SACRAMENTO (125)
Barnes 1-1 2-4 4, Okpala 0-1 0-0 0, Sabonis 6-10 7-8 19, Fox 11-20 3-3 26, Huerter 3-14 2-2 9, Holmes 6-8 3-4 15, Lyles 1-3 0-0 2, Murray 6-14 0-0 16, Metu 1-3 2-2 4, Davis 3-6 1-2 7, Mitchell 3-5 0-0 7, Monk 6-15 0-0 16. Totals 47-100 20-25 125.
GOLDEN STATE (130)
D.Green 3-4 1-2 7, Wiggins 10-19 2-3 24, Looney 3-4 0-2 6, Curry 11-22 4-4 33, Thompson 3-10 0-0 8, Kuminga 1-2 2-2 4, J.Green 1-2 1-2 3, Wiseman 5-7 4-6 14, DiVincenzo 1-2 2-2 4, Moody 0-1 3-4 3, Poole 7-14 7-9 24, Rollins 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 45-87 26-36 130.
|Sacramento
|36
|35
|23
|31
|—
|125
|Golden State
|39
|50
|24
|17
|—
|130
3-Point Goals_Sacramento 11-43 (Monk 4-10, Murray 4-10, Mitchell 1-2, Fox 1-6, Huerter 1-8, Metu 0-1, Okpala 0-1, Sabonis 0-1, Davis 0-2, Lyles 0-2), Golden State 14-33 (Curry 7-12, Poole 3-5, Wiggins 2-6, Thompson 2-7, DiVincenzo 0-1, J.Green 0-1, Moody 0-1). Fouled Out_Sacramento 1 (Davis), Golden State None. Rebounds_Sacramento 51 (Sabonis 14), Golden State 37 (Looney 8). Assists_Sacramento 31 (Fox 10), Golden State 24 (Looney 6). Total Fouls_Sacramento 29, Golden State 21. A_18,064 (18,064)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.