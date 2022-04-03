GOLDEN STATE (109)
Green 2-5 0-0 6, Wiggins 8-16 5-6 25, Looney 0-1 0-0 0, Payton II 1-4 0-0 2, Poole 9-15 0-0 22, Bjelica 7-11 2-2 19, Kuminga 6-11 3-6 17, Toscano-Anderson 2-4 0-0 4, Lee 5-10 1-1 11, Moody 1-1 0-0 3, Weatherspoon 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 41-79 11-15 109.
SACRAMENTO (90)
Barnes 7-17 3-3 18, Lyles 2-6 2-2 7, Jones 5-10 7-8 17, Holiday 2-7 0-0 6, Mitchell 4-11 1-2 9, Jackson 2-5 1-2 5, Lamb 2-6 1-1 5, Metu 3-6 2-2 9, DiVincenzo 4-13 4-4 14. Totals 31-81 21-24 90.
|Golden State
|28
|34
|19
|28
|—
|109
|Sacramento
|14
|28
|25
|23
|—
|90
3-Point Goals_Golden State 16-34 (Wiggins 4-7, Poole 4-9, Bjelica 3-6, Green 2-2, Kuminga 2-3, Moody 1-1, Payton II 0-1, Toscano-Anderson 0-1, Weatherspoon 0-1, Lee 0-3), Sacramento 7-33 (Holiday 2-4, DiVincenzo 2-9, Metu 1-2, Lyles 1-4, Barnes 1-8, Jackson 0-1, Jones 0-1, Mitchell 0-1, Lamb 0-3). Fouled Out_Golden State 1 (Green), Sacramento None. Rebounds_Golden State 47 (Bjelica 12), Sacramento 35 (Barnes 10). Assists_Golden State 29 (Bjelica 6), Sacramento 19 (Mitchell 9). Total Fouls_Golden State 28, Sacramento 15. A_17,583 (17,608)
