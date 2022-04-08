FGFTReb
L.A. LAKERSMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Johnson34:472-73-71-6238
Reaves32:313-85-60-31012
Howard25:276-103-45-121016
Horton-Tucker37:0015-288-90-33240
Monk37:068-175-61-74124
Augustin23:140-30-00-2320
Gabriel20:142-32-21-3036
Ellington16:281-53-40-4006
Bazemore13:130-20-00-2020
Totals240:0037-8329-388-421413112

Percentages: FG .446, FT .763.

3-Point Goals: 9-32, .281 (Monk 3-9, Horton-Tucker 2-6, Howard 1-1, Johnson 1-4, Reaves 1-4, Ellington 1-5, Bazemore 0-1, Augustin 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 11. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Monk 2, Bazemore, Howard).

Turnovers: 18 (Johnson 6, Monk 4, Gabriel 3, Ellington 2, Horton-Tucker 2, Howard).

Steals: 8 (Horton-Tucker 4, Johnson 2, Howard, Monk).

Technical Fouls: Howard, 1:47 second.

FGFTReb
GOLDEN STATEMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Green26:265-90-00-37510
Wiggins27:217-120-02-41317
Looney15:032-20-01-5214
Poole33:147-152-20-411419
Thompson33:2812-223-31-44233
Porter Jr.29:394-120-01-81110
Payton II24:404-72-21-52210
Iguodala20:402-70-00-2715
Bjelica15:284-51-12-6319
Kuminga7:412-42-21-4036
Lee2:071-10-00-0112
Toscano-Anderson2:070-00-00-0020
Moody2:061-10-00-0003
Totals240:0051-9710-109-453926128

Percentages: FG .526, FT 1.000.

3-Point Goals: 16-32, .500 (Thompson 6-10, Wiggins 3-5, Poole 3-8, Porter Jr. 2-5, Moody 1-1, Iguodala 1-3).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 5 (Green 2, Kuminga, Payton II, Wiggins).

Turnovers: 15 (Poole 4, Green 2, Wiggins 2, Bjelica, Iguodala, Kuminga, Looney, Payton II, Porter Jr., Thompson).

Steals: 10 (Green 2, Iguodala 2, Payton II 2, Porter Jr. 2, Bjelica, Poole).

Technical Fouls: Poole, 2:42 third.

L.A. Lakers32302228112
Golden State27382637128

A_18,064 (18,064). T_2:20.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

