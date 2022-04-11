GOLDEN STATE (128)
Green 2-2 2-2 7, Moody 2-3 0-0 5, Looney 2-3 0-0 4, Poole 7-16 4-4 22, Thompson 16-29 2-3 41, Bjelica 2-3 0-0 4, Kuminga 7-10 1-2 18, Toscano-Anderson 3-4 0-0 8, Lee 4-7 2-2 11, Payton II 4-4 0-0 8, Weatherspoon 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 49-81 11-13 128.
NEW ORLEANS (107)
Hayes 1-6 2-2 5, Murphy III 6-13 1-1 15, Hernangomez 3-11 2-2 8, Marshall 8-15 3-3 19, McCollum 0-2 0-0 0, Clark 6-9 1-2 17, Nance Jr. 3-7 0-0 7, Temple 2-8 0-0 6, Alvarado 6-12 0-2 12, Harper 4-9 0-0 10, Snell 3-7 0-0 8. Totals 42-99 9-12 107.
|Golden State
|27
|41
|21
|39
|—
|128
|New Orleans
|26
|22
|28
|31
|—
|107
3-Point Goals_Golden State 19-33 (Thompson 7-14, Poole 4-9, Kuminga 3-4, Toscano-Anderson 2-2, Green 1-1, Lee 1-1, Moody 1-1, Bjelica 0-1), New Orleans 14-40 (Clark 4-5, Temple 2-5, Harper 2-6, Murphy III 2-6, Snell 2-6, Hayes 1-2, Nance Jr. 1-2, Alvarado 0-2, McCollum 0-2, Marshall 0-4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Golden State 41 (Bjelica 7), New Orleans 42 (Hernangomez 9). Assists_Golden State 33 (Bjelica 7), New Orleans 24 (Harper 9). Total Fouls_Golden State 15, New Orleans 17. A_16,595 (16,867)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.