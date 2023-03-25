FGFTReb
Harris37:5010-122-30-63023
Tucker25:150-50-00-2130
Embiid37:4913-2319-221-98246
Maxey39:587-163-30-45421
Melton35:233-92-21-6248
Niang29:041-42-20-3025
Milton23:222-50-00-3435
Reed5:361-20-22-4012
Korkmaz5:271-10-00-1012
Springer0:160-10-00-0000
Totals240:0038-7828-344-382320112

Percentages: FG .487, FT .824.

3-Point Goals: 8-29, .276 (Maxey 4-8, Harris 1-1, Milton 1-2, Niang 1-4, Embiid 1-5, Melton 0-4, Tucker 0-5).

Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Embiid).

Turnovers: 10 (Embiid 3, Niang 2, Maxey, Melton, Milton, Reed, Tucker).

Steals: 8 (Melton 3, Embiid 2, Tucker 2, Maxey).

Technical Fouls: None.

GOLDEN STATEMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
DiVincenzo18:590-20-01-3030
D.Green34:375-110-01-710310
Looney30:173-30-03-10756
Curry38:2610-187-80-83229
Thompson36:127-171-20-62121
Poole32:1610-197-80-33033
Kuminga15:551-71-42-2234
J.Green13:314-52-23-60112
Lamb11:351-40-00-1012
Moody8:121-20-00-3023
Totals240:0042-8818-2410-492721120

Percentages: FG .477, FT .750.

3-Point Goals: 18-50, .360 (Poole 6-11, Thompson 6-13, J.Green 2-3, Curry 2-7, Moody 1-2, Kuminga 1-5, DiVincenzo 0-2, Lamb 0-2, D.Green 0-5).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 0

Turnovers: 11 (D.Green 5, Curry 2, Thompson 2, DiVincenzo, Poole).

Steals: 3 (D.Green, J.Green, Looney).

Technical Fouls: Warriors, 6:04 second; Thompson, 8:32 third.

Philadelphia27263524112
Golden State23322441120

A_18,064 (18,064). T_2:21.

