FGFTReb
SACRAMENTOMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Barnes39:188-118-91-53125
Harkless31:277-122-20-32218
Holmes24:021-42-21-4344
Haliburton36:233-112-21-66210
Mitchell37:4911-171-30-08426
Hield26:302-80-00-2126
Jones23:586-84-52-45017
Metu20:334-90-00-1118
Totals240:0042-8019-235-252916114

Percentages: FG .525, FT .826.

3-Point Goals: 11-31, .355 (Mitchell 3-5, Haliburton 2-6, Harkless 2-6, Hield 2-6, Jones 1-1, Barnes 1-3, Metu 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 10. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Jones 2, Harkless, Holmes).

Turnovers: 15 (Barnes 3, Haliburton 3, Holmes 2, Metu 2, Mitchell 2, Harkless, Hield, Jones).

Steals: 13 (Harkless 6, Haliburton 2, Barnes, Holmes, Jones, Metu, Mitchell).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
GOLDEN STATEMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Moody23:502-70-01-4016
Wiggins27:445-120-00-14212
Looney20:533-34-63-71110
Curry31:407-112-20-17420
K.Thompson23:458-110-00-57323
Lee27:186-110-01-40014
Kuminga25:568-102-41-71618
Poole25:154-84-42-53012
Toscano-Anderson19:493-50-00-4318
Payton II11:331-50-01-1013
Weatherspoon2:170-10-00-1100
Totals240:0047-8412-169-402719126

Percentages: FG .560, FT .750.

3-Point Goals: 20-42, .476 (K.Thompson 7-9, Curry 4-7, Toscano-Anderson 2-2, Wiggins 2-4, Moody 2-5, Lee 2-6, Payton II 1-3, Kuminga 0-2, Poole 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Looney, Payton II, Poole).

Turnovers: 15 (Curry 4, Poole 4, K.Thompson 2, Kuminga 2, Looney, Moody, Wiggins).

Steals: 11 (Toscano-Anderson 3, Curry 2, Lee 2, Poole 2, Kuminga, Looney).

Technical Fouls: Warriors, 5:53 third.

Sacramento23312931114
Golden State34392132126

A_18,064 (18,064). T_2:09.

