|FG
|FT
|Reb
|DALLAS
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Bullock
|44:23
|6-11
|3-3
|0-3
|2
|4
|21
|Finney-Smith
|42:14
|3-6
|1-4
|2-8
|2
|2
|10
|Powell
|7:49
|0-1
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|0
|0
|Brunson
|36:23
|11-19
|4-6
|0-7
|5
|3
|31
|Doncic
|38:11
|12-23
|13-15
|0-5
|8
|3
|42
|Kleber
|33:06
|1-5
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|4
|3
|Dinwiddie
|22:07
|2-6
|0-0
|0-1
|4
|2
|4
|Bertans
|7:14
|2-3
|1-1
|1-2
|0
|0
|6
|J.Green
|5:01
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|1
|0
|Ntilikina
|3:32
|0-3
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|240:00
|37-78
|22-29
|4-30
|22
|20
|117
Percentages: FG .474, FT .759.
3-Point Goals: 21-45, .467 (Bullock 6-10, Brunson 5-7, Doncic 5-10, Finney-Smith 3-6, Bertans 1-2, Kleber 1-5, J.Green 0-1, Dinwiddie 0-2, Ntilikina 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 5 (Kleber 2, Dinwiddie, Doncic, Finney-Smith).
Turnovers: 12 (Dinwiddie 4, Brunson 2, Doncic 2, Finney-Smith 2, Bertans, Bullock).
Steals: 7 (Doncic 3, Dinwiddie 2, Bertans, Kleber).
Technical Fouls: Bertans, 8:03 second; Finney-Smith, 3:57 second.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|GOLDEN STATE
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|D.Green
|28:24
|2-6
|1-2
|0-6
|5
|6
|6
|Wiggins
|38:00
|5-14
|3-6
|2-5
|5
|4
|16
|Looney
|32:11
|10-14
|1-1
|5-12
|2
|1
|21
|Curry
|37:01
|11-21
|4-4
|0-8
|5
|4
|32
|Thompson
|37:17
|6-10
|2-2
|0-4
|5
|4
|15
|Poole
|28:48
|7-10
|7-7
|0-1
|5
|2
|23
|Porter Jr.
|23:52
|4-4
|2-3
|1-7
|4
|2
|11
|Moody
|9:35
|1-1
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|1
|2
|Lee
|4:52
|0-2
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|2
|0
|Totals
|240:00
|46-82
|20-25
|8-43
|33
|26
|126
Percentages: FG .561, FT .800.
3-Point Goals: 14-28, .500 (Curry 6-10, Wiggins 3-5, Poole 2-4, Porter Jr. 1-1, D.Green 1-2, Thompson 1-4, Lee 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: 3.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Porter Jr., Wiggins).
Turnovers: 13 (D.Green 4, Curry 3, Poole 3, Lee, Porter Jr., Wiggins).
Steals: 4 (Poole 2, Porter Jr., Wiggins).
Technical Fouls: Green, 9:49 second; Lee, 8:03 second.
|Dallas
|32
|40
|13
|32
|—
|117
|Golden State
|25
|33
|25
|43
|—
|126
A_18,064 (18,064). T_2:33.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.