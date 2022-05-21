DALLAS (117)
Bullock 6-11 3-3 21, Finney-Smith 3-6 1-4 10, Powell 0-1 0-0 0, Brunson 11-19 4-6 31, Doncic 12-23 13-15 42, Bertans 2-3 1-1 6, Kleber 1-5 0-0 3, Dinwiddie 2-6 0-0 4, J.Green 0-1 0-0 0, Ntilikina 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 37-78 22-29 117.
GOLDEN STATE (126)
D.Green 2-6 1-2 6, Wiggins 5-14 3-6 16, Looney 10-14 1-1 21, Curry 11-21 4-4 32, Thompson 6-10 2-2 15, Porter Jr. 4-4 2-3 11, Lee 0-2 0-0 0, Moody 1-1 0-0 2, Poole 7-10 7-7 23. Totals 46-82 20-25 126.
|Dallas
|32
|40
|13
|32
|—
|117
|Golden State
|25
|33
|25
|43
|—
|126
3-Point Goals_Dallas 21-45 (Bullock 6-10, Brunson 5-7, Doncic 5-10, Finney-Smith 3-6, Bertans 1-2, Kleber 1-5, J.Green 0-1, Dinwiddie 0-2, Ntilikina 0-2), Golden State 14-28 (Curry 6-10, Wiggins 3-5, Poole 2-4, Porter Jr. 1-1, D.Green 1-2, Thompson 1-4, Lee 0-2). Fouled Out_Dallas None, Golden State 1 (D.Green). Rebounds_Dallas 30 (Finney-Smith 8), Golden State 43 (Looney 12). Assists_Dallas 22 (Doncic 8), Golden State 33 (Curry, D.Green, Poole, Thompson, Wiggins 5). Total Fouls_Dallas 20, Golden State 26. A_18,064 (18,064)
