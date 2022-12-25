FGFTReb
MEMPHISMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Brooks30:154-124-50-31513
Jackson Jr.20:395-70-01-20511
Adams21:122-62-27-14126
Bane24:252-135-60-3039
Morant40:5415-294-70-78136
Clarke26:484-51-21-7119
Aldama20:473-70-20-2229
Jones20:103-46-60-15113
Konchar20:090-60-00-2110
Williams14:411-50-00-3023
Totals240:0039-9422-309-441923109

Percentages: FG .415, FT .733.

3-Point Goals: 9-39, .231 (Aldama 3-6, Morant 2-10, Jones 1-1, Jackson Jr. 1-2, Williams 1-4, Brooks 1-6, Konchar 0-3, Bane 0-7).

Team Rebounds: 13. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 6 (Jackson Jr. 2, Adams, Aldama, Bane, Konchar).

Turnovers: 13 (Morant 6, Brooks 5, Aldama, Jackson Jr.).

Steals: 5 (Clarke, Jackson Jr., Jones, Konchar, Morant).

Technical Fouls: Grizzlies, 00:08 fourth.

FGFTReb
GOLDEN STATEMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
DiVincenzo31:297-120-00-33219
Dr.Green35:131-30-00-131323
Looney22:421-31-42-5443
Poole29:1211-257-80-32132
Thompson39:478-255-54-94324
Jerome22:096-90-01-41014
Moody17:214-71-10-20110
Lamb17:014-50-01-31311
Kuminga16:491-25-81-4317
Wiseman8:170-00-00-5010
Totals240:0043-9119-269-513118123

Percentages: FG .473, FT .731.

3-Point Goals: 18-44, .409 (DiVincenzo 5-9, Lamb 3-4, Poole 3-10, Thompson 3-12, Jerome 2-4, Dr.Green 1-1, Moody 1-3, Kuminga 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 10. Team Turnovers: 2.

Blocked Shots: 5 (Dr.Green 2, Kuminga, Lamb, Looney).

Turnovers: 10 (Poole 5, Kuminga 3, Dr.Green 2).

Steals: 6 (Lamb 2, DiVincenzo, Dr.Green, Jerome, Looney).

Technical Fouls: Green, 3:08 first; Poole, 00:04 second; coach Steve Kerr, 7:08 third; Kuminga, 00:05 third; Poole, 9:20 fourth; Thompson, 3:41 fourth.

Memphis29253025109
Golden State33264024123

A_18,064 (18,064). T_2:31.

