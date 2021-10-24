GOLDEN STATE (119)
Green 6-12 1-2 14, Wiggins 6-13 3-4 17, Looney 3-5 2-2 8, Curry 9-23 5-6 27, Poole 8-16 4-4 22, Bjelica 0-5 2-2 2, Porter Jr. 2-6 1-2 5, Toscano-Anderson 1-3 0-0 3, Lee 4-8 2-2 11, Payton II 4-6 0-0 10. Totals 43-97 20-24 119.
SACRAMENTO (107)
Barnes 7-13 5-8 24, Harkless 3-5 0-0 8, Holmes 7-10 2-2 16, Fox 8-16 0-1 17, Haliburton 3-9 0-0 8, T.Thompson 3-4 0-0 6, Davis 0-2 0-0 0, Hield 2-11 0-0 6, Mitchell 9-16 1-2 22. Totals 42-86 8-13 107.
|Golden State
|29
|31
|30
|29
|—
|119
|Sacramento
|31
|31
|26
|19
|—
|107
3-Point Goals_Golden State 13-37 (Curry 4-15, Payton II 2-2, Poole 2-5, Wiggins 2-5, Green 1-2, Lee 1-2, Toscano-Anderson 1-2, Bjelica 0-2, Porter Jr. 0-2), Sacramento 15-46 (Barnes 5-10, Mitchell 3-8, Harkless 2-4, Haliburton 2-6, Hield 2-10, Fox 1-6, Davis 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Golden State 43 (Porter Jr. 9), Sacramento 47 (Holmes 11). Assists_Golden State 26 (Curry 10), Sacramento 26 (Haliburton 9). Total Fouls_Golden State 13, Sacramento 16. A_13,876 (17,608)