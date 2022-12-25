|FG
|FT
|Reb
|MEMPHIS
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Brooks
|30:15
|4-12
|4-5
|0-3
|1
|5
|13
|Jackson Jr.
|20:39
|5-7
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|5
|11
|Adams
|21:12
|2-6
|2-2
|7-14
|1
|2
|6
|Bane
|24:25
|2-13
|5-6
|0-3
|0
|3
|9
|Morant
|40:54
|15-29
|4-7
|0-7
|8
|1
|36
|Clarke
|26:48
|4-5
|1-2
|1-7
|1
|1
|9
|Aldama
|20:47
|3-7
|0-2
|0-2
|2
|2
|9
|Jones
|20:10
|3-4
|6-6
|0-1
|5
|1
|13
|Konchar
|20:09
|0-6
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|1
|0
|Williams
|14:41
|1-5
|0-0
|0-3
|0
|2
|3
|Totals
|240:00
|39-94
|22-30
|9-44
|19
|23
|109
Percentages: FG .415, FT .733.
3-Point Goals: 9-39, .231 (Aldama 3-6, Morant 2-10, Jones 1-1, Jackson Jr. 1-2, Williams 1-4, Brooks 1-6, Konchar 0-3, Bane 0-7).
Team Rebounds: 13. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 6 (Jackson Jr. 2, Adams, Aldama, Bane, Konchar).
Turnovers: 13 (Morant 6, Brooks 5, Aldama, Jackson Jr.).
Steals: 5 (Clarke, Jackson Jr., Jones, Konchar, Morant).
Technical Fouls: Grizzlies, 00:08 fourth.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|GOLDEN STATE
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|DiVincenzo
|31:29
|7-12
|0-0
|0-3
|3
|2
|19
|Dr.Green
|35:13
|1-3
|0-0
|0-13
|13
|2
|3
|Looney
|22:42
|1-3
|1-4
|2-5
|4
|4
|3
|Poole
|29:12
|11-25
|7-8
|0-3
|2
|1
|32
|Thompson
|39:47
|8-25
|5-5
|4-9
|4
|3
|24
|Jerome
|22:09
|6-9
|0-0
|1-4
|1
|0
|14
|Moody
|17:21
|4-7
|1-1
|0-2
|0
|1
|10
|Lamb
|17:01
|4-5
|0-0
|1-3
|1
|3
|11
|Kuminga
|16:49
|1-2
|5-8
|1-4
|3
|1
|7
|Wiseman
|8:17
|0-0
|0-0
|0-5
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|240:00
|43-91
|19-26
|9-51
|31
|18
|123
Percentages: FG .473, FT .731.
3-Point Goals: 18-44, .409 (DiVincenzo 5-9, Lamb 3-4, Poole 3-10, Thompson 3-12, Jerome 2-4, Dr.Green 1-1, Moody 1-3, Kuminga 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 10. Team Turnovers: 2.
Blocked Shots: 5 (Dr.Green 2, Kuminga, Lamb, Looney).
Turnovers: 10 (Poole 5, Kuminga 3, Dr.Green 2).
Steals: 6 (Lamb 2, DiVincenzo, Dr.Green, Jerome, Looney).
Technical Fouls: Green, 3:08 first; Poole, 00:04 second; coach Steve Kerr, 7:08 third; Kuminga, 00:05 third; Poole, 9:20 fourth; Thompson, 3:41 fourth.
|Memphis
|29
|25
|30
|25
|—
|109
|Golden State
|33
|26
|40
|24
|—
|123
A_18,064 (18,064). T_2:31.
