CLEVELAND (82)
Markkanen 2-6 4-4 9, Mobley 5-12 1-3 11, Allen 5-7 2-4 12, Garland 3-12 1-2 9, Stevens 8-11 1-1 17, Love 1-7 0-0 2, Osman 1-6 2-4 4, Windler 1-4 0-0 3, Rondo 6-10 0-0 15. Totals 32-75 11-18 82.
GOLDEN STATE (96)
Green 0-0 0-0 0, Wiggins 3-9 4-4 10, Looney 3-6 0-1 6, Curry 10-21 4-4 28, Thompson 7-18 0-0 17, Bjelica 0-5 0-0 0, Porter Jr. 3-9 0-1 6, Toscano-Anderson 1-3 0-0 2, Iguodala 2-9 0-0 4, Payton II 4-5 0-0 9, Poole 6-12 0-0 14. Totals 39-97 8-10 96.
|Cleveland
|21
|25
|14
|22
|—
|82
|Golden State
|24
|27
|28
|17
|—
|96
3-Point Goals_Cleveland 7-24 (Rondo 3-3, Garland 2-7, Markkanen 1-3, Windler 1-4, Osman 0-2, Love 0-4), Golden State 10-42 (Curry 4-11, Thompson 3-8, Poole 2-6, Porter Jr. 0-3, Wiggins 0-3, Iguodala 0-4, Bjelica 0-5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Cleveland 42 (Allen, Love 7), Golden State 54 (Looney 18). Assists_Cleveland 21 (Rondo 5), Golden State 24 (Curry, Iguodala 5). Total Fouls_Cleveland 10, Golden State 20. A_18,064 (18,064)