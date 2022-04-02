|FG
|FT
|Reb
|UTAH
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Bogdanovic
|31:25
|6-15
|3-5
|0-3
|2
|3
|17
|O'Neale
|30:02
|0-5
|0-0
|1-6
|2
|2
|0
|Gobert
|37:32
|5-9
|4-7
|5-20
|1
|3
|14
|Conley
|35:42
|10-18
|1-1
|2-5
|8
|3
|26
|Mitchell
|32:44
|8-19
|6-7
|0-3
|3
|2
|26
|Clarkson
|27:34
|5-13
|2-2
|2-3
|2
|3
|14
|House Jr.
|17:58
|1-5
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|1
|3
|Hernangomez
|16:35
|2-3
|0-0
|1-3
|1
|0
|5
|Whiteside
|10:28
|1-2
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|0
|2
|Totals
|240:00
|38-89
|16-22
|12-47
|19
|17
|107
Percentages: FG .427, FT .727.
3-Point Goals: 15-46, .326 (Conley 5-11, Mitchell 4-10, Bogdanovic 2-7, Clarkson 2-8, Hernangomez 1-2, House Jr. 1-3, Gobert 0-2, O'Neale 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 11. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 2 (House Jr., Whiteside).
Turnovers: 12 (O'Neale 4, Bogdanovic 2, Clarkson 2, Gobert 2, House Jr., Mitchell).
Steals: 8 (Bogdanovic 2, Gobert 2, Mitchell 2, Conley, Hernangomez).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|GOLDEN STATE
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Green
|33:07
|3-5
|4-5
|0-9
|7
|4
|10
|Wiggins
|32:58
|7-10
|0-0
|1-2
|3
|4
|17
|Looney
|12:42
|1-1
|0-0
|1-2
|2
|1
|2
|Poole
|37:35
|9-22
|7-7
|1-6
|6
|4
|31
|Thompson
|39:18
|14-28
|0-0
|0-5
|2
|3
|36
|Porter Jr.
|29:57
|1-4
|0-0
|2-8
|0
|1
|2
|Payton II
|21:48
|4-8
|0-0
|0-3
|5
|1
|10
|Iguodala
|14:51
|0-3
|0-0
|0-3
|4
|1
|0
|Bjelica
|13:30
|1-3
|0-0
|1-3
|1
|2
|3
|Kuminga
|4:14
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|240:00
|40-84
|11-12
|6-41
|30
|22
|111
Percentages: FG .476, FT .917.
3-Point Goals: 20-48, .417 (Thompson 8-17, Poole 6-15, Wiggins 3-4, Payton II 2-5, Bjelica 1-2, Porter Jr. 0-2, Iguodala 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 6 (Green, Iguodala, Payton II, Poole, Porter Jr., Wiggins).
Turnovers: 11 (Poole 5, Green 3, Wiggins 2, Thompson).
Steals: 5 (Wiggins 2, Kuminga, Payton II, Porter Jr.).
Technical Fouls: Poole, 6:12 third.
|Utah
|30
|28
|29
|20
|—
|107
|Golden State
|23
|22
|36
|30
|—
|111
A_18,064 (18,064). T_2:16.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.