SACRAMENTO (114)
Barnes 8-11 8-9 25, Harkless 7-12 2-2 18, Holmes 1-4 2-2 4, Haliburton 3-11 2-2 10, Mitchell 11-17 1-3 26, Jones 6-8 4-5 17, Metu 4-9 0-0 8, Hield 2-8 0-0 6. Totals 42-80 19-23 114.
GOLDEN STATE (126)
Moody 2-7 0-0 6, Wiggins 5-12 0-0 12, Looney 3-3 4-6 10, Curry 7-11 2-2 20, K.Thompson 8-11 0-0 23, Kuminga 8-10 2-4 18, Toscano-Anderson 3-5 0-0 8, Lee 6-11 0-0 14, Payton II 1-5 0-0 3, Poole 4-8 4-4 12, Weatherspoon 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 47-84 12-16 126.
|Sacramento
|23
|31
|29
|31
|—
|114
|Golden State
|34
|39
|21
|32
|—
|126
3-Point Goals_Sacramento 11-31 (Mitchell 3-5, Haliburton 2-6, Harkless 2-6, Hield 2-6, Jones 1-1, Barnes 1-3, Metu 0-4), Golden State 20-42 (K.Thompson 7-9, Curry 4-7, Toscano-Anderson 2-2, Wiggins 2-4, Moody 2-5, Lee 2-6, Payton II 1-3, Kuminga 0-2, Poole 0-4). Fouled Out_Sacramento None, Golden State 1 (Kuminga). Rebounds_Sacramento 25 (Haliburton 6), Golden State 40 (Kuminga, Looney 7). Assists_Sacramento 29 (Mitchell 8), Golden State 27 (Curry, K.Thompson 7). Total Fouls_Sacramento 16, Golden State 19. A_18,064 (18,064)