L.A. LAKERS (112)
Johnson 2-7 3-7 8, Reaves 3-8 5-6 12, Howard 6-10 3-4 16, Horton-Tucker 15-28 8-9 40, Monk 8-17 5-6 24, Gabriel 2-3 2-2 6, Bazemore 0-2 0-0 0, Augustin 0-3 0-0 0, Ellington 1-5 3-4 6. Totals 37-83 29-38 112.
GOLDEN STATE (128)
Green 5-9 0-0 10, Wiggins 7-12 0-0 17, Looney 2-2 0-0 4, Poole 7-15 2-2 19, Thompson 12-22 3-3 33, Bjelica 4-5 1-1 9, Kuminga 2-4 2-2 6, Porter Jr. 4-12 0-0 10, Toscano-Anderson 0-0 0-0 0, Iguodala 2-7 0-0 5, Lee 1-1 0-0 2, Moody 1-1 0-0 3, Payton II 4-7 2-2 10. Totals 51-97 10-10 128.
|L.A. Lakers
|32
|30
|22
|28
|—
|112
|Golden State
|27
|38
|26
|37
|—
|128
3-Point Goals_L.A. Lakers 9-32 (Monk 3-9, Horton-Tucker 2-6, Howard 1-1, Johnson 1-4, Reaves 1-4, Ellington 1-5, Bazemore 0-1, Augustin 0-2), Golden State 16-32 (Thompson 6-10, Wiggins 3-5, Poole 3-8, Porter Jr. 2-5, Moody 1-1, Iguodala 1-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_L.A. Lakers 42 (Howard 12), Golden State 45 (Porter Jr. 8). Assists_L.A. Lakers 14 (Monk 4), Golden State 39 (Poole 11). Total Fouls_L.A. Lakers 13, Golden State 26. A_18,064 (18,064)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.