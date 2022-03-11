GOLDEN STATE (113)
Moody 1-2 3-3 5, Wiggins 3-11 0-3 7, Looney 5-5 0-0 10, Curry 11-21 7-7 34, Thompson 7-20 2-3 18, Bjelica 0-1 0-0 0, Kuminga 7-12 2-2 18, Toscano-Anderson 0-2 0-0 0, Lee 0-1 0-0 0, Poole 8-13 1-2 21. Totals 42-88 15-20 113.
DENVER (102)
Gordon 2-11 5-6 10, Je.Green 3-5 5-5 11, Jokic 9-21 5-6 23, Morris 8-14 0-0 19, Rivers 1-6 0-0 2, Ja.Green 2-5 2-2 6, Cousins 3-6 3-6 9, Campazzo 0-0 0-0 0, Forbes 1-5 3-3 6, Howard 0-0 0-0 0, Hyland 4-8 1-2 10, Reed 2-3 1-2 6. Totals 35-84 25-32 102.
|Golden State
|30
|21
|37
|25
|—
|113
|Denver
|29
|31
|24
|18
|—
|102
3-Point Goals_Golden State 14-42 (Curry 5-12, Poole 4-7, Kuminga 2-5, Thompson 2-8, Wiggins 1-7, Bjelica 0-1, Lee 0-1, Moody 0-1), Denver 7-31 (Morris 3-5, Reed 1-2, Gordon 1-3, Hyland 1-3, Forbes 1-4, Cousins 0-1, Ja.Green 0-1, Rivers 0-4, Jokic 0-8). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Golden State 36 (Curry 9), Denver 49 (Jokic 12). Assists_Golden State 26 (Poole 7), Denver 19 (Jokic 9). Total Fouls_Golden State 25, Denver 20. A_19,520 (19,520)