4
|4
|0
|Finney-Smith
|42:01
|3-7
|1-2
|3-4
|3
|1
|9
|Powell
|7:59
|1-1
|1-2
|1-2
|0
|2
|3
|Brunson
|36:35
|7-12
|3-4
|1-5
|3
|2
|20
|Doncic
|40:23
|11-23
|14-17
|0-11
|3
|3
|40
|Dinwiddie
|31:45
|7-13
|8-8
|0-2
|1
|1
|26
|Kleber
|24:41
|0-5
|0-0
|2-4
|2
|2
|0
|Bertans
|12:38
|1-3
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|3
|2
|Ntilikina
|4:00
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|0
|0
|Totals
|240:00
|30-75
|27-34
|7-33
|18
|18
|100
Percentages: FG .400, FT .794.
3-Point Goals: 13-45, .289 (Doncic 4-9, Dinwiddie 4-10, Brunson 3-6, Finney-Smith 2-5, Ntilikina 0-1, Bertans 0-2, Kleber 0-5, Bullock 0-7).
Team Rebounds: 10. Team Turnovers: 2.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Doncic 2).
Turnovers: 7 (Doncic 3, Brunson, Dinwiddie, Finney-Smith, Kleber).
Steals: 4 (Bullock 2, Bertans, Doncic).
Technical Fouls: Finney-Smith, 9:26 third.
|Golden State
|25
|23
|30
|31
|—
|109
|Dallas
|22
|25
|21
|32
|—
|100
A_20,813 (19,200). T_2:34.
