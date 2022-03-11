FGFTReb
GOLDEN STATEMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Moody18:051-23-31-2145
Wiggins33:553-110-30-4547
Looney27:235-50-03-75410
Curry37:5811-217-70-93134
Thompson33:267-202-31-32118
Poole34:158-131-21-57521
Kuminga21:527-122-22-30218
Bjelica20:260-10-00-2330
Toscano-Anderson6:420-20-00-1000
Lee5:580-10-00-0010
Totals240:0042-8815-208-362625113

Percentages: FG .477, FT .750.

3-Point Goals: 14-42, .333 (Curry 5-12, Poole 4-7, Kuminga 2-5, Thompson 2-8, Wiggins 1-7, Bjelica 0-1, Lee 0-1, Moody 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Thompson 2, Bjelica, Moody).

Turnovers: 7 (Curry 2, Poole 2, Bjelica, Looney, Wiggins).

Steals: 9 (Wiggins 3, Bjelica 2, Curry 2, Looney, Thompson).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
DENVERMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Gordon31:452-115-62-111210
Je.Green28:523-55-54-51111
Jokic31:469-215-61-129423
Morris30:268-140-00-51019
Rivers30:581-60-01-2132
Hyland21:584-81-20-42310
Ja.Green17:292-52-23-6106
Forbes17:021-53-30-1136
Reed15:532-31-20-0216
Cousins13:303-63-61-3039
Campazzo0:110-00-00-0000
Howard0:100-00-00-0000
Totals240:0035-8425-3212-491920102

Percentages: FG .417, FT .781.

3-Point Goals: 7-31, .226 (Morris 3-5, Reed 1-2, Gordon 1-3, Hyland 1-3, Forbes 1-4, Cousins 0-1, Ja.Green 0-1, Rivers 0-4, Jokic 0-8).

Team Rebounds: 13. Team Turnovers: 2.

Blocked Shots: 6 (Reed 2, Gordon, Ja.Green, Jokic, Morris).

Turnovers: 11 (Jokic 5, Cousins 3, Gordon, Morris, Rivers).

Steals: 5 (Cousins, Hyland, Je.Green, Jokic, Rivers).

Technical Fouls: Cousins, 11:02 second; Green, 9:14 second.

Golden State30213725113
Denver29312418102

A_19,520 (19,520). T_2:26.

