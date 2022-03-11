|FG
|FT
|Reb
|GOLDEN STATE
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Moody
|18:05
|1-2
|3-3
|1-2
|1
|4
|5
|Wiggins
|33:55
|3-11
|0-3
|0-4
|5
|4
|7
|Looney
|27:23
|5-5
|0-0
|3-7
|5
|4
|10
|Curry
|37:58
|11-21
|7-7
|0-9
|3
|1
|34
|Thompson
|33:26
|7-20
|2-3
|1-3
|2
|1
|18
|Poole
|34:15
|8-13
|1-2
|1-5
|7
|5
|21
|Kuminga
|21:52
|7-12
|2-2
|2-3
|0
|2
|18
|Bjelica
|20:26
|0-1
|0-0
|0-2
|3
|3
|0
|Toscano-Anderson
|6:42
|0-2
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Lee
|5:58
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|240:00
|42-88
|15-20
|8-36
|26
|25
|113
Percentages: FG .477, FT .750.
3-Point Goals: 14-42, .333 (Curry 5-12, Poole 4-7, Kuminga 2-5, Thompson 2-8, Wiggins 1-7, Bjelica 0-1, Lee 0-1, Moody 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Thompson 2, Bjelica, Moody).
Turnovers: 7 (Curry 2, Poole 2, Bjelica, Looney, Wiggins).
Steals: 9 (Wiggins 3, Bjelica 2, Curry 2, Looney, Thompson).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|DENVER
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Gordon
|31:45
|2-11
|5-6
|2-11
|1
|2
|10
|Je.Green
|28:52
|3-5
|5-5
|4-5
|1
|1
|11
|Jokic
|31:46
|9-21
|5-6
|1-12
|9
|4
|23
|Morris
|30:26
|8-14
|0-0
|0-5
|1
|0
|19
|Rivers
|30:58
|1-6
|0-0
|1-2
|1
|3
|2
|Hyland
|21:58
|4-8
|1-2
|0-4
|2
|3
|10
|Ja.Green
|17:29
|2-5
|2-2
|3-6
|1
|0
|6
|Forbes
|17:02
|1-5
|3-3
|0-1
|1
|3
|6
|Reed
|15:53
|2-3
|1-2
|0-0
|2
|1
|6
|Cousins
|13:30
|3-6
|3-6
|1-3
|0
|3
|9
|Campazzo
|0:11
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Howard
|0:10
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|240:00
|35-84
|25-32
|12-49
|19
|20
|102
Percentages: FG .417, FT .781.
3-Point Goals: 7-31, .226 (Morris 3-5, Reed 1-2, Gordon 1-3, Hyland 1-3, Forbes 1-4, Cousins 0-1, Ja.Green 0-1, Rivers 0-4, Jokic 0-8).
Team Rebounds: 13. Team Turnovers: 2.
Blocked Shots: 6 (Reed 2, Gordon, Ja.Green, Jokic, Morris).
Turnovers: 11 (Jokic 5, Cousins 3, Gordon, Morris, Rivers).
Steals: 5 (Cousins, Hyland, Je.Green, Jokic, Rivers).
Technical Fouls: Cousins, 11:02 second; Green, 9:14 second.
|Golden State
|30
|21
|37
|25
|—
|113
|Denver
|29
|31
|24
|18
|—
|102
A_19,520 (19,520). T_2:26.