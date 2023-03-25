|FG
|FT
|Reb
|PHILADELPHIA
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Harris
|37:50
|10-12
|2-3
|0-6
|3
|0
|23
|Tucker
|25:15
|0-5
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|3
|0
|Embiid
|37:49
|13-23
|19-22
|1-9
|8
|2
|46
|Maxey
|39:58
|7-16
|3-3
|0-4
|5
|4
|21
|Melton
|35:23
|3-9
|2-2
|1-6
|2
|4
|8
|Niang
|29:04
|1-4
|2-2
|0-3
|0
|2
|5
|Milton
|23:22
|2-5
|0-0
|0-3
|4
|3
|5
|Reed
|5:36
|1-2
|0-2
|2-4
|0
|1
|2
|Korkmaz
|5:27
|1-1
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|1
|2
|Springer
|0:16
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|240:00
|38-78
|28-34
|4-38
|23
|20
|112
Percentages: FG .487, FT .824.
3-Point Goals: 8-29, .276 (Maxey 4-8, Harris 1-1, Milton 1-2, Niang 1-4, Embiid 1-5, Melton 0-4, Tucker 0-5).
Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 1 (Embiid).
Turnovers: 10 (Embiid 3, Niang 2, Maxey, Melton, Milton, Reed, Tucker).
Steals: 8 (Melton 3, Embiid 2, Tucker 2, Maxey).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|GOLDEN STATE
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|DiVincenzo
|18:59
|0-2
|0-0
|1-3
|0
|3
|0
|D.Green
|34:37
|5-11
|0-0
|1-7
|10
|3
|10
|Looney
|30:17
|3-3
|0-0
|3-10
|7
|5
|6
|Curry
|38:26
|10-18
|7-8
|0-8
|3
|2
|29
|Thompson
|36:12
|7-17
|1-2
|0-6
|2
|1
|21
|Poole
|32:16
|10-19
|7-8
|0-3
|3
|0
|33
|Kuminga
|15:55
|1-7
|1-4
|2-2
|2
|3
|4
|J.Green
|13:31
|4-5
|2-2
|3-6
|0
|1
|12
|Lamb
|11:35
|1-4
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|1
|2
|Moody
|8:12
|1-2
|0-0
|0-3
|0
|2
|3
|Totals
|240:00
|42-88
|18-24
|10-49
|27
|21
|120
Percentages: FG .477, FT .750.
3-Point Goals: 18-50, .360 (Poole 6-11, Thompson 6-13, J.Green 2-3, Curry 2-7, Moody 1-2, Kuminga 1-5, DiVincenzo 0-2, Lamb 0-2, D.Green 0-5).
Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 0
Turnovers: 11 (D.Green 5, Curry 2, Thompson 2, DiVincenzo, Poole).
Steals: 3 (D.Green, J.Green, Looney).
Technical Fouls: Warriors, 6:04 second; Thompson, 8:32 third.
|Philadelphia
|27
|26
|35
|24
|—
|112
|Golden State
|23
|32
|24
|41
|—
|120
A_18,064 (18,064). T_2:21.
