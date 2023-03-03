FGFTReb
L.A. CLIPPERSMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
George26:333-154-41-55511
Leonard31:318-123-50-70121
Plumlee29:023-56-62-202212
Gordon33:366-162-30-00316
Westbrook27:413-122-20-0638
Mann23:512-40-04-5325
Powell20:341-90-00-2112
Batum19:582-50-01-1005
Hyland12:182-71-10-5166
Coffey7:281-20-01-1112
Covington7:281-20-00-1003
Totals240:0032-8918-219-47192491

Percentages: FG .360, FT .857.

3-Point Goals: 9-43, .209 (Leonard 2-3, Gordon 2-10, Covington 1-1, Mann 1-2, Hyland 1-3, Batum 1-4, George 1-8, Westbrook 0-5, Powell 0-7).

Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 5 (Leonard 2, Batum, Covington, Gordon).

Turnovers: 16 (Westbrook 4, Mann 3, Plumlee 3, Gordon 2, Coffey, George, Leonard, Powell).

Steals: 5 (Leonard 2, Mann 2, Gordon).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
GOLDEN STATEMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
DiVincenzo31:242-100-05-11015
D.Green29:035-71-21-99411
Looney24:474-73-43-81411
Poole31:309-2011-122-43134
Thompson29:477-162-20-114219
Kuminga28:407-122-32-72319
Lamb26:371-72-21-2125
Jerome19:381-62-20-4304
Baldwin Jr.8:522-60-00-3224
Moody5:041-20-01-1003
J.Green4:380-00-00-0010
Totals240:0039-9323-2715-602520115

Percentages: FG .419, FT .852.

3-Point Goals: 14-46, .304 (Poole 5-12, Kuminga 3-4, Thompson 3-8, Moody 1-2, Lamb 1-5, DiVincenzo 1-6, D.Green 0-1, Looney 0-1, Baldwin Jr. 0-3, Jerome 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 6 (DiVincenzo 2, Baldwin Jr., Kuminga, Lamb, Thompson).

Turnovers: 11 (D.Green 4, Poole 3, Kuminga 2, DiVincenzo, Thompson).

Steals: 9 (DiVincenzo 2, Kuminga 2, Poole 2, Thompson 2, Jerome).

Technical Fouls: Poole, 7:28 third.

L.A. Clippers2729161991
Golden State26194228115

A_18,064 (18,064). T_2:27.

