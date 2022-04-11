FGFTReb
GOLDEN STATEMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Green24:542-22-20-3617
Moody19:182-30-00-1225
Looney14:592-30-00-6324
Poole28:167-164-41-45122
Thompson30:5516-292-30-32241
Kuminga28:547-101-20-52218
Toscano-Anderson24:193-40-00-4428
Lee23:374-72-21-51011
Bjelica22:522-30-03-7734
Payton II17:454-40-02-3008
Weatherspoon4:090-00-00-0100
Totals240:0049-8111-137-413315128

Percentages: FG .605, FT .846.

3-Point Goals: 19-33, .576 (Thompson 7-14, Poole 4-9, Kuminga 3-4, Toscano-Anderson 2-2, Green 1-1, Lee 1-1, Moody 1-1, Bjelica 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Poole 2).

Turnovers: 17 (Poole 5, Bjelica 3, Thompson 3, Toscano-Anderson 3, Green 2, Kuminga).

Steals: 5 (Bjelica 2, Green, Kuminga, Lee).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
NEW ORLEANSMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Hayes16:291-62-22-2005
Murphy III26:456-131-11-61015
Hernangomez19:363-112-23-9238
Marshall32:198-153-33-56219
McCollum5:330-20-00-1100
Clark27:396-91-25-63117
Snell25:113-70-00-1238
Temple23:562-80-00-2016
Alvarado22:086-120-22-60112
Harper20:194-90-01-19310
Nance Jr.20:053-70-01-3037
Totals240:0042-999-1218-422417107

Percentages: FG .424, FT .750.

3-Point Goals: 14-40, .350 (Clark 4-5, Temple 2-5, Harper 2-6, Murphy III 2-6, Snell 2-6, Hayes 1-2, Nance Jr. 1-2, Alvarado 0-2, McCollum 0-2, Marshall 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 0

Turnovers: 11 (Marshall 3, Temple 2, Alvarado, Clark, Hayes, Hernangomez, Murphy III, Nance Jr.).

Steals: 10 (Murphy III 2, Snell 2, Alvarado, Clark, Harper, Hayes, Hernangomez, Nance Jr.).

Technical Fouls: Pelicans, 4:19 first.

Golden State27412139128
New Orleans26222831107

A_16,595 (16,867). T_2:07.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you