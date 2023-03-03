|FG
|FT
|Reb
|L.A. CLIPPERS
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|George
|26:33
|3-15
|4-4
|1-5
|5
|5
|11
|Leonard
|31:31
|8-12
|3-5
|0-7
|0
|1
|21
|Plumlee
|29:02
|3-5
|6-6
|2-20
|2
|2
|12
|Gordon
|33:36
|6-16
|2-3
|0-0
|0
|3
|16
|Westbrook
|27:41
|3-12
|2-2
|0-0
|6
|3
|8
|Mann
|23:51
|2-4
|0-0
|4-5
|3
|2
|5
|Powell
|20:34
|1-9
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|1
|2
|Batum
|19:58
|2-5
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|0
|5
|Hyland
|12:18
|2-7
|1-1
|0-5
|1
|6
|6
|Coffey
|7:28
|1-2
|0-0
|1-1
|1
|1
|2
|Covington
|7:28
|1-2
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|3
|Totals
|240:00
|32-89
|18-21
|9-47
|19
|24
|91
Percentages: FG .360, FT .857.
3-Point Goals: 9-43, .209 (Leonard 2-3, Gordon 2-10, Covington 1-1, Mann 1-2, Hyland 1-3, Batum 1-4, George 1-8, Westbrook 0-5, Powell 0-7).
Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 5 (Leonard 2, Batum, Covington, Gordon).
Turnovers: 16 (Westbrook 4, Mann 3, Plumlee 3, Gordon 2, Coffey, George, Leonard, Powell).
Steals: 5 (Leonard 2, Mann 2, Gordon).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|GOLDEN STATE
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|DiVincenzo
|31:24
|2-10
|0-0
|5-11
|0
|1
|5
|D.Green
|29:03
|5-7
|1-2
|1-9
|9
|4
|11
|Looney
|24:47
|4-7
|3-4
|3-8
|1
|4
|11
|Poole
|31:30
|9-20
|11-12
|2-4
|3
|1
|34
|Thompson
|29:47
|7-16
|2-2
|0-11
|4
|2
|19
|Kuminga
|28:40
|7-12
|2-3
|2-7
|2
|3
|19
|Lamb
|26:37
|1-7
|2-2
|1-2
|1
|2
|5
|Jerome
|19:38
|1-6
|2-2
|0-4
|3
|0
|4
|Baldwin Jr.
|8:52
|2-6
|0-0
|0-3
|2
|2
|4
|Moody
|5:04
|1-2
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|0
|3
|J.Green
|4:38
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|240:00
|39-93
|23-27
|15-60
|25
|20
|115
Percentages: FG .419, FT .852.
3-Point Goals: 14-46, .304 (Poole 5-12, Kuminga 3-4, Thompson 3-8, Moody 1-2, Lamb 1-5, DiVincenzo 1-6, D.Green 0-1, Looney 0-1, Baldwin Jr. 0-3, Jerome 0-4).
Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 6 (DiVincenzo 2, Baldwin Jr., Kuminga, Lamb, Thompson).
Turnovers: 11 (D.Green 4, Poole 3, Kuminga 2, DiVincenzo, Thompson).
Steals: 9 (DiVincenzo 2, Kuminga 2, Poole 2, Thompson 2, Jerome).
Technical Fouls: Poole, 7:28 third.
|L.A. Clippers
|27
|29
|16
|19
|—
|91
|Golden State
|26
|19
|42
|28
|—
|115
A_18,064 (18,064). T_2:27.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.