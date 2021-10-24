|FG
|Reb
|GOLDEN STATE
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Green
|34:22
|6-12
|1-2
|2-6
|6
|1
|14
|Wiggins
|31:12
|6-13
|3-4
|2-4
|0
|1
|17
|Looney
|18:56
|3-5
|2-2
|1-4
|1
|1
|8
|Curry
|35:16
|9-23
|5-6
|1-7
|10
|1
|27
|Poole
|31:54
|8-16
|4-4
|0-3
|3
|3
|22
|Porter Jr.
|24:02
|2-6
|1-2
|3-9
|3
|4
|5
|Lee
|22:35
|4-8
|2-2
|1-4
|0
|1
|11
|Payton II
|17:17
|4-6
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|1
|10
|Toscano-Anderson
|14:39
|1-3
|0-0
|1-2
|2
|0
|3
|Bjelica
|9:45
|0-5
|2-2
|2-3
|1
|0
|2
|Totals
|240:00
|43-97
|20-24
|14-43
|26
|13
|119
Percentages: FG .443, FT .833.
3-Point Goals: 13-37, .351 (Curry 4-15, Payton II 2-2, Poole 2-5, Wiggins 2-5, Green 1-2, Lee 1-2, Toscano-Anderson 1-2, Bjelica 0-2, Porter Jr. 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 10. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Looney, Poole, Porter Jr.).
Turnovers: 6 (Curry 3, Poole 2, Green).
Steals: 12 (Curry 3, Poole 3, Porter Jr. 3, Bjelica, Payton II, Toscano-Anderson).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|SACRAMENTO
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Barnes
|36:01
|7-13
|5-8
|3-7
|1
|1
|24
|Harkless
|22:35
|3-5
|0-0
|0-3
|1
|1
|8
|Holmes
|31:39
|7-10
|2-2
|2-11
|1
|5
|16
|Fox
|34:02
|8-16
|0-1
|2-5
|6
|3
|17
|Haliburton
|29:52
|3-9
|0-0
|1-7
|9
|1
|8
|Mitchell
|32:02
|9-16
|1-2
|0-1
|4
|0
|22
|Hield
|25:03
|2-11
|0-0
|1-4
|3
|3
|6
|T.Thompson
|16:21
|3-4
|0-0
|1-7
|0
|1
|6
|Davis
|12:25
|0-2
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|1
|0
|Totals
|240:00
|42-86
|8-13
|10-47
|26
|16
|107
Percentages: FG .488, FT .615.
3-Point Goals: 15-46, .326 (Barnes 5-10, Mitchell 3-8, Harkless 2-4, Haliburton 2-6, Hield 2-10, Fox 1-6, Davis 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Haliburton 2, Holmes 2).
Turnovers: 19 (Fox 7, Barnes 3, Haliburton 2, Hield 2, Mitchell 2, Harkless, Holmes, T.Thompson).
Steals: 0
Technical Fouls: Holmes, 00:27 second.
|Golden State
|29
|31
|30
|29
|—
|119
|Sacramento
|31
|31
|26
|19
|—
|107
A_13,876 (17,608). T_2:17.