FGFTReb
UTAHMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Bogdanovic31:256-153-50-32317
O'Neale30:020-50-01-6220
Gobert37:325-94-75-201314
Conley35:4210-181-12-58326
Mitchell32:448-196-70-33226
Clarkson27:345-132-22-32314
House Jr.17:581-50-00-2013
Hernangomez16:352-30-01-3105
Whiteside10:281-20-01-2002
Totals240:0038-8916-2212-471917107

Percentages: FG .427, FT .727.

3-Point Goals: 15-46, .326 (Conley 5-11, Mitchell 4-10, Bogdanovic 2-7, Clarkson 2-8, Hernangomez 1-2, House Jr. 1-3, Gobert 0-2, O'Neale 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 11. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 2 (House Jr., Whiteside).

Turnovers: 12 (O'Neale 4, Bogdanovic 2, Clarkson 2, Gobert 2, House Jr., Mitchell).

Steals: 8 (Bogdanovic 2, Gobert 2, Mitchell 2, Conley, Hernangomez).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
GOLDEN STATEMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Green33:073-54-50-97410
Wiggins32:587-100-01-23417
Looney12:421-10-01-2212
Poole37:359-227-71-66431
Thompson39:1814-280-00-52336
Porter Jr.29:571-40-02-8012
Payton II21:484-80-00-35110
Iguodala14:510-30-00-3410
Bjelica13:301-30-01-3123
Kuminga4:140-00-00-0010
Totals240:0040-8411-126-413022111

Percentages: FG .476, FT .917.

3-Point Goals: 20-48, .417 (Thompson 8-17, Poole 6-15, Wiggins 3-4, Payton II 2-5, Bjelica 1-2, Porter Jr. 0-2, Iguodala 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 6 (Green, Iguodala, Payton II, Poole, Porter Jr., Wiggins).

Turnovers: 11 (Poole 5, Green 3, Wiggins 2, Thompson).

Steals: 5 (Wiggins 2, Kuminga, Payton II, Porter Jr.).

Technical Fouls: Poole, 6:12 third.

Utah30282920107
Golden State23223630111

A_18,064 (18,064). T_2:16.

