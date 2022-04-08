|FG
|FT
|Reb
|L.A. LAKERS
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Johnson
|34:47
|2-7
|3-7
|1-6
|2
|3
|8
|Reaves
|32:31
|3-8
|5-6
|0-3
|1
|0
|12
|Howard
|25:27
|6-10
|3-4
|5-12
|1
|0
|16
|Horton-Tucker
|37:00
|15-28
|8-9
|0-3
|3
|2
|40
|Monk
|37:06
|8-17
|5-6
|1-7
|4
|1
|24
|Augustin
|23:14
|0-3
|0-0
|0-2
|3
|2
|0
|Gabriel
|20:14
|2-3
|2-2
|1-3
|0
|3
|6
|Ellington
|16:28
|1-5
|3-4
|0-4
|0
|0
|6
|Bazemore
|13:13
|0-2
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|2
|0
|Totals
|240:00
|37-83
|29-38
|8-42
|14
|13
|112
Percentages: FG .446, FT .763.
3-Point Goals: 9-32, .281 (Monk 3-9, Horton-Tucker 2-6, Howard 1-1, Johnson 1-4, Reaves 1-4, Ellington 1-5, Bazemore 0-1, Augustin 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 11. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Monk 2, Bazemore, Howard).
Turnovers: 18 (Johnson 6, Monk 4, Gabriel 3, Ellington 2, Horton-Tucker 2, Howard).
Steals: 8 (Horton-Tucker 4, Johnson 2, Howard, Monk).
Technical Fouls: Howard, 1:47 second.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|GOLDEN STATE
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Green
|26:26
|5-9
|0-0
|0-3
|7
|5
|10
|Wiggins
|27:21
|7-12
|0-0
|2-4
|1
|3
|17
|Looney
|15:03
|2-2
|0-0
|1-5
|2
|1
|4
|Poole
|33:14
|7-15
|2-2
|0-4
|11
|4
|19
|Thompson
|33:28
|12-22
|3-3
|1-4
|4
|2
|33
|Porter Jr.
|29:39
|4-12
|0-0
|1-8
|1
|1
|10
|Payton II
|24:40
|4-7
|2-2
|1-5
|2
|2
|10
|Iguodala
|20:40
|2-7
|0-0
|0-2
|7
|1
|5
|Bjelica
|15:28
|4-5
|1-1
|2-6
|3
|1
|9
|Kuminga
|7:41
|2-4
|2-2
|1-4
|0
|3
|6
|Lee
|2:07
|1-1
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|1
|2
|Toscano-Anderson
|2:07
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|2
|0
|Moody
|2:06
|1-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|3
|Totals
|240:00
|51-97
|10-10
|9-45
|39
|26
|128
Percentages: FG .526, FT 1.000.
3-Point Goals: 16-32, .500 (Thompson 6-10, Wiggins 3-5, Poole 3-8, Porter Jr. 2-5, Moody 1-1, Iguodala 1-3).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 5 (Green 2, Kuminga, Payton II, Wiggins).
Turnovers: 15 (Poole 4, Green 2, Wiggins 2, Bjelica, Iguodala, Kuminga, Looney, Payton II, Porter Jr., Thompson).
Steals: 10 (Green 2, Iguodala 2, Payton II 2, Porter Jr. 2, Bjelica, Poole).
Technical Fouls: Poole, 2:42 third.
|L.A. Lakers
|32
|30
|22
|28
|—
|112
|Golden State
|27
|38
|26
|37
|—
|128
A_18,064 (18,064). T_2:20.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.