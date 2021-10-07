FGFTReb
Gordon22:015-124-42-43316
Rivers22:011-61-31-3223
Jokic15:507-110-01-102217
Dozier22:285-92-20-21313
Morris22:264-70-00-2318
Hyland24:535-110-00-36311
Campazzo22:192-21-10-1126
Bol16:571-50-01-6113
Je.Green16:153-52-20-11010
Ja.Green16:094-73-31-42312
Howard16:012-80-00-0115
Cancar9:442-50-01-1315
Nnaji6:282-20-01-5125
Reed6:281-10-00-1102
Totals240:0044-9113-158-432824116

Percentages: FG .484, FT .867.

3-Point Goals: 15-39, .385 (Jokic 3-4, Gordon 2-3, Je.Green 2-3, Bol 1-1, Campazzo 1-1, Nnaji 1-1, Cancar 1-3, Ja.Green 1-4, Dozier 1-5, Hyland 1-5, Howard 1-6, Morris 0-1, Rivers 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 6 (Bol 2, Jokic 2, Ja.Green, Je.Green).

Turnovers: 17 (Bol 4, Ja.Green 3, Campazzo 2, Nnaji 2, Dozier, Gordon, Howard, Hyland, Jokic, Morris).

Steals: 10 (Campazzo 2, Dozier 2, Hyland 2, Cancar, Howard, Ja.Green, Morris).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
GOLDEN STATEMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
D.Green15:202-42-20-3128
Wiggins15:411-42-40-3224
Looney17:423-50-03-8136
Curry15:205-110-00-11014
Poole22:506-144-50-13017
Toscano-Anderson19:261-30-00-4523
Bjelica18:464-72-20-32113
O.Porter Jr.18:315-71-20-93215
Lee16:353-52-20-0008
Mulder15:552-60-00-0116
Bradley15:531-10-00-0012
Chiozza12:451-43-30-1316
Moody11:182-40-00-2006
Bell8:481-10-02-2102
Galloway8:481-42-20-3315
Kuminga6:221-21-20-2103
Totals240:0039-8219-245-422716118

Percentages: FG .476, FT .792.

3-Point Goals: 21-46, .457 (Curry 4-6, O.Porter Jr. 4-6, Bjelica 3-5, D.Green 2-2, Moody 2-3, Mulder 2-6, Chiozza 1-3, Galloway 1-3, Toscano-Anderson 1-3, Poole 1-6, Kuminga 0-1, Lee 0-1, Wiggins 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Wiggins 2, Bell).

Turnovers: 17 (D.Green 3, Toscano-Anderson 3, Bell 2, Curry 2, Poole 2, Wiggins 2, Chiozza, Looney, O.Porter Jr.).

Steals: 9 (Moody 3, Bell, Chiozza, D.Green, Mulder, Poole, Wiggins).

Technical Fouls: None.

Denver39232727116
Golden State26372134118

A_16,923 (18,064). T_2:15.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

