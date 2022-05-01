FGFTReb
GOLDEN STATEMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Thompson30:346-190-20-13315
Wiggins34:226-144-73-81317
Green17:012-32-31-4316
Curry37:068-203-40-34524
Payton II23:114-50-04-6348
Poole37:3012-202-23-89331
Porter Jr.22:321-40-02-8422
Looney18:444-50-02-6228
Kuminga15:282-32-21-6126
Lee3:290-00-00-1100
Toscano-Anderson0:030-00-00-0000
Totals240:0045-9313-2016-513125117

Percentages: FG .484, FT .650.

3-Point Goals: 14-38, .368 (Poole 5-10, Curry 5-12, Thompson 3-10, Wiggins 1-5, Porter Jr. 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 6 (Poole 2, Curry, Green, Payton II, Thompson).

Turnovers: 17 (Green 5, Poole 4, Payton II 3, Curry, Kuminga, Lee, Looney, Wiggins).

Steals: 10 (Green 3, Porter Jr. 2, Thompson 2, Kuminga, Looney, Payton II).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
MEMPHISMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Brooks30:183-130-00-2358
Jackson Jr.30:4910-187-96-101333
Tillman13:051-20-01-2212
Bane32:283-102-31-1119
Morant38:2914-312-30-910334
Clarke30:354-64-63-92212
Melton25:005-81-12-71014
Anderson18:310-32-22-4122
Jones12:001-40-00-0302
Konchar8:450-00-01-3220
Totals240:0041-9518-2416-472619116

Percentages: FG .432, FT .750.

3-Point Goals: 16-40, .400 (Jackson Jr. 6-9, Morant 4-11, Melton 3-6, Brooks 2-8, Bane 1-5, Jones 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 10. Team Turnovers: 2.

Blocked Shots: 6 (Clarke 2, Anderson, Jackson Jr., Konchar, Melton).

Turnovers: 14 (Clarke 4, Jackson Jr. 3, Morant 3, Anderson, Bane, Brooks, Melton).

Steals: 11 (Melton 3, Morant 3, Bane 2, Brooks, Jones, Tillman).

Technical Fouls: None.

Golden State24313626117
Memphis32292926116

A_17,794 (18,119). T_2:40.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you