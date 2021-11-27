FGFTReb
PORTLANDMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Covington30:304-110-01-6219
Powell25:326-92-20-22215
Nurkic23:536-105-81-43417
Lillard38:005-154-40-06116
McCollum39:096-171-23-74216
Simons28:537-130-00-62219
Nance Jr.24:072-53-41-6308
Little19:570-43-31-5003
Snell9:590-20-00-1110
Totals240:0036-8618-237-372313103

Percentages: FG .419, FT .783.

3-Point Goals: 13-38, .342 (Simons 5-10, McCollum 3-6, Lillard 2-7, Powell 1-1, Nance Jr. 1-2, Covington 1-7, Snell 0-1, Little 0-2, Nurkic 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 2 (McCollum, Nance Jr.).

Turnovers: 10 (Lillard 4, Simons 2, McCollum, Nance Jr., Nurkic, Powell).

Steals: 7 (Simons 3, Covington 2, Lillard, Nurkic).

Technical Fouls: Lillard, 00:24 second; coach Scott Brooks, 12:00 third; coach Scott Brooks, 12:00 third.

FGFTReb
GOLDEN STATEMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Green34:185-82-31-812312
Wiggins34:0010-162-22-52325
Looney20:036-70-03-70312
Curry38:0412-252-30-78232
Poole34:345-122-21-25314
Toscano-Anderson23:123-52-22-8118
Porter Jr.21:141-40-00-6112
Chiozza12:321-40-00-0223
Payton II11:453-31-20-1017
Bjelica10:181-31-22-4003
Totals240:0047-8712-1611-483119118

Percentages: FG .540, FT .750.

3-Point Goals: 12-37, .324 (Curry 6-15, Wiggins 3-5, Poole 2-6, Chiozza 1-3, Green 0-1, Bjelica 0-2, Toscano-Anderson 0-2, Porter Jr. 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 5 (Green 3, Bjelica, Porter Jr.).

Turnovers: 15 (Green 6, Curry 3, Bjelica, Chiozza, Poole, Porter Jr., Toscano-Anderson, Wiggins).

Steals: 8 (Green 2, Payton II 2, Chiozza, Curry, Porter Jr., Wiggins).

Technical Fouls: None.

Portland26182633103
Golden State27313327118

A_18,064 (18,064). T_2:09.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

