|FG
|FT
|Reb
|PORTLAND
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Covington
|30:30
|4-11
|0-0
|1-6
|2
|1
|9
|Powell
|25:32
|6-9
|2-2
|0-2
|2
|2
|15
|Nurkic
|23:53
|6-10
|5-8
|1-4
|3
|4
|17
|Lillard
|38:00
|5-15
|4-4
|0-0
|6
|1
|16
|McCollum
|39:09
|6-17
|1-2
|3-7
|4
|2
|16
|Simons
|28:53
|7-13
|0-0
|0-6
|2
|2
|19
|Nance Jr.
|24:07
|2-5
|3-4
|1-6
|3
|0
|8
|Little
|19:57
|0-4
|3-3
|1-5
|0
|0
|3
|Snell
|9:59
|0-2
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|1
|0
|Totals
|240:00
|36-86
|18-23
|7-37
|23
|13
|103
Percentages: FG .419, FT .783.
3-Point Goals: 13-38, .342 (Simons 5-10, McCollum 3-6, Lillard 2-7, Powell 1-1, Nance Jr. 1-2, Covington 1-7, Snell 0-1, Little 0-2, Nurkic 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 2 (McCollum, Nance Jr.).
Turnovers: 10 (Lillard 4, Simons 2, McCollum, Nance Jr., Nurkic, Powell).
Steals: 7 (Simons 3, Covington 2, Lillard, Nurkic).
Technical Fouls: Lillard, 00:24 second; coach Scott Brooks, 12:00 third; coach Scott Brooks, 12:00 third.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|GOLDEN STATE
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Green
|34:18
|5-8
|2-3
|1-8
|12
|3
|12
|Wiggins
|34:00
|10-16
|2-2
|2-5
|2
|3
|25
|Looney
|20:03
|6-7
|0-0
|3-7
|0
|3
|12
|Curry
|38:04
|12-25
|2-3
|0-7
|8
|2
|32
|Poole
|34:34
|5-12
|2-2
|1-2
|5
|3
|14
|Toscano-Anderson
|23:12
|3-5
|2-2
|2-8
|1
|1
|8
|Porter Jr.
|21:14
|1-4
|0-0
|0-6
|1
|1
|2
|Chiozza
|12:32
|1-4
|0-0
|0-0
|2
|2
|3
|Payton II
|11:45
|3-3
|1-2
|0-1
|0
|1
|7
|Bjelica
|10:18
|1-3
|1-2
|2-4
|0
|0
|3
|Totals
|240:00
|47-87
|12-16
|11-48
|31
|19
|118
Percentages: FG .540, FT .750.
3-Point Goals: 12-37, .324 (Curry 6-15, Wiggins 3-5, Poole 2-6, Chiozza 1-3, Green 0-1, Bjelica 0-2, Toscano-Anderson 0-2, Porter Jr. 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 5 (Green 3, Bjelica, Porter Jr.).
Turnovers: 15 (Green 6, Curry 3, Bjelica, Chiozza, Poole, Porter Jr., Toscano-Anderson, Wiggins).
Steals: 8 (Green 2, Payton II 2, Chiozza, Curry, Porter Jr., Wiggins).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Portland
|26
|18
|26
|33
|—
|103
|Golden State
|27
|31
|33
|27
|—
|118
A_18,064 (18,064). T_2:09.