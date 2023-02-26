FGFTReb
MINNESOTAMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Anderson30:224-83-31-95212
McDaniels32:545-90-00-31412
Reid36:1112-222-52-93330
Conley33:503-70-01-3729
Edwards38:325-190-10-57112
Rivers21:192-80-41-1026
Alexander-Walker20:534-120-01-41110
McLaughlin14:301-30-11-4203
Knight7:461-11-21-2013
Garza3:431-15-52-3027
Totals240:0038-9011-2110-432618104

Percentages: FG .422, FT .524.

3-Point Goals: 17-45, .378 (Reid 4-11, Conley 3-5, McDaniels 2-4, Rivers 2-5, Alexander-Walker 2-6, Edwards 2-8, Anderson 1-3, McLaughlin 1-3).

Team Rebounds: 12. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 8 (Edwards 2, Reid 2, Alexander-Walker, Anderson, Conley, Knight).

Turnovers: 16 (Edwards 5, Alexander-Walker 2, McLaughlin 2, Reid 2, Anderson, Conley, Garza, Knight, McDaniels).

Steals: 11 (Reid 5, McDaniels 3, Edwards 2, Conley).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
GOLDEN STATEMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
DiVincenzo38:107-133-42-85021
Kuminga27:185-102-20-51113
Looney31:454-64-77-172512
Poole34:425-204-51-34415
Thompson32:5812-232-20-54332
Lamb24:343-50-03-7237
Jerome21:241-50-01-4432
Baldwin Jr.12:511-40-00-3003
J.Green12:001-41-22-3104
Moody4:180-10-00-1000
Totals240:0039-9116-2216-562319109

Percentages: FG .429, FT .727.

3-Point Goals: 15-42, .357 (Thompson 6-14, DiVincenzo 4-9, Kuminga 1-1, Lamb 1-2, Baldwin Jr. 1-3, J.Green 1-3, Poole 1-8, Jerome 0-1, Moody 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: 2.

Blocked Shots: 5 (Lamb 2, J.Green, Looney, Poole).

Turnovers: 16 (Poole 4, DiVincenzo 3, Kuminga 3, Thompson 3, J.Green 2, Lamb).

Steals: 11 (DiVincenzo 4, Jerome 3, Poole 2, Kuminga, Moody).

Technical Fouls: Warriors, 4:51 first; Green, 11:05 second.

Minnesota34233017104
Golden State25341931109

A_18,064 (18,064). T_2:28.

