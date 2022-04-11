|FG
|FT
|Reb
|GOLDEN STATE
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Green
|24:54
|2-2
|2-2
|0-3
|6
|1
|7
|Moody
|19:18
|2-3
|0-0
|0-1
|2
|2
|5
|Looney
|14:59
|2-3
|0-0
|0-6
|3
|2
|4
|Poole
|28:16
|7-16
|4-4
|1-4
|5
|1
|22
|Thompson
|30:55
|16-29
|2-3
|0-3
|2
|2
|41
|Kuminga
|28:54
|7-10
|1-2
|0-5
|2
|2
|18
|Toscano-Anderson
|24:19
|3-4
|0-0
|0-4
|4
|2
|8
|Lee
|23:37
|4-7
|2-2
|1-5
|1
|0
|11
|Bjelica
|22:52
|2-3
|0-0
|3-7
|7
|3
|4
|Payton II
|17:45
|4-4
|0-0
|2-3
|0
|0
|8
|Weatherspoon
|4:09
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|0
|0
|Totals
|240:00
|49-81
|11-13
|7-41
|33
|15
|128
Percentages: FG .605, FT .846.
3-Point Goals: 19-33, .576 (Thompson 7-14, Poole 4-9, Kuminga 3-4, Toscano-Anderson 2-2, Green 1-1, Lee 1-1, Moody 1-1, Bjelica 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Poole 2).
Turnovers: 17 (Poole 5, Bjelica 3, Thompson 3, Toscano-Anderson 3, Green 2, Kuminga).
Steals: 5 (Bjelica 2, Green, Kuminga, Lee).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|NEW ORLEANS
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Hayes
|16:29
|1-6
|2-2
|2-2
|0
|0
|5
|Murphy III
|26:45
|6-13
|1-1
|1-6
|1
|0
|15
|Hernangomez
|19:36
|3-11
|2-2
|3-9
|2
|3
|8
|Marshall
|32:19
|8-15
|3-3
|3-5
|6
|2
|19
|McCollum
|5:33
|0-2
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|0
|0
|Clark
|27:39
|6-9
|1-2
|5-6
|3
|1
|17
|Snell
|25:11
|3-7
|0-0
|0-1
|2
|3
|8
|Temple
|23:56
|2-8
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|1
|6
|Alvarado
|22:08
|6-12
|0-2
|2-6
|0
|1
|12
|Harper
|20:19
|4-9
|0-0
|1-1
|9
|3
|10
|Nance Jr.
|20:05
|3-7
|0-0
|1-3
|0
|3
|7
|Totals
|240:00
|42-99
|9-12
|18-42
|24
|17
|107
Percentages: FG .424, FT .750.
3-Point Goals: 14-40, .350 (Clark 4-5, Temple 2-5, Harper 2-6, Murphy III 2-6, Snell 2-6, Hayes 1-2, Nance Jr. 1-2, Alvarado 0-2, McCollum 0-2, Marshall 0-4).
Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 0
Turnovers: 11 (Marshall 3, Temple 2, Alvarado, Clark, Hayes, Hernangomez, Murphy III, Nance Jr.).
Steals: 10 (Murphy III 2, Snell 2, Alvarado, Clark, Harper, Hayes, Hernangomez, Nance Jr.).
Technical Fouls: Pelicans, 4:19 first.
|Golden State
|27
|41
|21
|39
|—
|128
|New Orleans
|26
|22
|28
|31
|—
|107
A_16,595 (16,867). T_2:07.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.