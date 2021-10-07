|FG
|FT
|Reb
|DENVER
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Gordon
|22:01
|5-12
|4-4
|2-4
|3
|3
|16
|Rivers
|22:01
|1-6
|1-3
|1-3
|2
|2
|3
|Jokic
|15:50
|7-11
|0-0
|1-10
|2
|2
|17
|Dozier
|22:28
|5-9
|2-2
|0-2
|1
|3
|13
|Morris
|22:26
|4-7
|0-0
|0-2
|3
|1
|8
|Hyland
|24:53
|5-11
|0-0
|0-3
|6
|3
|11
|Campazzo
|22:19
|2-2
|1-1
|0-1
|1
|2
|6
|Bol
|16:57
|1-5
|0-0
|1-6
|1
|1
|3
|Je.Green
|16:15
|3-5
|2-2
|0-1
|1
|0
|10
|Ja.Green
|16:09
|4-7
|3-3
|1-4
|2
|3
|12
|Howard
|16:01
|2-8
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|1
|5
|Cancar
|9:44
|2-5
|0-0
|1-1
|3
|1
|5
|Nnaji
|6:28
|2-2
|0-0
|1-5
|1
|2
|5
|Reed
|6:28
|1-1
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|0
|2
|Totals
|240:00
|44-91
|13-15
|8-43
|28
|24
|116
Percentages: FG .484, FT .867.
3-Point Goals: 15-39, .385 (Jokic 3-4, Gordon 2-3, Je.Green 2-3, Bol 1-1, Campazzo 1-1, Nnaji 1-1, Cancar 1-3, Ja.Green 1-4, Dozier 1-5, Hyland 1-5, Howard 1-6, Morris 0-1, Rivers 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 6 (Bol 2, Jokic 2, Ja.Green, Je.Green).
Turnovers: 17 (Bol 4, Ja.Green 3, Campazzo 2, Nnaji 2, Dozier, Gordon, Howard, Hyland, Jokic, Morris).
Steals: 10 (Campazzo 2, Dozier 2, Hyland 2, Cancar, Howard, Ja.Green, Morris).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|GOLDEN STATE
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|D.Green
|15:20
|2-4
|2-2
|0-3
|1
|2
|8
|Wiggins
|15:41
|1-4
|2-4
|0-3
|2
|2
|4
|Looney
|17:42
|3-5
|0-0
|3-8
|1
|3
|6
|Curry
|15:20
|5-11
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|0
|14
|Poole
|22:50
|6-14
|4-5
|0-1
|3
|0
|17
|Toscano-Anderson
|19:26
|1-3
|0-0
|0-4
|5
|2
|3
|Bjelica
|18:46
|4-7
|2-2
|0-3
|2
|1
|13
|O.Porter Jr.
|18:31
|5-7
|1-2
|0-9
|3
|2
|15
|Lee
|16:35
|3-5
|2-2
|0-0
|0
|0
|8
|Mulder
|15:55
|2-6
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|1
|6
|Bradley
|15:53
|1-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|2
|Chiozza
|12:45
|1-4
|3-3
|0-1
|3
|1
|6
|Moody
|11:18
|2-4
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|0
|6
|Bell
|8:48
|1-1
|0-0
|2-2
|1
|0
|2
|Galloway
|8:48
|1-4
|2-2
|0-3
|3
|1
|5
|Kuminga
|6:22
|1-2
|1-2
|0-2
|1
|0
|3
|Totals
|240:00
|39-82
|19-24
|5-42
|27
|16
|118
Percentages: FG .476, FT .792.
3-Point Goals: 21-46, .457 (Curry 4-6, O.Porter Jr. 4-6, Bjelica 3-5, D.Green 2-2, Moody 2-3, Mulder 2-6, Chiozza 1-3, Galloway 1-3, Toscano-Anderson 1-3, Poole 1-6, Kuminga 0-1, Lee 0-1, Wiggins 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Wiggins 2, Bell).
Turnovers: 17 (D.Green 3, Toscano-Anderson 3, Bell 2, Curry 2, Poole 2, Wiggins 2, Chiozza, Looney, O.Porter Jr.).
Steals: 9 (Moody 3, Bell, Chiozza, D.Green, Mulder, Poole, Wiggins).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Denver
|39
|23
|27
|27
|—
|116
|Golden State
|26
|37
|21
|34
|—
|118
A_16,923 (18,064). T_2:15.