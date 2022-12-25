MEMPHIS (109)
Brooks 4-12 4-5 13, Jackson Jr. 5-7 0-0 11, Adams 2-6 2-2 6, Bane 2-13 5-6 9, Morant 15-29 4-7 36, Clarke 4-5 1-2 9, Williams 1-5 0-0 3, Aldama 3-7 0-2 9, Jones 3-4 6-6 13, Konchar 0-6 0-0 0. Totals 39-94 22-30 109.
GOLDEN STATE (123)
DiVincenzo 7-12 0-0 19, Dr.Green 1-3 0-0 3, Looney 1-3 1-4 3, Poole 11-25 7-8 32, Thompson 8-25 5-5 24, Kuminga 1-2 5-8 7, Lamb 4-5 0-0 11, Jerome 6-9 0-0 14, Wiseman 0-0 0-0 0, Moody 4-7 1-1 10. Totals 43-91 19-26 123.
|Memphis
|29
|25
|30
|25
|—
|109
|Golden State
|33
|26
|40
|24
|—
|123
3-Point Goals_Memphis 9-39 (Aldama 3-6, Morant 2-10, Jones 1-1, Jackson Jr. 1-2, Williams 1-4, Brooks 1-6, Konchar 0-3, Bane 0-7), Golden State 18-44 (DiVincenzo 5-9, Lamb 3-4, Poole 3-10, Thompson 3-12, Jerome 2-4, Dr.Green 1-1, Moody 1-3, Kuminga 0-1). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Memphis 44 (Adams 14), Golden State 51 (Dr.Green 13). Assists_Memphis 19 (Morant 8), Golden State 31 (Dr.Green 13). Total Fouls_Memphis 23, Golden State 18. A_18,064 (18,064)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.