FGFTReb
GOLDEN STATEMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Green34:226-121-22-66114
Wiggins31:126-133-42-40117
Looney18:563-52-21-4118
Curry35:169-235-61-710127
Poole31:548-164-40-33322
Porter Jr.24:022-61-23-9345
Lee22:354-82-21-40111
Payton II17:174-60-01-10110
Toscano-Anderson14:391-30-01-2203
Bjelica9:450-52-22-3102
Totals240:0043-9720-2414-432613119

Percentages: FG .443, FT .833.

3-Point Goals: 13-37, .351 (Curry 4-15, Payton II 2-2, Poole 2-5, Wiggins 2-5, Green 1-2, Lee 1-2, Toscano-Anderson 1-2, Bjelica 0-2, Porter Jr. 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 10. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Looney, Poole, Porter Jr.).

Turnovers: 6 (Curry 3, Poole 2, Green).

Steals: 12 (Curry 3, Poole 3, Porter Jr. 3, Bjelica, Payton II, Toscano-Anderson).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
SACRAMENTOMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Barnes36:017-135-83-71124
Harkless22:353-50-00-3118
Holmes31:397-102-22-111516
Fox34:028-160-12-56317
Haliburton29:523-90-01-7918
Mitchell32:029-161-20-14022
Hield25:032-110-01-4336
T.Thompson16:213-40-01-7016
Davis12:250-20-00-2110
Totals240:0042-868-1310-472616107

Percentages: FG .488, FT .615.

3-Point Goals: 15-46, .326 (Barnes 5-10, Mitchell 3-8, Harkless 2-4, Haliburton 2-6, Hield 2-10, Fox 1-6, Davis 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Haliburton 2, Holmes 2).

Turnovers: 19 (Fox 7, Barnes 3, Haliburton 2, Hield 2, Mitchell 2, Harkless, Holmes, T.Thompson).

Steals: 0

Technical Fouls: Holmes, 00:27 second.

Golden State29313029119
Sacramento31312619107

A_13,876 (17,608). T_2:17.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you