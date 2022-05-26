|FG
|DALLAS
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Bullock
|37:48
|2-4
|0-0
|0-4
|2
|0
|6
|Finney-Smith
|39:23
|6-10
|0-0
|1-4
|2
|3
|13
|Powell
|7:27
|1-1
|1-1
|1-2
|0
|1
|3
|Brunson
|30:09
|3-10
|4-6
|0-2
|4
|3
|10
|Doncic
|39:38
|10-28
|5-7
|1-9
|6
|3
|28
|Dinwiddie
|32:07
|7-12
|7-9
|0-0
|4
|4
|26
|Kleber
|26:59
|3-6
|0-0
|1-8
|1
|2
|7
|Ntilikina
|14:24
|2-5
|0-0
|1-3
|1
|1
|6
|Bertans
|3:57
|1-2
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|1
|3
|Brown
|2:02
|0-1
|2-2
|1-1
|2
|0
|2
|Burke
|2:02
|2-3
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|6
|Chriss
|2:02
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|J.Green
|2:02
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|240:00
|37-82
|19-25
|6-34
|22
|18
|110
Percentages: FG .451, FT .760.
3-Point Goals: 17-42, .405 (Dinwiddie 5-7, Doncic 3-13, Burke 2-3, Bullock 2-4, Ntilikina 2-5, Bertans 1-2, Kleber 1-2, Finney-Smith 1-4, Brunson 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Dinwiddie 2, Finney-Smith, Kleber).
Turnovers: 7 (Doncic 4, Chriss, Dinwiddie, Finney-Smith).
Steals: 6 (Finney-Smith 2, Brown, Doncic, Kleber, Ntilikina).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|GOLDEN STATE
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|D.Green
|31:25
|6-7
|4-4
|1-6
|9
|5
|17
|Wiggins
|40:03
|7-16
|4-4
|3-10
|2
|1
|18
|Looney
|30:42
|5-8
|0-0
|7-18
|4
|1
|10
|Curry
|34:50
|5-17
|3-3
|0-3
|9
|2
|15
|Thompson
|37:20
|12-25
|0-0
|1-2
|3
|3
|32
|Poole
|28:26
|6-8
|3-3
|0-6
|6
|3
|16
|Bjelica
|21:41
|2-4
|0-0
|2-6
|3
|3
|5
|Moody
|10:36
|2-3
|2-2
|0-0
|0
|1
|7
|Toscano-Anderson
|1:43
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Kuminga
|1:37
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Lee
|1:37
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|240:00
|45-88
|16-16
|14-51
|36
|20
|120
Percentages: FG .511, FT 1.000.
3-Point Goals: 14-36, .389 (Thompson 8-16, Curry 2-7, Bjelica 1-1, D.Green 1-1, Moody 1-1, Poole 1-3, Wiggins 0-7).
Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Curry, D.Green, Moody).
Turnovers: 10 (D.Green 3, Poole 3, Curry 2, Thompson, Wiggins).
Steals: 6 (Curry 2, Poole 2, Thompson, Wiggins).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Dallas
|23
|29
|32
|26
|—
|110
|Golden State
|28
|41
|25
|26
|—
|120
A_18,064 (18,064). T_2:17.
