|FG
|FT
|Reb
|GOLDEN STATE
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Green
|23:58
|2-5
|0-0
|1-7
|5
|6
|6
|Wiggins
|36:01
|8-16
|5-6
|0-5
|5
|2
|25
|Looney
|14:38
|0-1
|0-0
|1-2
|1
|2
|0
|Payton II
|19:04
|1-4
|0-0
|1-3
|0
|4
|2
|Poole
|33:50
|9-15
|0-0
|0-5
|5
|5
|22
|Kuminga
|31:19
|6-11
|3-6
|1-5
|4
|2
|17
|Bjelica
|30:17
|7-11
|2-2
|2-12
|6
|1
|19
|Lee
|27:35
|5-10
|1-1
|1-5
|2
|2
|11
|Toscano-Anderson
|19:30
|2-4
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|4
|4
|Moody
|2:27
|1-1
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|3
|Weatherspoon
|1:21
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|240:00
|41-79
|11-15
|7-47
|29
|28
|109
Percentages: FG .519, FT .733.
3-Point Goals: 16-34, .471 (Wiggins 4-7, Poole 4-9, Bjelica 3-6, Green 2-2, Kuminga 2-3, Moody 1-1, Payton II 0-1, Toscano-Anderson 0-1, Weatherspoon 0-1, Lee 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: 2.
Blocked Shots: 8 (Bjelica 2, Green 2, Kuminga, Lee, Poole, Toscano-Anderson).
Turnovers: 15 (Poole 4, Green 3, Bjelica 2, Kuminga, Lee, Looney, Payton II, Toscano-Anderson, Wiggins).
Steals: 8 (Payton II 3, Toscano-Anderson 2, Green, Kuminga, Wiggins).
Technical Fouls: Poole, 3:11 second; Green, 1:50 second.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|SACRAMENTO
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Barnes
|34:39
|7-17
|3-3
|3-10
|1
|1
|18
|Lyles
|21:05
|2-6
|2-2
|1-3
|1
|2
|7
|Jones
|34:32
|5-10
|7-8
|1-6
|2
|3
|17
|Holiday
|26:19
|2-7
|0-0
|0-3
|1
|1
|6
|Mitchell
|38:26
|4-11
|1-2
|0-1
|9
|2
|9
|DiVincenzo
|30:22
|4-13
|4-4
|0-4
|4
|1
|14
|Metu
|22:24
|3-6
|2-2
|0-3
|1
|1
|9
|Jackson
|20:00
|2-5
|1-2
|1-4
|0
|3
|5
|Lamb
|12:13
|2-6
|1-1
|0-1
|0
|1
|5
|Totals
|240:00
|31-81
|21-24
|6-35
|19
|15
|90
Percentages: FG .383, FT .875.
3-Point Goals: 7-33, .212 (Holiday 2-4, DiVincenzo 2-9, Metu 1-2, Lyles 1-4, Barnes 1-8, Jackson 0-1, Jones 0-1, Mitchell 0-1, Lamb 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 1 (Jackson).
Turnovers: 12 (Barnes 2, DiVincenzo 2, Jones 2, Mitchell 2, Holiday, Lamb, Lyles, Metu).
Steals: 5 (DiVincenzo 2, Barnes, Jackson, Mitchell).
Technical Fouls: Jones, 5:59 second.
|Golden State
|28
|34
|19
|28
|—
|109
|Sacramento
|14
|28
|25
|23
|—
|90
A_17,583 (17,608). T_2:14.
