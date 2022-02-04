|FG
|FT
|Reb
|SACRAMENTO
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Barnes
|39:18
|8-11
|8-9
|1-5
|3
|1
|25
|Harkless
|31:27
|7-12
|2-2
|0-3
|2
|2
|18
|Holmes
|24:02
|1-4
|2-2
|1-4
|3
|4
|4
|Haliburton
|36:23
|3-11
|2-2
|1-6
|6
|2
|10
|Mitchell
|37:49
|11-17
|1-3
|0-0
|8
|4
|26
|Hield
|26:30
|2-8
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|2
|6
|Jones
|23:58
|6-8
|4-5
|2-4
|5
|0
|17
|Metu
|20:33
|4-9
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|1
|8
|Totals
|240:00
|42-80
|19-23
|5-25
|29
|16
|114
Percentages: FG .525, FT .826.
3-Point Goals: 11-31, .355 (Mitchell 3-5, Haliburton 2-6, Harkless 2-6, Hield 2-6, Jones 1-1, Barnes 1-3, Metu 0-4).
Team Rebounds: 10. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Jones 2, Harkless, Holmes).
Turnovers: 15 (Barnes 3, Haliburton 3, Holmes 2, Metu 2, Mitchell 2, Harkless, Hield, Jones).
Steals: 13 (Harkless 6, Haliburton 2, Barnes, Holmes, Jones, Metu, Mitchell).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|GOLDEN STATE
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Moody
|23:50
|2-7
|0-0
|1-4
|0
|1
|6
|Wiggins
|27:44
|5-12
|0-0
|0-1
|4
|2
|12
|Looney
|20:53
|3-3
|4-6
|3-7
|1
|1
|10
|Curry
|31:40
|7-11
|2-2
|0-1
|7
|4
|20
|K.Thompson
|23:45
|8-11
|0-0
|0-5
|7
|3
|23
|Lee
|27:18
|6-11
|0-0
|1-4
|0
|0
|14
|Kuminga
|25:56
|8-10
|2-4
|1-7
|1
|6
|18
|Poole
|25:15
|4-8
|4-4
|2-5
|3
|0
|12
|Toscano-Anderson
|19:49
|3-5
|0-0
|0-4
|3
|1
|8
|Payton II
|11:33
|1-5
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|1
|3
|Weatherspoon
|2:17
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|0
|0
|Totals
|240:00
|47-84
|12-16
|9-40
|27
|19
|126
Percentages: FG .560, FT .750.
3-Point Goals: 20-42, .476 (K.Thompson 7-9, Curry 4-7, Toscano-Anderson 2-2, Wiggins 2-4, Moody 2-5, Lee 2-6, Payton II 1-3, Kuminga 0-2, Poole 0-4).
Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Looney, Payton II, Poole).
Turnovers: 15 (Curry 4, Poole 4, K.Thompson 2, Kuminga 2, Looney, Moody, Wiggins).
Steals: 11 (Toscano-Anderson 3, Curry 2, Lee 2, Poole 2, Kuminga, Looney).
Technical Fouls: Warriors, 5:53 third.
|Sacramento
|23
|31
|29
|31
|—
|114
|Golden State
|34
|39
|21
|32
|—
|126
A_18,064 (18,064). T_2:09.