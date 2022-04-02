UTAH (107)
Bogdanovic 6-15 3-5 17, O'Neale 0-5 0-0 0, Gobert 5-9 4-7 14, Conley 10-18 1-1 26, Mitchell 8-19 6-7 26, Hernangomez 2-3 0-0 5, House Jr. 1-5 0-0 3, Whiteside 1-2 0-0 2, Clarkson 5-13 2-2 14. Totals 38-89 16-22 107.
GOLDEN STATE (111)
Green 3-5 4-5 10, Wiggins 7-10 0-0 17, Looney 1-1 0-0 2, Poole 9-22 7-7 31, Thompson 14-28 0-0 36, Bjelica 1-3 0-0 3, Kuminga 0-0 0-0 0, Porter Jr. 1-4 0-0 2, Iguodala 0-3 0-0 0, Payton II 4-8 0-0 10. Totals 40-84 11-12 111.
|Utah
|30
|28
|29
|20
|—
|107
|Golden State
|23
|22
|36
|30
|—
|111
3-Point Goals_Utah 15-46 (Conley 5-11, Mitchell 4-10, Bogdanovic 2-7, Clarkson 2-8, Hernangomez 1-2, House Jr. 1-3, Gobert 0-2, O'Neale 0-3), Golden State 20-48 (Thompson 8-17, Poole 6-15, Wiggins 3-4, Payton II 2-5, Bjelica 1-2, Porter Jr. 0-2, Iguodala 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Utah 47 (Gobert 20), Golden State 41 (Green 9). Assists_Utah 19 (Conley 8), Golden State 30 (Green 7). Total Fouls_Utah 17, Golden State 22. A_18,064 (18,064)
