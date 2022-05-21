FGFTReb
DALLASMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Bullock44:236-113-30-32421
Finney-Smith42:143-61-42-82210
Powell7:490-10-01-2000
Brunson36:2311-194-60-75331
Doncic38:1112-2313-150-58342
Kleber33:061-50-00-1143
Dinwiddie22:072-60-00-1424
Bertans7:142-31-11-2006
J.Green5:010-10-00-1010
Ntilikina3:320-30-00-0010
Totals240:0037-7822-294-302220117

Percentages: FG .474, FT .759.

3-Point Goals: 21-45, .467 (Bullock 6-10, Brunson 5-7, Doncic 5-10, Finney-Smith 3-6, Bertans 1-2, Kleber 1-5, J.Green 0-1, Dinwiddie 0-2, Ntilikina 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 5 (Kleber 2, Dinwiddie, Doncic, Finney-Smith).

Turnovers: 12 (Dinwiddie 4, Brunson 2, Doncic 2, Finney-Smith 2, Bertans, Bullock).

Steals: 7 (Doncic 3, Dinwiddie 2, Bertans, Kleber).

Technical Fouls: Bertans, 8:03 second; Finney-Smith, 3:57 second.

FGFTReb
GOLDEN STATEMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
D.Green28:242-61-20-6566
Wiggins38:005-143-62-55416
Looney32:1110-141-15-122121
Curry37:0111-214-40-85432
Thompson37:176-102-20-45415
Poole28:487-107-70-15223
Porter Jr.23:524-42-31-74211
Moody9:351-10-00-0112
Lee4:520-20-00-0120
Totals240:0046-8220-258-433326126

Percentages: FG .561, FT .800.

3-Point Goals: 14-28, .500 (Curry 6-10, Wiggins 3-5, Poole 2-4, Porter Jr. 1-1, D.Green 1-2, Thompson 1-4, Lee 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: 3.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Porter Jr., Wiggins).

Turnovers: 13 (D.Green 4, Curry 3, Poole 3, Lee, Porter Jr., Wiggins).

Steals: 4 (Poole 2, Porter Jr., Wiggins).

Technical Fouls: Green, 9:49 second; Lee, 8:03 second.

Dallas32401332117
Golden State25332543126

A_18,064 (18,064). T_2:33.

