FGFTReb
BROOKLYNMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Bembry18:491-50-02-3222
Edwards31:331-41-22-6124
Claxton17:004-91-36-8009
Irving39:209-2111-121-77432
Mills37:358-212-21-44124
Johnson25:506-111-11-42314
Brown20:451-50-01-7112
Thomas18:101-70-00-3302
Griffin15:454-60-01-4018
Aldridge15:114-91-12-5119
Totals240:0039-9817-2117-512115106

Percentages: FG .398, FT .810.

3-Point Goals: 11-28, .393 (Mills 6-12, Irving 3-8, Edwards 1-2, Johnson 1-2, Brown 0-1, Griffin 0-1, Thomas 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 9 (Aldridge 2, Brown 2, Mills 2, Edwards, Griffin, Johnson).

Turnovers: 10 (Irving 5, Edwards 3, Claxton, Johnson).

Steals: 7 (Irving 3, Mills 2, Johnson, Thomas).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
GOLDEN STATEMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Porter Jr.27:436-92-31-61116
Wiggins37:1110-180-01-82324
Looney29:393-70-07-15256
Curry35:315-186-62-78519
Thompson26:475-144-42-62116
Poole27:366-152-20-36317
Payton II19:142-40-00-1114
Lee14:210-30-01-3000
Toscano-Anderson11:272-32-30-1036
Kuminga10:291-70-02-5112
Totals240:0040-9816-1816-552323110

Percentages: FG .408, FT .889.

3-Point Goals: 14-45, .311 (Wiggins 4-8, Poole 3-8, Curry 3-10, Porter Jr. 2-5, Thompson 2-8, Kuminga 0-2, Lee 0-2, Payton II 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: 2.

Blocked Shots: 9 (Porter Jr. 4, Wiggins 3, Poole, Thompson).

Turnovers: 10 (Curry 5, Looney 3, Kuminga, Toscano-Anderson).

Steals: 8 (Curry 3, Wiggins 3, Payton II, Thompson).

Technical Fouls: None.

Brooklyn20272930106
Golden State31232432110

A_18,064 (18,064).

