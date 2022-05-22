FGFTReb
GOLDEN STATEMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
D.Green36:555-100-01-55410
Wiggins39:4911-204-56-113427
Looney29:113-43-44-12439
Curry39:0110-206-61-511531
Thompson39:026-184-40-73219
Poole27:562-44-41-51410
Moody16:140-31-21-1111
Porter Jr.6:491-20-00-1002
Toscano-Anderson5:030-00-00-0000
Totals240:0038-8122-2514-472823109

Percentages: FG .469, FT .880.

3-Point Goals: 11-32, .344 (Curry 5-10, Thompson 3-10, Poole 2-4, Wiggins 1-5, Moody 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: 3.

Blocked Shots: 1 (D.Green).

Turnovers: 10 (Curry 3, D.Green 3, Poole 2, Looney, Toscano-Anderson).

Steals: 5 (D.Green 2, Poole 2, Looney).

Technical Fouls: Warriors, 6:47 first; Green, 5:51 second.

FGFTReb
DALLASMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Bullock39:580-100-10-4440
Finney-Smith42:013-71-23-4319
Powell7:591-11-21-2023
Brunson36:357-123-41-53220
Doncic40:2311-2314-170-113340
Dinwiddie31:457-138-80-21126
Kleber24:410-50-02-4220
Bertans12:381-30-00-1132
Ntilikina4:000-10-00-0100
Totals240:0030-7527-347-331818100

Percentages: FG .400, FT .794.

3-Point Goals: 13-45, .289 (Doncic 4-9, Dinwiddie 4-10, Brunson 3-6, Finney-Smith 2-5, Ntilikina 0-1, Bertans 0-2, Kleber 0-5, Bullock 0-7).

Team Rebounds: 10. Team Turnovers: 2.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Doncic 2).

Turnovers: 7 (Doncic 3, Brunson, Dinwiddie, Finney-Smith, Kleber).

Steals: 4 (Bullock 2, Bertans, Doncic).

Technical Fouls: Finney-Smith, 9:26 third.

Golden State25233031109
Dallas22252132100

A_20,813 (19,200). T_2:34.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

