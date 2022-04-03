FGFTReb
GOLDEN STATEMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Green23:582-50-01-7566
Wiggins36:018-165-60-55225
Looney14:380-10-01-2120
Payton II19:041-40-01-3042
Poole33:509-150-00-55522
Kuminga31:196-113-61-54217
Bjelica30:177-112-22-126119
Lee27:355-101-11-52211
Toscano-Anderson19:302-40-00-2144
Moody2:271-10-00-1003
Weatherspoon1:210-10-00-0000
Totals240:0041-7911-157-472928109

Percentages: FG .519, FT .733.

3-Point Goals: 16-34, .471 (Wiggins 4-7, Poole 4-9, Bjelica 3-6, Green 2-2, Kuminga 2-3, Moody 1-1, Payton II 0-1, Toscano-Anderson 0-1, Weatherspoon 0-1, Lee 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: 2.

Blocked Shots: 8 (Bjelica 2, Green 2, Kuminga, Lee, Poole, Toscano-Anderson).

Turnovers: 15 (Poole 4, Green 3, Bjelica 2, Kuminga, Lee, Looney, Payton II, Toscano-Anderson, Wiggins).

Steals: 8 (Payton II 3, Toscano-Anderson 2, Green, Kuminga, Wiggins).

Technical Fouls: Poole, 3:11 second; Green, 1:50 second.

FGFTReb
SACRAMENTOMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Barnes34:397-173-33-101118
Lyles21:052-62-21-3127
Jones34:325-107-81-62317
Holiday26:192-70-00-3116
Mitchell38:264-111-20-1929
DiVincenzo30:224-134-40-44114
Metu22:243-62-20-3119
Jackson20:002-51-21-4035
Lamb12:132-61-10-1015
Totals240:0031-8121-246-35191590

Percentages: FG .383, FT .875.

3-Point Goals: 7-33, .212 (Holiday 2-4, DiVincenzo 2-9, Metu 1-2, Lyles 1-4, Barnes 1-8, Jackson 0-1, Jones 0-1, Mitchell 0-1, Lamb 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Jackson).

Turnovers: 12 (Barnes 2, DiVincenzo 2, Jones 2, Mitchell 2, Holiday, Lamb, Lyles, Metu).

Steals: 5 (DiVincenzo 2, Barnes, Jackson, Mitchell).

Technical Fouls: Jones, 5:59 second.

Golden State28341928109
Sacramento1428252390

A_17,583 (17,608). T_2:14.

