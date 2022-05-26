DALLAS (110)
Bullock 2-4 0-0 6, Finney-Smith 6-10 0-0 13, Powell 1-1 1-1 3, Brunson 3-10 4-6 10, Doncic 10-28 5-7 28, Bertans 1-2 0-0 3, Chriss 0-0 0-0 0, Kleber 3-6 0-0 7, Brown 0-1 2-2 2, Burke 2-3 0-0 6, Dinwiddie 7-12 7-9 26, J.Green 0-0 0-0 0, Ntilikina 2-5 0-0 6. Totals 37-82 19-25 110.
GOLDEN STATE (120)
D.Green 6-7 4-4 17, Wiggins 7-16 4-4 18, Looney 5-8 0-0 10, Curry 5-17 3-3 15, Thompson 12-25 0-0 32, Bjelica 2-4 0-0 5, Kuminga 0-0 0-0 0, Toscano-Anderson 0-0 0-0 0, Lee 0-0 0-0 0, Moody 2-3 2-2 7, Poole 6-8 3-3 16. Totals 45-88 16-16 120.
|Dallas
|23
|29
|32
|26
|—
|110
|Golden State
|28
|41
|25
|26
|—
|120
3-Point Goals_Dallas 17-42 (Dinwiddie 5-7, Doncic 3-13, Burke 2-3, Bullock 2-4, Ntilikina 2-5, Bertans 1-2, Kleber 1-2, Finney-Smith 1-4, Brunson 0-2), Golden State 14-36 (Thompson 8-16, Curry 2-7, Bjelica 1-1, D.Green 1-1, Moody 1-1, Poole 1-3, Wiggins 0-7). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Dallas 34 (Doncic 9), Golden State 51 (Looney 18). Assists_Dallas 22 (Doncic 6), Golden State 36 (Curry, D.Green 9). Total Fouls_Dallas 18, Golden State 20. A_18,064 (18,064)
