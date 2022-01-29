|FG
|FT
|Reb
|BROOKLYN
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Bembry
|18:49
|1-5
|0-0
|2-3
|2
|2
|2
|Edwards
|31:33
|1-4
|1-2
|2-6
|1
|2
|4
|Claxton
|17:00
|4-9
|1-3
|6-8
|0
|0
|9
|Irving
|39:20
|9-21
|11-12
|1-7
|7
|4
|32
|Mills
|37:35
|8-21
|2-2
|1-4
|4
|1
|24
|Johnson
|25:50
|6-11
|1-1
|1-4
|2
|3
|14
|Brown
|20:45
|1-5
|0-0
|1-7
|1
|1
|2
|Thomas
|18:10
|1-7
|0-0
|0-3
|3
|0
|2
|Griffin
|15:45
|4-6
|0-0
|1-4
|0
|1
|8
|Aldridge
|15:11
|4-9
|1-1
|2-5
|1
|1
|9
|Totals
|240:00
|39-98
|17-21
|17-51
|21
|15
|106
Percentages: FG .398, FT .810.
3-Point Goals: 11-28, .393 (Mills 6-12, Irving 3-8, Edwards 1-2, Johnson 1-2, Brown 0-1, Griffin 0-1, Thomas 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 9 (Aldridge 2, Brown 2, Mills 2, Edwards, Griffin, Johnson).
Turnovers: 10 (Irving 5, Edwards 3, Claxton, Johnson).
Steals: 7 (Irving 3, Mills 2, Johnson, Thomas).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|GOLDEN STATE
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Porter Jr.
|27:43
|6-9
|2-3
|1-6
|1
|1
|16
|Wiggins
|37:11
|10-18
|0-0
|1-8
|2
|3
|24
|Looney
|29:39
|3-7
|0-0
|7-15
|2
|5
|6
|Curry
|35:31
|5-18
|6-6
|2-7
|8
|5
|19
|Thompson
|26:47
|5-14
|4-4
|2-6
|2
|1
|16
|Poole
|27:36
|6-15
|2-2
|0-3
|6
|3
|17
|Payton II
|19:14
|2-4
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|1
|4
|Lee
|14:21
|0-3
|0-0
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|Toscano-Anderson
|11:27
|2-3
|2-3
|0-1
|0
|3
|6
|Kuminga
|10:29
|1-7
|0-0
|2-5
|1
|1
|2
|Totals
|240:00
|40-98
|16-18
|16-55
|23
|23
|110
Percentages: FG .408, FT .889.
3-Point Goals: 14-45, .311 (Wiggins 4-8, Poole 3-8, Curry 3-10, Porter Jr. 2-5, Thompson 2-8, Kuminga 0-2, Lee 0-2, Payton II 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: 2.
Blocked Shots: 9 (Porter Jr. 4, Wiggins 3, Poole, Thompson).
Turnovers: 10 (Curry 5, Looney 3, Kuminga, Toscano-Anderson).
Steals: 8 (Curry 3, Wiggins 3, Payton II, Thompson).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Brooklyn
|20
|27
|29
|30
|—
|106
|Golden State
|31
|23
|24
|32
|—
|110
A_18,064 (18,064).