|FG
|FT
|Reb
|SACRAMENTO
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Barnes
|21:27
|1-1
|2-4
|0-2
|0
|1
|4
|Okpala
|3:34
|0-1
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|0
|0
|Sabonis
|22:21
|6-10
|7-8
|3-14
|4
|2
|19
|Fox
|36:21
|11-20
|3-3
|1-5
|10
|4
|26
|Huerter
|30:56
|3-14
|2-2
|0-5
|4
|3
|9
|Murray
|38:26
|6-14
|0-0
|1-4
|0
|2
|16
|Monk
|28:33
|6-15
|0-0
|3-7
|8
|0
|16
|Holmes
|16:15
|6-8
|3-4
|3-5
|0
|3
|15
|Davis
|15:52
|3-6
|1-2
|1-2
|0
|6
|7
|Mitchell
|11:46
|3-5
|0-0
|0-1
|3
|4
|7
|Metu
|10:33
|1-3
|2-2
|0-4
|1
|2
|4
|Lyles
|3:56
|1-3
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|2
|2
|Totals
|240:00
|47-100
|20-25
|13-51
|31
|29
|125
Percentages: FG .470, FT .800.
3-Point Goals: 11-43, .256 (Monk 4-10, Murray 4-10, Mitchell 1-2, Fox 1-6, Huerter 1-8, Metu 0-1, Okpala 0-1, Sabonis 0-1, Davis 0-2, Lyles 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 10. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Metu, Sabonis).
Turnovers: 16 (Fox 3, Holmes 3, Barnes 2, Huerter 2, Murray 2, Lyles, Mitchell, Monk, Sabonis).
Steals: 10 (Monk 3, Barnes, Davis, Fox, Holmes, Lyles, Metu, Murray).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|GOLDEN STATE
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|D.Green
|28:21
|3-4
|1-2
|1-4
|4
|2
|7
|Wiggins
|31:30
|10-19
|2-3
|1-5
|1
|2
|24
|Looney
|24:46
|3-4
|0-2
|2-8
|6
|3
|6
|Curry
|31:21
|11-22
|4-4
|0-5
|2
|3
|33
|Thompson
|27:03
|3-10
|0-0
|0-4
|3
|1
|8
|Poole
|27:03
|7-14
|7-9
|0-0
|4
|2
|24
|Wiseman
|19:47
|5-7
|4-6
|0-6
|3
|3
|14
|Moody
|18:09
|0-1
|3-4
|0-1
|0
|1
|3
|J.Green
|12:57
|1-2
|1-2
|2-4
|0
|2
|3
|DiVincenzo
|10:42
|1-2
|2-2
|0-0
|1
|0
|4
|Kuminga
|7:22
|1-2
|2-2
|0-0
|0
|2
|4
|Rollins
|0:59
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|240:00
|45-87
|26-36
|6-37
|24
|21
|130
Percentages: FG .517, FT .722.
3-Point Goals: 14-33, .424 (Curry 7-12, Poole 3-5, Wiggins 2-6, Thompson 2-7, DiVincenzo 0-1, J.Green 0-1, Moody 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 12. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 5 (Wiggins 2, J.Green, Looney, Moody).
Turnovers: 13 (Curry 2, D.Green 2, DiVincenzo 2, Moody 2, Wiseman 2, Kuminga, Poole, Thompson).
Steals: 7 (Wiggins 3, J.Green 2, Curry, Poole).
Technical Fouls: Poole, 6:17 fourth.
|Sacramento
|36
|35
|23
|31
|—
|125
|Golden State
|39
|50
|24
|17
|—
|130
A_18,064 (18,064). T_2:24.
