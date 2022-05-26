FGFTReb
Bullock37:482-40-00-4206
Finney-Smith39:236-100-01-42313
Powell7:271-11-11-2013
Brunson30:093-104-60-24310
Doncic39:3810-285-71-96328
Dinwiddie32:077-127-90-04426
Kleber26:593-60-01-8127
Ntilikina14:242-50-01-3116
Bertans3:571-20-00-1013
Brown2:020-12-21-1202
Burke2:022-30-00-0006
Chriss2:020-00-00-0000
J.Green2:020-00-00-0000
Totals240:0037-8219-256-342218110

Percentages: FG .451, FT .760.

3-Point Goals: 17-42, .405 (Dinwiddie 5-7, Doncic 3-13, Burke 2-3, Bullock 2-4, Ntilikina 2-5, Bertans 1-2, Kleber 1-2, Finney-Smith 1-4, Brunson 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Dinwiddie 2, Finney-Smith, Kleber).

Turnovers: 7 (Doncic 4, Chriss, Dinwiddie, Finney-Smith).

Steals: 6 (Finney-Smith 2, Brown, Doncic, Kleber, Ntilikina).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
GOLDEN STATEMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
D.Green31:256-74-41-69517
Wiggins40:037-164-43-102118
Looney30:425-80-07-184110
Curry34:505-173-30-39215
Thompson37:2012-250-01-23332
Poole28:266-83-30-66316
Bjelica21:412-40-02-6335
Moody10:362-32-20-0017
Toscano-Anderson1:430-00-00-0000
Kuminga1:370-00-00-0010
Lee1:370-00-00-0000
Totals240:0045-8816-1614-513620120

Percentages: FG .511, FT 1.000.

3-Point Goals: 14-36, .389 (Thompson 8-16, Curry 2-7, Bjelica 1-1, D.Green 1-1, Moody 1-1, Poole 1-3, Wiggins 0-7).

Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Curry, D.Green, Moody).

Turnovers: 10 (D.Green 3, Poole 3, Curry 2, Thompson, Wiggins).

Steals: 6 (Curry 2, Poole 2, Thompson, Wiggins).

Technical Fouls: None.

Dallas23293226110
Golden State28412526120

A_18,064 (18,064). T_2:17.

