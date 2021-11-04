CHARLOTTE (92)
Bridges 12-22 3-4 32, Hayward 8-15 5-6 23, Plumlee 3-7 1-2 7, Ball 5-14 4-4 14, Rozier 2-12 0-0 5, Martin 1-3 0-1 2, McDaniels 0-2 0-0 0, Washington 2-8 1-2 7, Oubre Jr. 0-4 0-0 0, Richards 0-0 0-0 0, Bouknight 0-1 0-0 0, Smith 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 34-91 14-19 92.
GOLDEN STATE (114)
Green 2-5 1-3 5, Wiggins 4-12 4-4 14, Looney 3-3 1-4 7, Curry 6-15 0-0 15, Poole 11-21 2-2 31, Bjelica 3-4 0-1 8, Kuminga 0-1 0-0 0, Porter Jr. 1-3 0-0 2, Toscano-Anderson 0-2 0-0 0, Iguodala 1-2 0-0 3, Dowtin 0-0 0-0 0, Lee 5-8 2-2 15, Moody 0-1 0-0 0, Payton II 6-9 2-2 14. Totals 42-86 12-18 114.
|Charlotte
|26
|26
|15
|25
|—
|92
|Golden State
|21
|32
|27
|34
|—
|114
3-Point Goals_Charlotte 10-36 (Bridges 5-9, Hayward 2-3, Washington 2-5, Rozier 1-7, McDaniels 0-2, Oubre Jr. 0-3, Ball 0-6), Golden State 18-45 (Poole 7-16, Lee 3-4, Curry 3-11, Bjelica 2-2, Wiggins 2-6, Payton II 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Charlotte 49 (Hayward 11), Golden State 53 (Green 10). Assists_Charlotte 18 (Ball 8), Golden State 33 (Curry 9). Total Fouls_Charlotte 14, Golden State 17. A_18,064 (18,064)