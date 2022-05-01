GOLDEN STATE (117)
Thompson 6-19 0-2 15, Wiggins 6-14 4-7 17, Green 2-3 2-3 6, Curry 8-20 3-4 24, Payton II 4-5 0-0 8, Kuminga 2-3 2-2 6, Looney 4-5 0-0 8, Porter Jr. 1-4 0-0 2, Toscano-Anderson 0-0 0-0 0, Lee 0-0 0-0 0, Poole 12-20 2-2 31. Totals 45-93 13-20 117.
MEMPHIS (116)
Brooks 3-13 0-0 8, Jackson Jr. 10-18 7-9 33, Tillman 1-2 0-0 2, Bane 3-10 2-3 9, Morant 14-31 2-3 34, Anderson 0-3 2-2 2, Clarke 4-6 4-6 12, Jones 1-4 0-0 2, Konchar 0-0 0-0 0, Melton 5-8 1-1 14. Totals 41-95 18-24 116.
|Golden State
|24
|31
|36
|26
|—
|117
|Memphis
|32
|29
|29
|26
|—
|116
3-Point Goals_Golden State 14-38 (Poole 5-10, Curry 5-12, Thompson 3-10, Wiggins 1-5, Porter Jr. 0-1), Memphis 16-40 (Jackson Jr. 6-9, Morant 4-11, Melton 3-6, Brooks 2-8, Bane 1-5, Jones 0-1). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Golden State 51 (Poole, Porter Jr., Wiggins 8), Memphis 47 (Jackson Jr. 10). Assists_Golden State 31 (Poole 9), Memphis 26 (Morant 10). Total Fouls_Golden State 25, Memphis 19. A_17,794 (18,119)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.