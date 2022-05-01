|FG
|FT
|Reb
|GOLDEN STATE
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Thompson
|30:34
|6-19
|0-2
|0-1
|3
|3
|15
|Wiggins
|34:22
|6-14
|4-7
|3-8
|1
|3
|17
|Green
|17:01
|2-3
|2-3
|1-4
|3
|1
|6
|Curry
|37:06
|8-20
|3-4
|0-3
|4
|5
|24
|Payton II
|23:11
|4-5
|0-0
|4-6
|3
|4
|8
|Poole
|37:30
|12-20
|2-2
|3-8
|9
|3
|31
|Porter Jr.
|22:32
|1-4
|0-0
|2-8
|4
|2
|2
|Looney
|18:44
|4-5
|0-0
|2-6
|2
|2
|8
|Kuminga
|15:28
|2-3
|2-2
|1-6
|1
|2
|6
|Lee
|3:29
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|0
|0
|Toscano-Anderson
|0:03
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|240:00
|45-93
|13-20
|16-51
|31
|25
|117
Percentages: FG .484, FT .650.
3-Point Goals: 14-38, .368 (Poole 5-10, Curry 5-12, Thompson 3-10, Wiggins 1-5, Porter Jr. 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 6 (Poole 2, Curry, Green, Payton II, Thompson).
Turnovers: 17 (Green 5, Poole 4, Payton II 3, Curry, Kuminga, Lee, Looney, Wiggins).
Steals: 10 (Green 3, Porter Jr. 2, Thompson 2, Kuminga, Looney, Payton II).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|MEMPHIS
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Brooks
|30:18
|3-13
|0-0
|0-2
|3
|5
|8
|Jackson Jr.
|30:49
|10-18
|7-9
|6-10
|1
|3
|33
|Tillman
|13:05
|1-2
|0-0
|1-2
|2
|1
|2
|Bane
|32:28
|3-10
|2-3
|1-1
|1
|1
|9
|Morant
|38:29
|14-31
|2-3
|0-9
|10
|3
|34
|Clarke
|30:35
|4-6
|4-6
|3-9
|2
|2
|12
|Melton
|25:00
|5-8
|1-1
|2-7
|1
|0
|14
|Anderson
|18:31
|0-3
|2-2
|2-4
|1
|2
|2
|Jones
|12:00
|1-4
|0-0
|0-0
|3
|0
|2
|Konchar
|8:45
|0-0
|0-0
|1-3
|2
|2
|0
|Totals
|240:00
|41-95
|18-24
|16-47
|26
|19
|116
Percentages: FG .432, FT .750.
3-Point Goals: 16-40, .400 (Jackson Jr. 6-9, Morant 4-11, Melton 3-6, Brooks 2-8, Bane 1-5, Jones 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 10. Team Turnovers: 2.
Blocked Shots: 6 (Clarke 2, Anderson, Jackson Jr., Konchar, Melton).
Turnovers: 14 (Clarke 4, Jackson Jr. 3, Morant 3, Anderson, Bane, Brooks, Melton).
Steals: 11 (Melton 3, Morant 3, Bane 2, Brooks, Jones, Tillman).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Golden State
|24
|31
|36
|26
|—
|117
|Memphis
|32
|29
|29
|26
|—
|116
A_17,794 (18,119). T_2:40.
