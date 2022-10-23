FGFTReb
Barnes21:271-12-40-2014
Okpala3:340-10-01-1000
Sabonis22:216-107-83-144219
Fox36:2111-203-31-510426
Huerter30:563-142-20-5439
Murray38:266-140-01-40216
Monk28:336-150-03-78016
Holmes16:156-83-43-50315
Davis15:523-61-21-2067
Mitchell11:463-50-00-1347
Metu10:331-32-20-4124
Lyles3:561-30-00-1122
Totals240:0047-10020-2513-513129125

Percentages: FG .470, FT .800.

3-Point Goals: 11-43, .256 (Monk 4-10, Murray 4-10, Mitchell 1-2, Fox 1-6, Huerter 1-8, Metu 0-1, Okpala 0-1, Sabonis 0-1, Davis 0-2, Lyles 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 10. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Metu, Sabonis).

Turnovers: 16 (Fox 3, Holmes 3, Barnes 2, Huerter 2, Murray 2, Lyles, Mitchell, Monk, Sabonis).

Steals: 10 (Monk 3, Barnes, Davis, Fox, Holmes, Lyles, Metu, Murray).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
GOLDEN STATEMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
D.Green28:213-41-21-4427
Wiggins31:3010-192-31-51224
Looney24:463-40-22-8636
Curry31:2111-224-40-52333
Thompson27:033-100-00-4318
Poole27:037-147-90-04224
Wiseman19:475-74-60-63314
Moody18:090-13-40-1013
J.Green12:571-21-22-4023
DiVincenzo10:421-22-20-0104
Kuminga7:221-22-20-0024
Rollins0:590-00-00-0000
Totals240:0045-8726-366-372421130

Percentages: FG .517, FT .722.

3-Point Goals: 14-33, .424 (Curry 7-12, Poole 3-5, Wiggins 2-6, Thompson 2-7, DiVincenzo 0-1, J.Green 0-1, Moody 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 12. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 5 (Wiggins 2, J.Green, Looney, Moody).

Turnovers: 13 (Curry 2, D.Green 2, DiVincenzo 2, Moody 2, Wiseman 2, Kuminga, Poole, Thompson).

Steals: 7 (Wiggins 3, J.Green 2, Curry, Poole).

Technical Fouls: Poole, 6:17 fourth.

Sacramento36352331125
Golden State39502417130

A_18,064 (18,064). T_2:24.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

